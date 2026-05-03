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Frank Report

LATEST ARTICLES

Brown dog in a wheeled mobility cart walking on a dirt path outdoors.
General|Grillo
By Frank Parlato

The Bankruptcy That Could Kill 800 Dogs

PART 1 Eight hundred dogs live on a ridge above Acton, California. Most of them are unadoptable. They are blind, or too old, sick, or broken from where they came from to be safe in a home with children. They came to DELTA Rescue because the founder, Leo Grillo rescued them in the

Man seated on a sofa with hands folded, three walnut shells and a small red ball on the table, while a hooded, black-clad figure stands as a shadow on the wall behind him.
General
By Frank Parlato

Radovan Vítek: Is the Billionaire Broke?

This is the latest in a continuing series on Radovan Vítek and his real estate company, CPI Property Group. CPI Property Group answers to one man. He controls the board, and the managers. He controls the numbers CPI publishes: the building values, the occupancy figures, the debt

Large crowd of people looking at their phones beneath a bold headline reading '9/35000 That's All It Takes' (lottery/quiz theme).
Featured|OneTaste
By Frank Parlato

PART 2 The Dangerous OneTaste Precedent

On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., a federal jury in Brooklyn returned guilty verdicts against Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. On March 30, 2026, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati imposed sentences of 9