Mother of Choked Victim of Swami ‘Chet’ Wants Law Enforcement Action

Jayne Lyons is the mother of Eva.

Jayne is on a campaign to expose Swami Chetanananda, AKA J. Michael Shoemaker. The Swami has been a guru for the last half-century. He has disciples all over the world.

He became rich and famous from his guru endeavors. He offers tantra yoga, incorporating drugs, pain, and unsafe sex.

This teaching seems reserved for young, attractive female disciples. He offers karma yoga for mosr, incorporating working for free for him. He permits wealthier disciples to gain spiritual gains by making tax-deductible charitable contributions to him.

He is a fascinating criminal. He lives the life of an emperor with unpaid servants who call themselves disciples. Intelligent people feel that not obeying him risks throwing their souls into an abyss. He preys on the weak in mind or spirit. He has left a trail of sorrow and pain for half a century. There are many victims.

Eva is one in a long line of victims.

Jayne read something disturbing in a Frank Report story: Swami Demanded Woman Give Free Blowjobs to Ugly Strangers As He Watched on FaceTime.

The story mentioned Jayne’s daughter.

A former resident of the Movement Center told me Eva had a concussion. She fell after Swami Chetanananda choked her. And there are pictures of Eva with a collar, under the influence of drugs. If this is true, there is little doubt who put the collar on and ordered her to take drugs.

Jayne was the first person to tell me about Chetanananda. She pressed me to write about him.

She knew Catherine Oxenberg came to me for help. Her daughter was in a group that branded and blackmailed women. Catherine and I successfully terminated the group and sent its leaders to prison.

I’ve written about a dozen stories about the Swami. Jayne’s response to learning he miight have compromising photos of her daughter:

Jayne Lyons

This is so upsetting, and I am so angry and hurt to read that there are pictures of my daughter wearing a collar. Who has these pictures? Who took them? Who else in that terrible place knew of her abuse?

Howard Boster was in her room when I got to the Movement Center. I am sure he told Eva not to tell me what Shoemaker had done to her.

Molly Meredith

Sweet, smiling Molly Meridith took Eva towels to urinate on in the room where she was being held because she couldn’t walk after her “training”.

Jen Wilhelm went with her to the emergency department to ensure she didn’t talk about her abuse.

Jessica Becker witnessed paramedics carrying Eva out on a stretcher. Jessica knew the official story of slipping on a treadmill in the gym was false. She tried to tell others what happened.

Liliana Lopez said she spent a night in her room after her “training.”

Drew Carlson took her food; no one helped my daughter. They facilitated her abuse. They all hid, lied, ran away, or said my daughter had a nervous breakdown. Indeed, these are signs of high demand, high control, and destructive and dangerous cults. All members of such a group are brainwashed to support the traumatizing narcissist, Shoemaker, the cult leader.

Gold Beach Elite: Swami’s Inner CircleTop Left: Michelle, Chris Jackson, Jim Brissette, Karen Jones, Michael Shoemaker, Sarah Mocus, Kari Gronningsater, Sal Khan, Maggie Daily, Theresa Khan, Claudia Henry.

Bottom Left: Mother of Viktor Usov, Tim, Susan Marshall, Laura Santi, Patty Slote, Tom Fabrizio, Govind Cornelisun, Jerry Sutherland, Monica O’Neil

Leaving the group is not the same as healing from the harm of being a member.

The cult leader and his inner circle demand cruel, deplorable behavior.

When my son moved my daughter’s things out of the Movement Center, the residents would not help him. Instead, they yelled insults at him and made fun of him.

Of course, Shoemaker showed up to ensure my son would be intimidated by the man who had abused his sister. What a deranged man he is.

Someone questioned my relationship with my daughter in the comments of one of Frank’s articles. I have a loving and solid relationship with my daughter. Who did she call when Shoemaker abused her? She called her mom, and I came immediately.

I supported her nursing schoolwork and helped pay for her nursing program. We exchanged messages almost every day. She highlighted some of my international health work in her courses.

Her brother and I came to her graduation ceremony. Shoemaker tried to sever our love. He told my daughter I was crazy and full of demons.

Shoemaker shows some paranoia in these texts to Eva.

Shoemaker’s flying monkeys told her the same lies and worse about me. But love wins. Love can always be there.

Who will stand up with me stop this madness, this abuse, this cruel and damaging man and his group?

If you have woken up from your indoctrination, you can speak up. You can tell law enforcement what you know about the abuses under Shoemaker.

Help stop this.

I will continue to find ways to bring media and law enforcement attention to these abuses. It is not just my daughter who he has hurt. There are many more victims, And their families are the hidden victims of this abuse. All of us suffer from what Shoemaker has done to our loved ones.

We must stop Shoemaker.

Working for free is not SEVA. It is modern slavery. It is human labor trafficking. Being fraudulently recruited, groomed, and gaslighted and ending up being beaten and strangled and other BDSM activities under a cultic system are not consenting adults having intimate relationships. It is assault and battery and human trafficking for sex.

Call law enforcement and tell them what you know.

Law Enforcement

Nathan Wollstein of the Portland Police is aware of Shoemaker, 503-545-3482, Nathan.wollstein@portlandoregon.gov

Jordan White, Chief of Police, Gold Beach

JWhite@goldbeachoregon.com

John Ward, Curry County Sheriff

WardJ@co.curry.or.us

Paul Chang, Western Region Anti-trafficing Coordinator, 626-732-4934

Chang.Paul@dol.gov

FBI tip line

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us

Human Trafficking Hotline line

https://humantraffickinghotline.org/

Lawyers who take abuse cases on a contingency basis and all of whom are aware of Shoemaker

Neil Glazer, working on Nxivm cases

https://www.kohnswift.com/attorneys/neil-l-glazer/

Carol Merchasin, carolmerchasin@icloud.com, worked on Shambala cases

Christine Mascal, https://mascal-law.com/ 503-320-1020, Portland based attorney.

Back in 2020 , the In Good Faith Foundation published this

A family member of a US based Survivor contacted IGFF and asked us to share the following information. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon are investigating J. Michael Shoemaker aka Swami Chetanananda.



Shoemaker is a colleague of Russell Kruckman, aka Swami Shankarananda, and visited Australia a number of times to teach meditation with Shiva Ashram, Mt Eliza, VIC and other settings. We understand that information regarding offences by Shoemaker in Australia, may be conveyed to FBI Special Agent, Brendan Dennard on +1 503 460 8304 or via Portland Police Bureau, USA.



Shoemaker was an associate and guest of Kruckman at Shiva Ashram, Mt Eliza, as described in a 2004 promotional piece, while a 2015 article shares more information about abuse at the Shiva School of Meditation and Yoga.