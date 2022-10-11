Info on Divine Energy Church and Links to 53 Stories on Most Violent Swami

October 11, 2022
The Church of Divine Energy is located at 29811 Turner St, Gold Beach, OR 97444.

29811 Turner St. Gold Beach, Oregon.

The president of the church is Gretchen Kreiger. Reach her at PO Box 1283 Gold Beach Oregon 97444.

Gretchen Kreiger

The business registry date is August 14, 2018.  The registry number is #146767892.

The registered agent is Sharon Ward.

J. Michael Shoemaker AKA Swami Chetanananda with Sharon Ward AKA Sadvi.

The Church is a “federally tax-exempt organization dedicated to the practice of kundalini yoga.”

The church’s mailing address is PO Box 207, Wedderburn, Oregon 97491

The Church advertises meditation classes. They start at 7:00 pm and last an hour. 

“Evening meditations include chanting, a short dharma talk, and a guided meditation focusing on some aspect of our practice, such as breath, mantra, chakras and channels, working with creative energy, releasing tension, or growing spiritually.

All you need is an open heart and an open mind.

You can help open your heart and mind by donating.

Learn To Meditate

Church of Divine Energy is dedicated to the cultivation of the Spirit that is our essence…. We welcome all, with open hearts: all races, religions, national origins, genders, sexual orientations, ages, and disabilities.

Join Them

We regularly offer programs in Oregon and California.  Please join our mailing list to stay apprised of upcoming events.

Ward is also the agent for The Movement Center, Inc.. ,

Its president is J. Michael Shoemaker. Reach him at PO Box 1283, Gold Beach, OR 97444. Registered since 1992-11-05

The name “The Movement Center” was chosen to create a new identity, one that reflects our unique Western cultural context for Eastern spirituality. Center refers to our core, which is total well-being, and movement refers to flow, so the name reflects the circulation of energy that is the essence of our spiritual practice. The name also evokes dynamic stillness, the phrase Swami Chetanananda has often used to describe the ultimate reality.

Another company is L’Hermitage, LLC.,

Which is located at 29850 Harrison Ridge Rd, Gold Beach OR 97444. Registered since 2019-05-20.

This is where the Swami lives.

Solstice meditation at L’Hermitage…🙏🏻


When a swami becomes initiated, he takes two vows: poverty and chastity.  Chetanananda made those two lifetime vows in the 1970s.

Rudra Asian Art, LLC.

Registered since 2020-07-02

29811 Turner St

Nityananda Institute

29811 Turner St. registered 2016-06-13. It is an assumed name of the Movement Center.

There were many men and women who contributed to the growth of the Swami Chetanananda’s fortune.

One of them is Barnett Davis II of Malibu, founder of the Low Income Family Enrichment Foundation, (LIFE).

A Movement Center Newsletter from Aug. 2008 praised Davis for a “substantial donation” he made to the Movement Center.

Barnett Davis

How the donation of Davis was used by J. Michael Shoemaker is unknown.

Davis is quoted in the Movement Center Newsletter.

He refers to “crazy wisdom”, the concept associated with the Aghoris and practices in Tahlia Newland’s book, Fallout, Abuse in Tibetan Buddhism.

The Life (Low Income Family Enrichment) Foundation founder, Barnett Davis tells us why he started the Life Foundation, and it links to his (and our) spiritual values.

The idea for the Life Foundation flowed into me, in the greatest possible detail, while I was practicing the Chöd—something at which I was (and am still) a novice practitioner…. The flowering of the Life Foundation is an expression of my practice and the gifts that come from releasing negativity and tension . . . and creating a space . . . an opening for something magical to enter . . . connecting with my creative energy . . . accessing the infinite source of abundance that surrounds us at all times . . . and expanding the possibility to serve others exponentially . . . I also believe that success in the material realm can be part of our practice and does not preclude our spiritual evolution….  And in everyone’s quest, I deeply, madly, and sincerely wish you inspiration . . . belief . . . action . . . and an abundance of crazy wisdom.

Here is the Mission Statement from the LIFE Foundation website. Does it fit with BDSM, scamming and exploitation that is alleged of Shoemaker?

Shoemaker accepted donations of money and services from all kinds of devotees.

Bonnie Schnitta (New York) donated soundproofing materials for the Portland meditation hall to improve the sound quality of recorded talks.

We are very grateful for her generous gift, which will benefit generations of students. We also want to thank the anonymous donors who provided the offerings at the havans during the Retreat, as well as the many photographers who captured so many special moments of the retreat–among them Barry Kaplan, Steve Maxwell, Larry Manning, Kenny Ross, Kristen Francis, Becca Roberts, Monica O’Neal, Michelle Lawson, and Mira Ames.

To learn more about the Swami Chetanananda visit: Namaste – Swami Chetanananda.

Or read his books available at Rudra Press

