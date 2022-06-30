My head spins in my heart breaks over the most recent and most vicious lies being spread about me, and my completely innocent loved ones across the Internet. These vicious lies are being spread by people with extensive mental health and criminal justice histories.
When these people were homeless, I took them in, housed and fed them. I have done one illegal thing in my life… and not for a long time.Each year I spend half of my income on other peoples healthcare… I have spent my life serving and helping people.What is happening now is deeply sick and wrong… Please don’t let it affect you.
First, a little background on the two jokes found above. The Swami uses ellipses for comedic effect – to let insiders know his game.”I have done one illegal thing in my life…” is followed by “and I have been doing it for 50 years.”
Many know that old joke in the ashram in Portland.
The second joke is: “Each year I spend half of my income on other peoples healthcare…” followed by “because I’m the one who made them sick.”
Famous Guru
All over the world there are people who quote him or follow him. Here are just a few:
My favorite hobby was the hereafter test—that’s when you take a girl out in the country on Friday night and say: “Honey, if you’re not here after what I’m here after, then you’re going to be here after I’m gone” (Shoemaker, in Goldenberg, Indiana Daily Student (ids), quoted in [LNI, 2003]).
A Word to the Wise
Yes, come back, and give a lot of filthy strangers blow jobs to erase your karma. And avoid the great risk of not surrendering your own will to a guy who will use his to get your free labor. A guy who likes to beat and choke women unconscious.
He’s meditating for you in his mansion.
Finally a word from
Watch out for your karma:
All those who follow the path of vamachara know its power and its dangers. Swami has informed you to tread this course without his guidance risks temptation by demons and other deceivers. Swami has been meditating for your continue safety.
There’s only so much he can do when you insist on following the path of pride and disobedience. Frank Parlato is a demon. You are at great risk. Swami is not responsible for what befalls you. He is always ready to forgive. Come back to the community that loves you. Come back to the guru who loves you.