Frank Report

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OneTaste Precedent Provides Government with the Power to Criminalize Teachings
The OneTaste Precedent Applies to You
Part 8. The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez: No Lawyers for Hernández
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump's pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.Read More
LATEST ARTICLES
Who Really Killed First Brands? Part 3: Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management profited from First Brands' collapse. Its former chairman now runs the office prosecuting Patrick James.
Who Really Killed First Brands? Part 2: A Case Built on Cooperators
Part 1 introduced First Brands and the man who built it. It followed the company from three decades of growth to bankruptcy in September 2025 and Patrick James's federal indictment in Manhattan four months later.
Forbes Says Vítek Is Worth $7.2 Billion. The Numbers Say Otherwise
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
The Bankruptcy That Could Kill 800 Dogs
PART 1 Eight hundred dogs live on a ridge above Acton, California. Most of them are unadoptable. They are blind, or too old, sick, or broken from where they came from to be safe in a home with children. They came to DELTA Rescue because the founder, Leo Grillo rescued them in the
Radovan Vítek: Is the Billionaire Broke?
This is the latest in a continuing series on Radovan Vítek and his real estate company, CPI Property Group. CPI Property Group answers to one man. He controls the board, and the managers. He controls the numbers CPI publishes: the building values, the occupancy figures, the debt
Part 7. The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez: The Venue Lie
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to secure the trial before a biased judge and an uninformed jury
20 Years for a Blog: Boyne Gets a Death Sentence at 64
NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut judge on Tuesday sentenced Paul Boyne, the 64-year-old Virginia blogger behind The Family Court Circus, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of special parole with conditions that include monitored internet use. Superior Court Judge Peter L. Brown
Trump to USA: Pardon Is Justice, Not Mercy
Trump uses the pardon like no president has, with the intended purpose the founders gave it – not for mercy, but to correct injustice. He should do more, not fewer pardons. Alice Johnson’s role of pardon czar is for expressly this purpose.
Who Really Killed First Brands? Part 1
What Was Lost First Brands, a Cleveland-based auto parts company, went into bankruptcy last year. It employed 26,000 people on five continents. About 6,000 of those workers were Americans in Midwestern factories. The other 20,000 were in China, Mexico, Europe, and other pl
Was Radovan Vítek’s €52 Million Payment to His Son a Crime?
Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek is the majority stockholder of CPI Property Group, a debt-heavy European real estate conglomerate that borrowed billions from institutional investors while enriching insiders through a maze of dubious transactions. In 2020, when Vítek
Famous “Shower Boy” Alleged Sandusky Victim, Dead at 39
Allan Myers, the “Unknown Boy” in the Penn State Shower Case, Dies at 39 Allan C. Myers of Pottersdale, Pennsylvania, died at home on Sunday, May 10, 2026. He was 39. The obituary placed by his family with Wetzler Funeral Service in Bellefonte tells one story. Marine Corps sergea
The Engineer Who Said No: Dr. Jon Padfield’s Global Rise and His War on the Surveillance State
This is the first in an initial two-part series In April 1997, Jon Padfield — thirty years old, an electrical engineer by training — received a registered letter from General Motors informing him that his position no longer existed. At home, there was a three-month-old daughter.
PART #6: The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez: U.S. Praise the Jury Was Not Allowed to See
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to secure the trial before a biased judge and an uninformed jury
How the OneTaste Prosecution Rewrote Federal Sentencing
The Old Switcheroo The case of United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz was the first federal forced-labor conspiracy conviction that relied entirely on psychological coercion, with no physical restraint and no spoken threats. In fact, it rested entirely on a conspiracy-only charge.
Hurricane Rachel: How the Grynberg Heiress Treated the People Who Built the Empire
Jack Grynberg was a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who arrived in Denver in 1949 with twenty-seven dollars in his pocket and built one of the great independent oil fortunes of the twentieth century. He died in 2021 at the age of 89. By then, his three children — Rachel, Stephen,
Jason Williams: The Radiologist Who Co-invented Syncromune’s Prostate Cancer Therapy
This is the second installment in our series on Syncromune, Inc. and the prostate cancer therapy now entering Phase 2 trials in the United States. The first installment, published May 2, examined the trial itself and the patent identifying Dr. Jason R. Williams as a co-inventor.
How Radovan Vítek Bought a Yacht With Bondholders’ Money
This is the latest installment in a continuing series on Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek and the financial structure of his publicly traded real estate empire, CPI Property Group. I have been contacted by officials in the Trump administration who have expressed interest in whethe
PART #5: The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez: Four Witnesses. Four Stories. No Corroboration. Forty-Five Years.
Four federal cooperators with 134 admitted murders testified against Juan Orlando Hernández. None of their stories were corroborated. He got 45 years.
PART 2 The Dangerous OneTaste Precedent
On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., a federal jury in Brooklyn returned guilty verdicts against Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. On March 30, 2026, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati imposed sentences of 9
Inside Vítek’s CPI: A Czech Billionaire’s House of Cards
Two Czech businessmen — Marek Čmejla and Jiří Diviš — placed their trust, and a great deal of money, in a real estate operator named Radovan Vítek. Vítek ran the company. They called it a “parity partnership.” With Čmejla and Diviš’s money Vitek bought buildings, land, hotels, an
The Unlocked Door: A Series on the OneTaste Precedent
United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz: A Series on the Precedent On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., No. 1:23-cr-00146-DG (E.D.N.Y.), a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against defendants Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to
The Show Trial of Juan Orlando Hernández, Part 4: The Prosecutors Coached the Lie
The more one examines it, the more obvious it becomes that Trump pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez not only because it was in America’s geopolitical interest but also because it was in the interest of justice. It will take many stories to explain how the U
PART #3: The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez by Biden’s DOJ
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 is about how the prosecutors got a biased judge and an uninformed jury. The legal name for what th
The Setup: FBI Built Kidnapping Case Against Leo Grillo Based on Gold Swindler James D. Clark
Leo Grillo, 77, founded the world’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. He has no criminal record. He sits in federal detention on the word of James Clark — a gold dealer who stole $6 million from retirees and needed a story to save himself. He found Leo Grillo.