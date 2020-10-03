Select Acknowledgements From Mainstream Media About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato’s work has been cited in the media literally hundreds of times,

Parlato is credited with breaking the branding and blackmail story of a secret society in Nxivm with his June 5, 2017 story, Part 1: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group.

It caused a panic in the cult, leading to the exodus of hundreds of members. The New York Times then followed with a seminal story, written by Barry Meir, that is widely credited for sparking the federal investigation into Nxivm. 

Here are a few examples of mainstream media acknowledging his work in investigating and exposing the horrors of the Nxivm cult.  

The New York Times

“Many of Mr. Raniere’s followers learned of the secret society from a website run by a Buffalo-area businessman, Frank R. Parlato Jr. Mr. Parlato had been locked in a long legal battle with two sisters, Sara and Clare Bronfman, who are members of Nxivm and the daughters of Edgar Bronfman, the deceased chairman of Seagram Company….
“In early June [2017], Mr. Parlato published the first in a torrent of salacious posts under the headline, ‘Branded Slaves and Master Raniere.’”

New York Post

“Frank Parlato…. runs several websites devoted to exposing Nxivm’s underbelly.”
Blind Gossip
“Frank Parlato is to NXIVM what Leah Remini is to Scientology.”

New York Post
“Once a powerful ‘self-help’ organization whose supporters included the billionaire Bronfman family, Nxivm was exposed by Parlato… as a violent sex cult.”
Inside Edition
“Former NXIVM publicist Frank Parlato has worked for years to document the inner workings of the group, which purports to be a self-help organization.”
Oxygen
How Frank Parlato Helped Bring Down Keith Raniere And His Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM
“Parlato … spent years fighting to expose Keith Raniere, who is accused of branding and enslaving female followers of his organization, NXIVM.”
Fox News
“As pressure on Raniere and NXIVM began to mount following the revelations of branding that were first exposed by Parlato and then in a lengthy piece in The New York Times last year, the alleged cult leader fled to a $10,000 a week villa inside a luxury gated community in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sometime between late October and early November.”
New York Daily News
Frank Parlato, an ex-NXIVM publicist turned whistleblower, was the first to write about the group on his website … and he’s written extensively about it ever since….
New York Post
Frank Parlato… first broke the story, in June, of women being forcibly branded as part of the ­NXIVM “sorority.”
The Sun
“The cult is called DOS, believed to be short for “dominus obsequious sororium” –  Latin for the “master over the slave women”, and is the dark side of so-called group NXIVM, according to Parlato – who was the first to lift the lid on the cult’s sordid activities on his website The Frank Report.”
Daily Mail
“According to Frank Parlato, who first exposed Allison Mack as a member of Nxivm, the actress was a ‘pimp’ for Keith Raniere and was responsible for bringing young women to his ‘secret sex lair’, a two-floor house in Albany, New York with a huge bed and a hot tub”.

Rolling Stone

“Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM publicist turned whistleblower whose independent reporting is widely credited with helping to spur the FBI investigation into the group.”
Hollywood Life
Frank Parlato, the journalist who first published the horrors of NXIVM.”
Vice 
“Former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato was first to expose the alleged “sex cult” on his website before the New York Times picked up on the story last year. He told VICE that Vancouver was one of the most active Nxivm communities outside of Albany, New York.”
 

People Magazine
“Parlato has written more than 1,700 critical posts about Nxivm and Raniere on his website, and says he has been sued multiple times by the group… Parlato, who has developed a large network of Nxivm sources over the years, was the first person to report about the alleged branding of female members and wrote that Mack’s arrest was imminent days before it happened.”
The Sun
Parlato, who was the first to uncover the group’s twisted secret practices and report them on his website Frank Report… has helped many women escape the cult.
Cosmopolitan
It’s also alleged that the group introduced the barbaric practice of branding, which Mack first created. In June 2017, investigative reporter Frank Parlato reported that Mack’s initials were branded on women’s pubic regions.

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many, many others in all five continents.

His work helping take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s documentary “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.”

Parlato will be featured in an upcoming episode of American Greed.

