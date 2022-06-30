Swami Chetanananda & Supporters Speak Out: ‘Frank Parlato Is a Demon;’ ‘Swami Loves You, Come Back’

June 30, 2022
He writes:

My head spins in my heart breaks over the most recent and most vicious lies being spread about me, and my completely innocent loved ones across the Internet. These vicious lies are being spread by people with extensive mental health and criminal justice histories.

When these people were homeless, I took them in, housed and fed them. I have done one illegal thing in my life… and not for a long time.

Each year I spend half of my income on other peoples healthcare… I have spent my life serving and helping people.
What is happening now is deeply sick and wrong… Please don’t let it affect you.
He laughs but the world does not always laugh with him.

First, a little background on the two jokes found above. The Swami uses ellipses for comedic effect – to let insiders know his game.”I have done one illegal thing in my life…” is followed by “and I have been doing it for 50 years.”

 

Many know that old joke in the ashram in Portland.

The second joke is: “Each year I spend half of my income on other peoples healthcare…” followed by “because I’m the one who made them sick.”

Several people came to his defense on Instagram.
rosemaryferraracochran
I’m sorry to hear this. I haven’t seen anything about this. Sending love and light! 🙏
wyerkat
I am so very sorry, Swamiji . You have been my teacher and friend for more than 20 years, and I have known and received only kindness, generosity and love from you. . . Sending you very much love always 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞
lydiahill___
Only love and true care is what I have seen and experienced from you. Grateful for your endless support and connection. ❤️❤️
skybunnybliss
I stand with you 🔥in love and truth
kiri.weimann
Sounds awful, Swami ❤️ Truth and love will always win in the end 🙏
esshallow
Oh no, I’m sorry how those who do the most good are often targeted. You are a tremendous positive force in this world. These are just minor ripples compared to the positive impact you have on this world. Sending love bombs
heartcenteracu
I am so sorry this is happening Swami. I have been a student of Swami’s for almost 15 years and spent 3 years living in the Ashram. I also visit Gold Beach and work on the farm about 10 days out of every month. I absolutely know that these allegations are untrue, and it breaks my heart to see this happening. I have only ever experienced love and generosity from Swami and the entire community. Truth and love will prevail…
orperhapstheonedoesnotknow
Sorry to hear about that Swamiji. Sending support to you and your friends. Peace ✌🏼 ✌🏼
ram_muudra
You are my teacher, you are my family, you are a miracle in my life, you have saved my life more times than I can count, you are pure light and no one person, hearsay, smear campaign and so forth will ever change the way I feel about you. This world is a mess and your presence on this planet is a grounding force for many many people. I love you, I stand with you and I am never going to stop. The end.
cyndala
Love you Swami. Your heart is pure and loving. You have been a gracious giving healer. You’ve helped me and I’ll always be grateful. No good deed goes unpunished evidently. So sorry this is happening to you. ❤️

cecihellner
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
jodehen
😢 People are crazy

Swami can help you erase your karma, but you must consent to his assistance. He can’t do it himself. You must do the work. If you approach it with a true intention of humility he can guide and assist you. Let go of your pride. It is scary to humble yourself but the reward is freedom.

You cannot escape the law of karma. Swami can help you heal if you accept a higher consciousness. You must do the work. You must give up the ego. Beware false prophets who say you can escape the law of karma.
Tina wrote:

This just gets worse and worse. I’m so so sorry to any of the victims here. I knew about some of it but not all of it. That’s why I got out. For anyone involved in the cult still reading this, and you’re feeling cognitive dissonance, fear and whatever else, please get out. Please go to igotout.org and read stories. Its better out here. Even if you’ve been in here for decades, its worth it.

This isn’t what a spiritual community should ever be about. And the fact my money went into this place for this is such a betrayal.

Watch out for your karma wrote:

My heart goes out to you, Tina. You are so blinded by your pridefulness that you’ve lost the path. It is sad to see you embrace your self-hatred by pushing it out on others in a beautiful community that has done nothing but support you.

But Swami is always ready to take you back and help you heal no matter how much you harm and lie against him. The community it. The work is hard, but you can do it if you humbly accept his advice and support.

Broken wrote

I’m crying to hard to comment. I feel so very sorry for these people.

Watch out for your karma wrote:
Pity without providing support only destroys people’s karma by building up the illusion of their ego. Swami is always ready to forgive and help you walk the path to peace and oneness.

Another woman wrote in defense of him:
He never “beat” me. Jen and Moni took it to that level. But he doesn’t go to a level with someone who is not asking for it. He never pushed me to take a lot of physical pain. He wanted me to take more.

I was never gang banged and never tied up, and gang banged like some of the other women say they were. But, yes, I had to be on call for him 24/7 to have sex with him. He ordered me to give a lot of strange men A LOT of blow jobs, but very rarely did he give me “permission” to let anyone have sex with me. Maybe it happened three times that a stranger actually penetrated me.

Famous Guru

All over the world there are people who quote him or follow him. Here are just a few:




.


 
 
I think there may be some truth to his joke that he has been committing only one crime – for 50 years.
Back in his college days he bragged he would drive a woman out to the country then tell her if she did not agree to have sex he would leave her stranded. This was quoted from an old story about him called RepoVision Man

My favorite hobby was the hereafter test—that’s when you take a girl out in the country on Friday night and say: “Honey, if you’re not here after what I’m here after, then you’re going to be here after I’m gone” (Shoemaker, in Goldenberg, Indiana Daily Student (ids), quoted in [LNI, 2003]).

A little Bio

Michael Shoemaker was born in Kentucky, raised in Indiana, and lived in Boston.

He went to Indiana University. He claims he lettered in football and swimming. He was a heavy drinker, with a violent streak.

He claims he had a nervous breakdown. He claimed he drank at every bar in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. He bragged of his success in bar-room brawls. He claimed to be a drug addict in college.

Drugs and violence, and coercive lovemaking. He claimed he was active in Vietnam war protests.

His drug addiction landed him in a hospital in Indiana. There he attacked not one but two psychiatrists and got placed in a padded cell, he claims.

A college friend introduced him to hatha yoga. He said he began doing six hours a day of practice, and his kundalini awakened.
Shoemaker says this “brought him remarkable wisdom” at age 21.

Rudi with young Shoemaker and another lad. Rudi spoke of high spiritual philosophy as he contemplated getting into their trousers.

In 1971, at age 22, Shoemaker went to Manhattan to meet Rudi. Five months later, he returned to Bloomington with some of Rudi’s ex-students. They started an ashram.

They found a method of running a business with free labor. Ashram businesses in and around Bloomington included a bakery, restaurant, and construction company. The residents provided free labor as a service to the guru.

In 1973, Rudrananda died in a plane crash. Shoemaker said Rudi predicted his own death and designated him as his successor. He claims to have a letter from Rudi, which nobody has seen naming him his successor. After that, Shoemaker gained control of Rudi’sashrams.

In 1975, Shoemaker established the Rudi Foundation.

In 1978, Shoemaker took sannyasi vows, including celibacy from Muktananda in India. He adopted the monastic name Swami Chetananda. In 1981, Chetananda founded the Nityananda Institute. He moved from Bloomington to Cambridge, MA. He closed the other ashrams of Rudrananda. Chetananda said in 1981:

In terms of the audience for Eastern spirituality, there is no one like me. I will automatically become the dean of eastern spiritual figures on the East Coast.

By the early ’90s, in Boston, he had a following of around 200. He moved his group to Portland and lived in a 6 bedroom mansion. In 1997, he acquired a beachfront Malibu cottage. In 1998, he got a house in Nepal. In 2019 he sold the mansion in Portland for $8 million and moved to a mansion on the Pacific in Gold Beach. He resides there with his devotees.

Finally a word from

Moni O’Neil

Watch out for your karma:

All those who follow the path of vamachara know its power and its dangers. Swami has informed you to tread this course without his guidance risks temptation by demons and other deceivers. Swami has been meditating for your continue safety.

There’s only so much he can do when you insist on following the path of pride and disobedience. Frank Parlato is a demon. You are at great risk. Swami is not responsible for what befalls you. He is always ready to forgive. Come back to the community that loves you. Come back to the guru who loves you.

A Word to the Wise

Frank Parlato
305-783-7083
email frankparlato@gmail.com

Yes, come back, and give a lot of filthy strangers blow jobs to erase your karma. And avoid the great risk of not surrendering your own will to a guy who will use his to get your free labor. A guy who  likes to beat and choke women unconscious.

He’s meditating for you in his mansion.

