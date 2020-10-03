Select Acknowledgements From Mainstream Media About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato’s work has been cited in the media literally hundreds of times,

Parlato is credited with breaking the branding and blackmail story of a secret society in Nxivm with his June 5, 2017 story, Part 1: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group.

It caused a panic in the cult, leading to the exodus of hundreds of members. The New York Times then followed with a seminal story, written by Barry Meir, that is widely credited for sparking the federal investigation into Nxivm.

Here are a few examples of mainstream media acknowledging his work in investigating and exposing the horrors of the Nxivm cult.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

