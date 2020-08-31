World Wide Media Reports Crediting Frank Parlato [Oct 2018 to Present]

World Wide Media Reports 2020
World Wide Media Reports 2019
World Wide Media Reports 2018
|Date
|Media Name
|Country
|Story
|8/11/2020
|The Sun
|UK
|'STILL GOING STRONG' Nxivm sex cult still ‘active and recruiting’ as followers dance and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere’s prison cell
|8/12/2020
|The Daily Mail
|UK
|Nxivm sex cult followers dancer and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere's Brooklyn prison as they bid to recruit new members
|8/14/2020
|MEAWW
|India
|'The Vow': Release date, plot, trailer and all you need to know about HBO's docuseries on self-help cult NXIVM
|8/17/2020
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|HBO's NXIVM documentary 'The Vow': What you need to know before watching
|8/19/2020
|New York Post
|USA
|‘The Vow’ gives horrific look inside the Nxivm sex cult that branded women
|8/21/2020
|Vulture
|USA
|The Vow Takes a Deep, Compelling Dive Into the NXIVM Cult
|8/23/2020
|Oprah Mag
|USA
|The Vow Explains How NXIVM's Allison Mack Went from "Smallville" to Leading a Sex Cult
|8/24/2020
|Vanity Fair France
|France
|Story: Slavery, blackmail, extortion ... NXIVM, the sex sect that infiltrated the elite
|8/25/2020
|Pop Sugar
|USA
|The Vow: NXIVM Members Wore Colored Sashes to Show Rank, and Here's What They Mean
|8/25/2020
|Correio
|Brazil
|Documentary tells story of sexual sect that arrived in Hollywood
|8/26/2020
|Film Daily
|USA
|What do scarf colors mean in the hierarchy of the NXVIM cult?
|8/30/2020
|Bustle
|US / UK
|Where NXIVM Stands Two Years After Leader Keith Raniere's Arrest
|8/30/2020
|Pop Sugar
|USA
|The Vow: Everything to Know About Rainbow Cultural Garden, NXIVM's Group For Kids
|04/05/19
|Fox News
|USA
|Court papers show Gillibrand’s father worked for Nxivm sex cult: report
|04/05/19
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|NXIVM Cult Trial: Why Lauren Salzman’s Guilty Plea Is ‘Bad News’ For Allison Mack
|04/05/19
|Syracuse.com
|USA
|Report: Gillibrand’s father worked for NXIVM, tried to distance himself from Upstate NY ‘cult
|04/05/19
|Daily Caller
|USA
|REPORT: GILLIBRAND’S DAD WORKED FOR SEX CULT
|04/09/19
|The Sun
|UK
|SICK SECT Inside sex slave cult NXIVM where Smallville’s Allison Mack was slavemaster and beat, starved and branded women with ‘master’s’ initials
|04/09/19
|Info 51
|Canadian Chinese
|Demystifying American cults: developing actresses, training sex slaves, gathering huge sums of money
|04/12/19
|MEAWW
|India
|Allison Mack breaks down in tears and sings to NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere on his birthday in creepy video
|04/15/19
|Al Momento
|Mexico
|"Slaves" of Raniere, pressed by the defense of NXIVM
|04/18/19
|Epoch Times
|USA
|NXIVM Leaders Illegally ‘Bundled’ Campaign Cash for Presidential Candidate, Court Docs Say
|04/19/19
|Cine Click
|Brazil
|Allison Mack: HBO to produce series on sexual worship
|04/21/19
|WND
|USA
|SEX-CULT CASE SNARES HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN
|04/21/19
|Crypto Coin Discovery
|USA
|The process to brand-Sex-cult – billionaire heiress pleads guilty
|04/21/19
|OE 24
|Austria
|Process of sex sect: billionaire heir pleads guilty
|04/23/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Feds seek testimony of ex-Shen student allegedly raped by Raniere
|05/01/19
|New York Times
|USA
|Once Idolized, Guru of Nxivm ‘Sex Cult’ to Stand Trial Alone
|05/03/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Judge rules NXIVM trial may include sexually explicit images of underage teen
|05/05/19
|Radio with Patrick Howley
|USA
|FRANK PARLATO and PATRICK HOWLEY DISCUSS NXIVM CULT
|05/06/19
|Rolling Stone
|USA
|NXIVM Insiders Tell Us What to Expect From Keith Raniere’s Trial
|05/06/19
|Milenio
|Mexico
|Trial against Keith Raniere will also splash Mexicans
|05/07/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Corrections
|05/07/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|Trial Begins for NXIVM’s Leader as First Witness Testifies
|05/07/19
|Al Momento
|Mexico
|NXIVM: Salinas bought impunity from Emiliano
|05/08/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|Witness Recounts Being Forced Into Sex Act With NXIVM’s Leader
|05/09/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Witness says she felt powerless to resist Raniere
|05/10/19
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|NXIVM Sex Cult: ‘Smallville’s’ Allison Mack No Longer Under Leader’s Spell After Guilty Plea — She Wept
|05/12/19
|Every Eye Serie TV
|Italy
|ALLISON MACK, ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE, WILL TESTIFY AGAINST THE CULT TO WHICH SHE BELONGED
|05/13/19
|Al Momento
|Mexico
|Only a litter of responsible businessmen with caste and courage is missing
|05/13/19
|New York Times
|USA
|From ‘Smallville’ to a Sex Cult: The Fall of the Actress Allison Mack
|05/13/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|NXIVM turned Lake George resort into annual Raniere birthday jamboree
|05/13/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|Leader of NXIVM Sole Defendant as Former Members Testify Against Him
|05/15/19
|The Sun
|Uk
|WHERE THE EVIL HAPPENS Inside Nxivm ‘sex cult leader’ Keith Raniere’s lair where he ‘romped with two sex slaves’
|05/20/19
|Infobae
|Mexico
|Emiliano Salinas Occelli is one of the more than one hundred Mexicans related to the Nxivm sect
|05/21/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Witness: Raniere physically abused women in NXIVM's 'master/slave' club
|05/23/19
|Milenio
|Mexico
|Dozens of Mexicans were recruiting for Raniere
|05/24/19
|Mimorelia
|Mexico
|So they marked women as animals in NXIVM
|05/26/19
|Vanguardia
|Mexico
|Not only was Emiliano Salinas, dozens of Mexicans recruited for Raniere, leader of sexual sect NXIVM
|05/28/19
|El Imparcial
|Mexico
|Raniere, leader of Nxivm, would force aborting Mexicans
|05/29/19
|Forbes
|USA
|Nxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked BillioNxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked Billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Emailnaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Email
|05/29/19
|Megalopolis
|Mexico
|What does Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller think of the victims of the NXVIM sect?
|05/30/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|The Rise and Fall of NXIVM: 20 Years With Raniere on the Throne
|05/30/19
|El Diario
|Mexico
|Leader of sect Nxivm would have aborted Mexican sisters
|06/02/19
|Proceso
|Mexico
|Nexium, SA
|06/04/19
|Almomento
|Mexico
|NXIVM: Child abuse center closed in Monterrey
|06/05/19
|Cineclick
|Brazil
|Actress reveals that Allison Mack tried to take her to sexual worship
|06/10/19
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|NXIVM: Allison Mack Accused Of Keeping India Oxenberg On 500-Calorie Sex Slave Diet
|06/10/19
|Rolling Stone
|USA
|Former Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail
|06/10/19
|Yahoo! Entertainment
|USA
|Former Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail
|06/10/19
|El Imparcial
|Mexico
|Nxivm sex slaves signed contract
|06/15/19
|El Universal
|Mexico
|Students of sel-help courses in Mexico, identified for crimes of the NXIVM sect
|06/17/19
|Proceso
|Mexico
|Nxivm Case: The siege is closed around the "accomplice" Emiliano Salinas
|06/19/19
|Aristegui Noticias
|Mexico
|They broadcast video of Emiliano Salinas dancing in celebration to Keith Raniere
|06/19/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Found Guilty on All Counts
|06/19/19
|Pulso
|Mexico
|Between anger and confusion Raniere awaits the verdict of the trial of NXIVM
|06/19/19
|Yucatan
|Mexico
|Keith Raniere, the leader of the Nxivm sect, awaits trial verdict
|06/19/19
|Central FM
|Mexico
|EMILIANO SALINAS APPEARS DANCING IN THE BIRTHDAY OF KEITH RANIERE, LEADER OF THE SEXUAL SECTION NXIVM
|06/19/19
|W Radio
|Mexico
|Emiliano Salinas dances in the celebration of the leader of the NXIVM sect
|06/19/19
|Infobae
|Mexico
|Emiliano Salinas appeared in a video in which he dances during the birthday of Keith Raniere, leader of Nxivm
|06/19/19
|The Daily Wire
|Canada
|Jury Finds Leader Of Sex Cult Involving ‘Smallville’ Star Guilty Of All Charges
|06/19/19
|Parallelo 19
|Mexico
|Salinas Siblings dance for sexual sect leader
|06/19/19
|Quien
|Mexico
|Five points to understand the personality of Keith Raniere, leader of NXIVM
|06/19/19
|Dossier Politico
|Mexico
|Nxivm Case: The siege is closed around the "accomplice" Emiliano Salinas
|06/20/19
|EJE Central
|Mexico
|Emiliano Salinas dances for Raniere, leader of sexual sect
|06/20/19
|Deadline
|USA
|‘The Lost Women Of Nxivm’: Investigation Discovery Explores Sex Cult In Two-Hour Special
|06/20/19
|The Wrap
|USA
|‘The Lost Women of NXIVM': ID Orders 2-Hour Special on Sex-Trafficking Cult
|06/20/19
|Real Screen
|USA
|Investigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”
|06/20/19
|Broadway World
|USA
|ID Greenlights Two-Hour Special THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM
|06/20/19
|C21 Media
|USA
|ID orders NXIVM cult special
|06/20/19
|Den of Geek
|USA
|The Lost Women of NXIVM Special Greenlit by ID
|06/20/19
|Cine Click
|Brazil
|Allison Mack: Actress's Sexual Cult Will Win Documentary
|06/20/19
|Telemundo
|Mexico
|Reveal video of Ludwika's husband Paleta dancing for leader of criminal sect
|06/20/19
|People Magazine
|Mexico
|Ludwika Paleta and her husband Emiliano Salinas receive the worst news
|06/20/19
|Cosmopolitan
|USA
|Accused NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere has been found guilty of sex trafficking
|06/20/19
|E! News
|USA
|The Ultimate NXIVM Trial Guide: Keith Raniere's Conviction, Disturbing Revelations and the "Lost" Allison Mack
|06/20/19
|Big League Politics
|USA
|NXIVM Cult’s Daycare Centers: Human Experiments Left Children Damaged For Life
|06/20/19
|Television Business International
|UK
|US greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition
|06/20/19
|Desde Puebla
|Mexico
|Who presents the details of the investigation of the NXIVM case
|06/20/19
|De Telegraph
|Netherlands
|Lifelong threatens sex guru after branding women
|06/20/19
|Real Screen
|USA
|Investigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”
|06/20/19
|Soy Carmin
|Mexico
|Ludwika Paleta: the dark truth of her last pregnancy
|06/21/19
|Crime Online
|USA
|Friday CRIME Stories: Wealthy Founder-Sex-Cult-Perv BRANDS Victims
|06/21/19
|La Silla Rota
|Mexico
|Ludwika Paleta is still in the middle of the controversy, dark secret comes to light about her pregnancy by Emiliano Salinas
|06/21/19
|Cinestera
|Brazil
|The Lost Women Of Nxivm | The Investigation Discovery is preparing a Two Hour special on Allison Mack's sexual cult
|06/21/19
|TBI Vision
|USA
|US greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition
|06/22/19
|Newsweek
|USA
|NXIVM: 'SMALLVILLE' STARS TOM WELLING, MICHAEL ROSENBAUM BREAK SILENCE ON CO-STAR ALLISON MACK'S ROLE IN CULT
|06/22/19
|Net Noticias
|Mexico
|Reveal dark secret of the pregnancy of Ludwika Paleta
|06/25/19
|The Cheat Sheet
|USA
|Investigation Discovery Will Air a 2-Hour Special About Nxivm Sex Cult That Ensared Allison Mack
|06/26/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|Inside the Numerous, Shrouded Links Between NXIVM and Scientology
|06/26/19
|El Universal
|Mexico
|07/01/19
|Buffalo News
|USA
|Channel 7's new sports reporter has WNY ties; Discovery documentary has WNY angle
|07/01/19
|El Sol De Mexico
|Mexico
|In vilo, Emiliano Salinas by NXIVM
|07/18/19
|Estado de Minas
|Mexico
|'Smallville' Allison Mack arrest for sexual extortion may be delayed
|08/04/19
|The Daily Caller
|USA
|Sex Cult Founder, Alleged Followers Tied To Experimental Schools For Children Still Operating Internationally
|08/11/19
|Periodico Zocalo
|Mexico
|The untouchables of NXIVM sect in Mexico revealed
|08/13/19
|Publi Metro Mexico
|Mexico
|Rich and powerful Mexicans, Keith Raniere's favorites
|09/1/19
|Soy Carmin
|Mexico
|Ludwika Paleta talks about Emiliano Salinas while many ask where he is
|09/21/19
|Oxygen
|USA
|Who Are Catherine And India Oxenberg, The Women Featured In Lifetime's NXIVM Cult Movie?
|09/22/19
|Hidden Remote
|USA
|Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult: The 5 shocking things we learned
|09/23/19
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|Film Review: ‘Groundhog Day’: Keith Raniere’s Life in Prison
|10/5/19
|Cung Cao
|Venezuela
|A series of Hollywood actresses became sex slaves, making America shudder
|10/8/19
|Rolling Stone
|USA
|How NXIVM Was the Ultimate Wellness Scam
|10/28/19
|Vanity Fair Espanol
|Spain
|ISABEL'S GRANDDAUGHTER FROM YUGOSLAVIA ENSLAVED BY A CULT WILL MARRY THE MAN WHO HELPED HER ESCAPE
|11/18/19
|El Universal
|Mexico
|She is the actress and aristocrat who faced the NXIVM slave sect
|11/23/19
|El Imparcial
|Mexico
|She is the actress who faced the Nxivm sect
|11/25/19
|National File
|USA
|EXCLUSIVE: Former NXIVM Members and Employees Describe Clinton-Connected Satanic Cult
|11/26/19
|Your Tango
|USA
|New Details About Allison Mack's Sex Cult 'Wife' Nicki Clyne — Her Job At A Brooklyn Bar And Her Relationship With NXIVM
|11/29/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|NXIVM insiders speak in upcoming special
|12/2/19
|Daily Mail
|UK
|NXIVM member who gave birth to Keith Raniere's son speaks out in new film that investigates what REALLY happened to women who vanished, had cancer or 'took their own lives' under 'evil' leader who said 'I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs'
|12/2/19
|Brain Bored.com
|USA
|NXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere
|12/2/19
|What's News 2Day
|USA
|NXIVM Documentary Reveals What Really Happened To Women Who Died Or Were Missing Under Keith Raniere
|12/3/19
|Herald Publicist
|USA
|NXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere
|12/3/19
|USA
|"The Lost Women of NXIVM" is a documentary that follows investigator Frank Parlato as he travels the country to examine the suspicious fates of four women associated with NXIVM
|12/4/19
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT MYSTERY Sister of missing woman believes Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere ‘had her killed after getting her pregnant’
|12/4/19
|Daily Mail TV
|UK
|LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM: ID doc looks into NXIVM women that died or disappeared
|12/4/19
|All Access
|USA
|Lost Women of NXIVM Documentary by ID
|12/6/19
|Pop Culture
|USA
|'The Lost Women of NXIVM' Uncovers Horrifying Story of Sex Cult's Whistleblower in Sneak Peek
|12/7/19
|NY Post
|USA
|New TV special links Nxivm leader Keith Raniere to deaths of four women
|12/8/19
|Fox News
|USA
|Former NXIVM follower claims convicted sex cult leader Keith Raniere is linked to pal’s disappearance in doc
|12/8/19
|Vancouver Sun
|Canada
|Is Keith Raniere a killer? New documentary explores if NXIVM sex cult leader poisoned women
|12/8/19
|Radar Online
|USA
|Is Keith Raniere A Murderer? New Documentary Explores If NXIVM Leader Poisoned Women
|12/8/19
|Monsters and Critics
|USA
|NXIWM cult implicated in deaths of 4 women: Examined on Investigation Discovery
|12/8/19
|Memorable TV
|USA
|The Lost Women of NXIVM airs Sun 8 May on ID
|12/8/19
|Sputnik News
|Russia
|From Branding Genitals to Mysterious Deaths? Cult Leader and Sex Trafficker Accused of Murders
|12/9/19
|Meaww
|India
|Leader of sex cult NXIVM may have poisoned women in his inner circle, killing two of them, claims documentary
|12/10/19
|Fox News
|USA
|Sex cult convict Keith Raniere's former neighbors 'terrified' after documentary claims he poisoned women in NY home
|12/11/19
|Meaww
|India
|NXIVM leader Keith Raniere had child with woman who helped bring down sex cult, proving he lied about never sleeping with members
|12/11/19
|Daily Mail
|UK
|NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere's neighbors are 'terrified' after chilling claims he poisoned four women in his upstate New York home and two more died in suspicious circumstances
|12/11/19
|La Tribuna
|Mexico
|New documentary reveals chilling poisoning to NXIVM women
|12/11/19
|El Imparcial
|Mexico
|Neighbors terrified of allegations that Keith Raniere, NXIVM leader, poisoned women in his home
|12/12/19
|Oxygen
|USA
|Did NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Poison And Kill Women? That's What A Documentary Suggests
|12/26/19
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Top stories of 2019: The fall of NXIVM's Vanguard
|Sep 15
|Dorje Shugden
|Tibet
|Dalai Lama’s emissary in big trouble
|Oct 17
|New York Times
|USA
|Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded
|Oct 17
|Heavy.com
|USA
|Keith Raniere: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
|Oct 18
|Huffington Post
|Mexico
|"My dad has appreciated your program" said Emiliano Salinas to the founder of the Nxvim sect
|Oct 19
|Blind Gossip
|USA
|The Female Tom Cruise
|Oct 19
|Brisbane Times
|Australia
|Inside the secretive group Nxivm where women are branded
|Oct 19
|The Hamilton Spectator
|Canada
|‘Master, please brand me’: Inside the secretive self-help organization Nxivm
|Oct 21
|Niagara Gazette
|USA
|Claims of group branding women prompt state probe
|Oct 29
|NY Post
|USA
|India Oxenberg’s dad speaks out about daughter involved in cult
|Oct 30
|Daily Mail
|UK
|Actress India Oxenberg's father is revealed as ex-smuggler who made $50 million importing drugs to US as he speaks out about his daughter's involvement in 'cult that brands women'
|Oct 30
|Buzz News
|UK
|India Oxenberg’s dad begs her to leave Nxivm ‘cult’
|Oct 31
|Dnevnik
|Croatia
|Former Criminal and Diler: After 26 years, he is discovered who is the father of a child of a Serbian princess
|Oct 31
|Jutarnji List
|Croatia
|ALL THE WONDERFUL DETAILS FROM THE LIFE OF SRPSKI PRINCIPLES ARE CREATED It was the star of 'Dynasty', and now it was finally discovered who is the daughter of her daughter
|Nov 1
|Tibetan Journal
|Tibet
|Suspended Lama Tenzin Dhonden Had A Lover Too!
|Nov 4
|Haaretz
|Israel
|Marking women with white-hot iron and ascetic diet regimes: This is what life looks like in a secret sect in the
|Nov 8
|EVZ
|Romania
|More than 70 women, including a Hollywood star, were forced to be part of a secret cult whose members were blackmailed and beaten, says the group's former publicist.
|Nov 8
|El Ciudadano
|Chile
|Strange and perverse cult recruits women by brainwashing and marking them with hot irons to subdue them
|Nov 8
|The Sun
|UK
|HORROR CULT Inside the terrifying NXIVM slave cult ‘where women – including a Hollywood actress – are forced to hand over naked pics, get branded with the founder’s initials, and are beaten with paddles’
|Nov 8
|Daily Mail
|UK
|Former Smallville actress is 'second in command of sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members - including Catherine Oxenberg's daughter'
|Nov 8
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Allegedly ‘2nd In Command’ Of A Sex Cult
|Nov 9
|New Idea
|Australia
|Hollywood star caught in slave cult where women are ‘branded and beaten’
|Nov 9
|New Zealand Herald
|New Zealand
|Former Smallville actress Allison Mack 'second in command of sex cult'
|Nov 9
|Rumor Bus
|USA
|Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for beating and branding its members
|Nov 9
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?
|Nov 9
|Sputnik News
|Russia
|Talk About Quitting Your Day Job. Ex Film Star Now Member of Sex Cult - Reports
|Nov 9
|Metro
|UK
|Smallville star Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult which brands members’ Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/09/smallville-star-allison-mack-second-in-command-of-sex-cult-which-brands-members-7065725/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
|Nov 9
|Al Bawaba
|Middle East
|Sex Cult in Hollywood Headed by Former Smallville Star, Includes Branding, Starvation...and Slaves
|Nov 9
|Pedyestrian TV
|Australia
|An Ex ‘Smallville’ Star Is Apparently 2nd-In-Charge Of A Fucking Sex Cult
|Nov 9
|Syracuse.com
|USA
|'Smallville' actress in sex cult?; CMAs mock Trump; Bee Gees musical; more: Buzz
|Nov 9
|News.com
|Australia
|Smallville actor Allison Mack brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into slave cult
|Nov 9
|Libertad Digital
|Spain
|Allison Mack, actress of 'Smallville', accused of leading a sexual sect
|Nov 9
|E-Cartelera
|Spain
|Allison Mack ('Smallville') accused of being in charge of a sexual sect that mistreats its members
|Nov 9
|Tele-Louisirs
|France
|Allison Mack (Smallville), number 2 of a sexual sect?
|Nov 9
|Bild
|Germany
|"Smallville" star member in sex sect?
|Nov 9
|Nerd Movie Productions
|Italy
|Allison Mack of Smallville is head of a secret sexual secret sect
|Nov 9
|Jutarnji List
|Croatia
|THE LIGHT OF THE HIT SERIES THE RIGHT OF THE HAND MOVES THE DANGEROUS SEX IN WHICH HE HAS BEEN AND THE HEART OF SRPSKE PRINCETE 'He leads his harem, and mark the naked girls'
|Nov 9
|Net
|Croatia
|THE GLORY ON THE HEART OF THE SEA OF THE CULT: The cruel sisterhood of the brigand and the abuser of robberies scares them with their dirty secrets
|Nov 9
|Cine Pop
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress accused of 'recruiting sex slaves' for Hollywood powerful
|Nov 9
|Voici
|France
|Allison Mack: The actress of Smallville would be the number 2 of a scary sect
|Nov 9
|Pure Break
|France
|Allison Mack: former star of Smallville reportedly joins violent sect
|Nov 9
|Non Stop People
|France
|ALLISON MACK: THE STAR OF SMALLVILLE NUMBER 2 OF A SEXUAL SECT?
|Nov 9
|TVQC
|France
|ALLISON MACK: FORMER SMALLVILLE ACTRESS RECRUITS FOR NXIVM SECT
|Nov 9
|BFMTV
|France
|A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves
|Nov 9
|Blich
|Switzerland
|"Smallville" star belongs to a crazy sex sect
|Nov 9
|NTV
|Germany
|From television to the scary cult: "Smallville" star is to enslave women
|Nov 9
|Pour Femme
|Italy
|Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
|Nov 9
|The Quebec Times
|Canada
|ALLISON MACK : THE ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE WOULD BE THE NUMBER 2 OF A SECT FRIGHTENING – HERE
|Nov 9
|CM Jornal
|Portugal
|Estrela de "Smallville" lidera culto sexual
|Nov 9
|Vatan
|Turkey
|Celebrity series star 'sex mezhebinin manager' appeared
|Nov 9
|Giornal Ttismo
|Italy
|ALLISON MACK (CHLOE IN SMALLVILLE) ACCUSED OF BEING AT THE HEAD OF A SECRET SEX SECT
|Nov 9
|The Sun
|UK
|SLAVE CULT Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult where they are beaten and branded’
|Nov 9
|News Hub
|New Zealand
|Hollywood actress Allison Mack accused of leading sex cult
|Nov 9
|Buzz
|Ireland
|REPORT: Smallville actress is a leader of a sex cult; recruited 25 'slaves'
|Nov 9
|Noosa News
|Australia
|Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
|Nov 9
|CNN Turk
|Turkey
|Smallville's star turned out to be the director of the sex sect
|Nov 9
|Pure People
|France
|Allison Mack (Smallville) is at the helm of a terrifying sexual sect
|Nov 9
|Yeni Alanya
|Turkey
|Celebrity series star 'sex mezhebinin manager' appeared
|Nov 9
|Onedio
|Turkey
|The Old Smallville Star That the Famous Sex Sectarian Is the Key Name Allison Mack
|Nov 9
|Stopru
|Canada
|ALLISON MACK (FROM SMALLVILLE) WOULD BE AT THE CONTROLS OF A TERRIFYING SECT OF SEXUAL
|Nov 9
|In Touch
|USA
|'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Seems Relatively Normal for Someone Accused of Leading a Sex Cult
|Nov 9
|Wonderwall
|USA
|IS THIS FORMER 'SMALLVILLE' STAR A LEADER IN A SEX CULT?
|Nov 9
|Inquisitr
|USA
|Brainwashed 'Smallville' star 'recruiting sex slaves' for NXIVM cult
|Nov 9
|TV Web
|USA
|Smallville Actress Accused of Leading Controversial Sex Cult
|Nov 9
|Pulzo
|Columbia
|Accused of 'Smallville' actress to be sex cult recruiter
|Nov 9
|NTR
|Mexico
|Accused 'Smallville' actress of leading sexual cult
|Nov 9
|Aztec America
|USA
|Allison Mack is designated as the right hand of a sexual sect
|Nov 9
|Tomatazos
|Mexico
|Smallville actress is linked to a cult of sexual exploitation
|Nov 9
|Yahoo Fr
|France
|A former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves
|Nov 9
|Gala De
|Germany
|"SMALLVILLE" STAR ALLISON MACK leader of a sex sect?
|Nov 9
|Leggo
|Italy
|Allison Mack, the Smallville Chloe, is at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
|Nov 9
|JC Online
|Brazil
|Allison Mack, actress of Smallville, is accused of commanding sexual worship
|Nov 9
|Veja
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress appointed as sexual worship leader
|Nov 9
|Exame
|Brazil
|Smallville actress identified as sex cult leader
|Nov 9
|Tomar TV News
|Brazil
|"Smallville" actress appointed as sexual worship leader
|Nov 9
|Metropoles
|Brazil
|"Smallville" actress appointed as sexual worship leader
|Nov 9
|Cine Pop
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress accused of 'recruiting sex slaves' for Hollywood powerful
|Nov 9
|Trecobox
|Brazil
|Allison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is accused of leading sexual slavery cult
|Nov 9
|Cine Click
|Brazil
|Allison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is suspected of commanding sex slave sect
|Nov 9
|Registro Pop
|Brazil
|Allison Mack leads alleged sex slaves' sect
|Nov 9
|Mais Midia
|Brazil
|Allison Mack of Smallville is accused of leading 'sex cult'
|Nov 9
|Journal Oleme
|Brazil
|Allison Mack leads alleged sex slaves' sect
|Nov 9
|Boa Informacao
|Brazil
|"Smallville" actress accused of leading sexual slavery cult
|Nov 9
|MSN News
|USA
|Hollywood actress accused of leading sex cult
|Nov 9
|Quem
|Brazil
|'SMALLVILLE' ACTRESS INVESTIGATED FOR EXTORTING AND BEATING MEMBERS OF A SEX CULT
|Nov 9
|Screen Geek
|USA
|‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused of Leading Abusive Sex Cult
|Nov 9
|Super Roi
|Italy
|Smallville: Allison Mack could be part of a sect
|Nov 9
|Opiniao Goias
|Brazil
|Actress Allison Mack of the TV series 'Smallville' is accused of recruiting sex cult girls for Hollywood bosses
|Nov 10
|Daily Mail
|UK
|Former Smallville actress Allison Mack strips off for shower scenes in 2011 crime drama Marilyn... amid revelations she is second in command of a sex cult
|Nov 10
|Vancouver Sun
|Canada
|B.C. actress tells of her descent into a bizarre group, and ultimate escape
|Nov 10
|The Morning Bulletin
|Australia
|Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
|Nov 10
|Daily Mercury
|Australia
|Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
|Nov 10
|The Queensland Times
|Australia
|Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves
|Nov 10
|Gladstone Observer
|Australia
|Smallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
|Nov 10
|Channel 24
|Zimbabwe
|Smallville star ‘second in command’ of sinister sex cult
|Nov 10
|News OK
|USA
|Smallville actor Allison Mack is ‘recruiting slaves for cult’
|Nov 10
|Uno TV
|Mexico
|Actress of the series "Smallville" is designated to lead a sect
|Nov 10
|Caracol TV
|Mexico
|Scandal: 'Smallville' actress accused of being a sexual cult recruiter
|Nov 10
|El Sol de Puebla
|Mexico
|Smalville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women
|Nov 10
|El Diario de Coahuila
|Mexico
|Star of 'Smallville' is accused of leading sexual sect
|Nov 10
|El Telegrafo
|Mexico
|Actress Allison Mack, series 'Smallville', accused of controlling sexual sect
|Nov 10
|Minute 30
|Mexico
|PHOTO: Allison Mack of "Smallville" is accused of leading a sexual cult
|Nov 10
|W Radio
|Mexico
|"Smallville" actress leads a sexual sect?
|Nov 10
|La FM
|Mexico
|Allison Mack, of Smallville, accused of leading a sexual sect
|Nov 10
|El Canal
|Mexico
|They accuse Allison Mack of 'Smallville' of controlling a sexual sect that mistreats its members
|Nov 10
|Noticias Chihuahua
|Mexico
|Star of the series Smallville is investigated for leading a sect with sexual slaves
|Nov 10
|Tiempo
|Mexico
|Protagonist of "Smallville", leader of the controversial Nxivm sect
|Nov 10
|La Neta Noticias
|Mexico
|Accused actress Allison Mack for leading a sexual sect Read more http://www.lanetanoticias.com/151358/acusan-la-actriz-allison-mack-liderar-una-secta-sexual
|Nov 10
|Net Noticias
|Mexico
|ACCUSED OF "SMALLVILLE" ACTRESS OF LEADING SEXUAL SECT
|Nov 10
|Tono Noticias
|Mexico
|Accused actress Allison Mack of leading a macabre sex cult
|Nov 10
|Noventa Grados
|Mexico
|Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual cult
|Nov 10
|Movie Player
|Italy
|ALLISON MACK: SMALLVILLE STAR AT THE HEAD OF A SEXUAL SEX SECT?
|Nov 10
|Mondo Fox
|Italy
|Allison Mack (Smallville) accused of being part of a cult recruiting sexual slaves
|Nov 10
|Blitz Quotidiano
|Italy
|Allison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
|Nov 10
|Ciak Generation
|Italy
|Allison Mack: From Smallville to a religious sect that maltreated women
|Nov 10
|Best Serial
|Italy
|Smallville's Allison Mack is accused of being at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
|Nov 10
|Dan in Series
|Italy
|ALLISON MACK ACCUSED OF BEING PART OF A SECT AGAINST WOMEN
|Nov 10
|Tele 7 Jours
|France
|Allison Mack (Smallville) to be part of the leaders of a scary sexual sect
|Nov 10
|Tele Star
|France
|Smallville: Allison Mack heads violent sect
|Nov 10
|Le Figaro
|France
|Allison Mack, heroine of the Smallville series , accused of belonging to a sordid sect
|Nov 10
|Potins
|France
|Allison Mack: The former heroine of the Smallville series at the head of a terrible sect
|Nov 10
|7 Sur 7
|France
|An actress of "Smallville" linked to a sect of sex slaves
|Nov 10
|Catraca Livre
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress leads slave cult, site says
|Nov 10
|Midia News
|Brazil
|"Smallville" actress appointed as sexual worship leader
|Nov 10
|Lux
|Portugal
|'Smallville' actress appointed as sexual worship leader
|Nov 10
|Gauchazh People
|Brazil
|Smallville actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves
|Nov 10
|Folha de Goias
|Brazil
|Allison Mack, actress in the television series 'Smallville', is being accused of recruiting sex slaves for worship of Hollywood bosses
|Nov 10
|VIP
|Portugal
|AMERICAN ACTRESS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL LEAD WORSHIP Leia mais em: http://www.vip.pt/escandalo-atriz-norte-americana-acusada-de-liderar-culto-sexual
|Nov 10
|1 News
|Brazil
|Allison Mack, of Smallville, is accused of being a leader of sexual worship
|Nov 10
|Men's Health
|USA
|What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse
|Nov 10
|La Razon
|El Salvator
|A "Smallville" actress, accused of leading a sexual cult
|Nov 10
|Kurier
|Austria
|"Smallville" actress: leader of a sex cult?
|Nov 10
|Bahia
|Bosnia
|'Smalville' actress suspected of commanding sex slaves' sect
|Nov 10
|Alagoas 24 Horas
|Brazil
|Actress Allison Mack is accused of leading 'sex cult'
|Nov 10
|Pipoca Moderna
|Brazil
|SMALLVILLE ACTRESS DENOUNCED AS SEX SLAVE SECT LEADER
|Nov 10
|Aquidauana News
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress accused of leading cult of sex slaves
|Nov 10
|Vesti
|Russia
|The star of the series "Smallville's Secrets" Allison Mac was accused of leading a sex sect
|Nov 10
|Periodico Central
|Mexico
|Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect
|Nov 10
|Sipse
|Mexico
|Smallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect
|Nov 10
|Blick Am Bend
|Chile
|«Denver clan» star Catherine Oxenberg is worried about her daughter in a crazy sex sect
|nov 10
|La Botana
|Mexico
|Actress Allison Mack leads sexual cult association
|Nov 10
|Daily Wire
|USA
|Former 'Smallville' Actress Allegedly Second In Command Of Sex Cult
|Nov 10
|Elmostrador
|Chile
|Actress of the series Smallville Allison Mack would be the number two of a secret sect that abuses women
|Nov 10
|El Sol de Mexico
|Mexico
|Smallville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women
|Nov 10
|NY Times
|USA
|‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack accused of recruiting 25 women to serve as ‘slaves’ for cult
|Nov 11
|TNH 1
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves
|Nov 11
|Bio Bio Chile
|Chile
|Actress of the series "Smallville" would be leader of a sexual sect
|Nov 11
|Macazin
|Germany
|Smallville is Allison Mack 'second commander of the sex cult'
|Nov 11
|Gazeta Online
|Brazil
|'Smallville' actress identified as cult leader
|Nov 11
|Sabado
|Portugal
|Allison Mack, star of Smallville, accused of leading sexual worship
|Nov 11
|Serien Junkies
|Germany
|Smallville: Allison Mack is said to be the leader of a sex sect
|Nov 11
|Diario Presente
|Mexico
|This 'Smallville' actress is accused of being the leader of a "sexual sect"
|Nov 11
|Sin Embargo
|Mexico
|Smallville actress could be linked to a sexual sect
|Nov 11
|Vanidades
|Mexico
|Accused of "Smallville" actress of leading sexual sect
|Nov 12
|Ubergizmo
|France
|CHLOE SULLIVAN, SMALLVILLE, IN COMMAND OF A TERRIFYING SEXUAL SECT?
|Nov 12
|Jezebel
|USA
|'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Accused of Recruiting for an Evil Sex Cult (Not Hollywood, Another One)
|Nov 12
|El Manana
|Mexico
|Lead sexual cult
|Nov 12
|Mako
|Israel
|The story of a slave
|Nov 13
|Cinema blend
|USA
|Smallville's Allison Mack Has Allegedly Been Recruiting Women For A Cult
|Nov 13
|Fortress
|South Africa
|SOMEBODY SAVE ME! SMALLVILLE ACTRESS ALLISON MACK IS ACCUSED OF BEING A LEADER OF A SEX CULT
|Nov 13
|Ecran Large
|France
|Allison Mack, from the Smallville series, accused of recruiting sex slaves
|Nov 13
|Stern
|Germany
|This is how the bizarre sex cult with branding and Hollywood stars works
|Nov 13
|El Intra
|Argentia
|Smallville actress accused of leading a sexual sect
|Nov 13
|Enstars
|USA
|'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Allegedly In Charge Of A Secret Sex Cult
|Nov 13
|Epic Stream
|USA
|Smallville Star Reportedly Second In Command In Hot Rod-Branding Sex Cult
|Nov 13
|Caveman Circus
|USA
|‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused Of Recruiting 25 Women To Serve As ‘Slaves’ For Cult
|Nov 15
|Stern
|Germany
|This is how the bizarre sex sect with branding and Hollywood stars works
|Nov 15
|Stopru
|Canada
|ALLISON MACK, FROM THE SERIES SMALLVILLE, IS ACCUSED OF RECRUITING SEX SLAVES
|Nov 15
|Pizza Bottle
|USA
|This ‘Smallville’ Star Recruited At Least 25 Women Into A Horrifying Sex Slave Cult by Mariam ShariaMariam Sharia November 15, 2017, 8:35 am
|Nov 15
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Allegedly Brought Allison Mack Into NXIVM ‘Cult,’ Claims Ex Member
|Nov 16
|The Velvet
|Hungary
|The second man of the brutal sex secta is a former actress of Smallville
|Nov 17
|Geek Tyrant
|USA
|Smallville Actress Allison Mack is Second in Command of an Evil Sex Cult!? What the Hell!?
|Nov 17
|WSLS
|USA
|'Smallville' actress accused of involvement with cult that brands women
|Nov 19
|Le Blog de Jean - Marc Morandini
|France
|The heroine of "Smallville" Allison Mack accused of belonging to a sect of which she would be both the slave and one of the leaders
|Nov 19
|Danin Series
|Italy
|SMALLVILLE: KRISTIN KREUK HAS INTRODUCED ALLISON MACK TO THE NXIVM SECT
|Nov 20
|Tocana
|Japan
|It turned out that famous actress Allison Mack was No. 2 of SEX cult! Female students and others to "sexual slave" ... will develop to the biggest scandal !?
|Nov 21
|Rolling Stone
|USA
|Is NXIVM a Cult? What We Know
|Nov 21
|Pulse
|Ghana
|What is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse
|Nov 21
|Top Celebrity Mag
|USA
|IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW
|Nov 21
|Jam Air TV
|USA
|IS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW
|Nov 21
|Eveyo
|Ghana
|Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse
|Nov 21
|GH Headlines
|Ghana
|Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse
|Nov 22
|The Inquisitr
|USA
|NXIVM, Allison Mack, and the alleged 'sex slave cult' branding and blackmailing women
|Nov 26
|La Nueva Espana
|El Salvator
|A sect marks Hollywood actresses as if they were won
|Nov 27
|People Magazine Espanol
|They claim that the cult leader who supposedly belongs to Ludwika Paleta's husband fled to Mexico
|Nov 28
|NY Post / Page Six
|USA
|Did Nxivm leader Keith Raniere run away to Mexico?
|Dec 2
|Kaplan Herald
|USA
|Allison Mack strips off in 2011 crime drama Marilyn
|Dec 4
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT LINK Posh Brit school founded by American ‘cult leader’ under ‘review’ by watchdog
|Dec 4
|Refinery 29
|Germany
|This is how the bizarre sex sect with brand and Hollywood stars works
|Dec 5
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?
|Dec 8
|Blick
|Chile
|Her "Smallville" colleague turned her into a sex sect
|Dec 15
|Daily Mail
|UK
|Nicki Clyne is the second Hollywood actress to be identified as 'a member of DOS sex cult which brands women with the name of its founder and takes pornographic photos of members to blackmail them against leaving'
|Dec 15
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT CLAIMS Second Hollywood actress Nicki Clyne outed ‘as member of DOS sex cult that brands women’ – as naked pictures and explicit videos ‘used to blackmail members’ are LEAKED
|Dec 15
|News.com
|Australia
|Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack
|Dec 15
|The Daily Telegraph
|Australia
|Battlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack
|Dec 15
|The Queensland Times
|Australia
|Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
|Dec 15
|New Zealand Herald
|New Zealand
|Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne identified as a member of 'sex cult'
|Dec 15
|NY Times
|USA
|Former NXIVM member speaks out about being branded for ‘slave women’ sorority
|Dec 16
|The Chronicle
|Australia
|Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
|Dec 16
|Fraser Coast Chronicle
|Australia
|Galactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
|Dec 16
|Blick
|Chile
|Does Nicki Clyne belong to a crazy sex-sect?
|Dec 18
|Berliner Kurier
|Germany
|Hollywood stars in the clutches of a crazy sex sect?
|1-2-18
|WR News
|Germany
|https://www.wr.de/panorama/guru-soll-weibliche-hollywood-stars-gefuegig-gemacht-haben-id212990553.html
|1-2-18
|Derwesten
|Germany
|Branded and set on permanent diet: So is a guru feminine Hollywood stars obedient
|1-24-18
|Daily Mail
|UK
|EXCLUSIVE: Dalai Lama was paid $1 MILLION to endorse women-branding 'sex cult' after secret deal between Buddhist's celibate U.S. emissary and his Seagram billionaire 'lover'
|1-25-18
|New York Upstate
|USA
|Report: Dalai Lama received $1M from Albany 'sex cult' accused of branding women
|1-25-18
|Tibet Sun
|China
|Dalai Lama was paid $1 million to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’
|1-1-18
|Berliner Morgenpost
|Germany
|Guru makes Hollywood stars docile
|3-26-18
|Times Union
|USA
|NXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking
|3-27-18
|The Sun
|UK
|‘BRAINWASHED’ Hollywood actresses Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne chase after sex cult leader after his arrest on sex trafficking charges
|3-28-18
|The Sun
|UK
|‘BRAINWASHED’ Hollywood actresses Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne chase after sex cult leader after his arrest on sex trafficking charges
|3-28-18
|Daily Beast
|USA
|How ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Became a Women-Branding Cult Leader
|3-29-18
|TV Insider
|USA
|'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Allegedly Involved in Sex Cult, Arrest Imminent
|3-28-18
|Newsweek
|USA
|WHO IS KEITH RANIERE? SELF-HELP GURU ACCUSED OF SEX TRAFFICKING AND BRANDING ‘SLAVE’ FOLLOWERS
|3-28-18
|NY Post
|USA
|Alleged sex-cult leader used ‘Smallville’ stars to recruit women: witness
|3-28-18
|Rolling Stone
|USA
|NXIVM: What We Know About Alleged Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor
|3-29-18
|Express Newsline
|USA
|'Smallville' Actresses Allison Mack Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult Leader
|3-28-18
|Infosurhoy
|Latin America
|NXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking
|3-29-18
|Maxim
|USA
|'SMALLVILLE' STARS KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK REPORTEDLY RECRUITED WOMEN INTO BIZARRE SEX CULT
|3-29-18
|Daily Mail
|UK
|Shocking moment Smallville star Allison Mack argues with authorities before getting into a high-speed car chase with police who arrested the sex-trafficking leader of her cult in Mexico
|3-30-18
|CBS News
|USA
|New revelations about alleged sex cult leader accused of branding women
|3-30-18
|Daily Beast
|USA
|The Hollywood Followers of Nxivm, a Women-Branding Sex Cult
|3-30-18
|The Sun
|UK
|'I'M HORRIFIED' Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies recruiting women for NXIVM ‘sex slave cult’ leader Keith Raniere
|3-30-18
|Refinery 29
|USA
|Smallville Actress Denies Recruiting Women For An Alleged Sex Cult
|3-30-18
|Inqusitr
|USA
|Sex Slaves, Forced Branding, And ‘Smallville’ Actresses: The Story Behind Cult-Like NXIVM Leader’s Arrest
|3-30-18
|Inside Edition
|USA
|'Smallville' Actress Kristin Kreuk 'Disturbed' by Past Involvement With Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult
|3-30-18
|Syfy Wire
|USA
|SMALLVILLE’S ALLISON MACK LIKELY FACING ARREST IN CONNECTION TO CULT
|3-30-18
|9 News
|Australia
|'Smallville' actress Allison Mack 'set to be arrested over ties to notorious sex cult'
|3-30-18
|Insider
|USA
|Former 'Smallville' star reportedly linked to alleged sex cult
|3-30-18
|New York Upstate
|USA
|'Smallville' actress facing arrest next for Upstate NY 'sex cult' NXIVM (report)
|3-30-18
|Too Fab
|USA
|5 Things You Need to Know About 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack's Alleged Sex-Trafficking Cult
|3-30-18
|Toronto Sun
|Canada
|How Allison Mack went from Smallville to accused sex cult recruiter
|3-30-18
|TMZ
|USA
|FORMER 'SMALLVILLE' STAR MEMBER OF ALLEGED SEX CULT ... Watches Cops Bust Leader
|3-30-18
|Carbonated.TV
|USA
|‘Smallville’ Actress Was Second-In-Command Of NXIVM’s Secret Sex Cult
|3-30-18
|News.com
|Australia
|Smallville star Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex cult NXIVM’
|3-30-18
|Daily Caller
|USA
|Two ‘Smallville’ Actresses Allegedly Caught Up In Sex Cult
|3-30-18
|The Sun
|UK
|STAR PROBE Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex trafficking’ after cops nab Nxivm cult leader
|3-30-18
|PJ Media
|USA
|'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Chases Police Car Carrying Alleged Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere
|3-31-18
|Newshub
|USA
|Stars from TV show Smallville reportedly involved in recruiting for horrific sex cult
|3-30-18
|Siver Times
|Canada
|STARS OF THE TV SERIES “SMALLVILLE” KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK ARE ACCUSED OF FORCED SEXUAL SLAVERY
|3-30-18
|Blasting News
|Switzerland
|Two former 'Smallville' stars are facing accusations linked to sex cult NXIVM
|3-30-18
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS ‘sex cult’ the former Smallville actress is a member of?
|4-1-18
|Kien Thuc
|Vietnam
|Struggle: The beloved "Smallville" was nominated for sex slavery
|4-1-18
|Stern
|Germany
|leader of the bizarre brand sex cult in Mexico arrested
|4-1-18
|Tien Phong
|Venezuela
|Cult turns women into sex slaves, recruiting 'Smallville' women
|4-2-18
|Elle
|France
|Two "Smallville" actresses accused of recruiting sex slaves
|4-2-18
|The Mary Sue
|USA
|Did Smallville’s Actresses Allegedly Recruit for a “Sex Slave” Cult?
|4-2-18
|The Mirror
|UK
|Smallville actress Allison Mack 'was second-in-command' in 'cult that branded women and kept them as sex slaves'
|4-2-18
|Vanguardia
|Mexico
|Allison Mack could be arrested for her relationship with sexual cult Nxivm
|4-2-18
|Tien Phong
|Vietnam
|The 'Smallville' woman lives in the same sex slave colony in Mexico
|4-2-18
|A Family
|Vietnam
|The scene of the famous Hollywood celebrity is "madam" in the mysterious sect that turns women into sex slaves.
|4-3-18
|The Sun
|UK
|STAR SEX CULT CLAIMS Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘was second-in-command’ in NXIVM DOS sex slave cult that branded women, ex-publicist claims
|4-3-18
|National Post
|USA
|Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies she recruited women for 'sex slave' cult NXIVM
|4-3-18
|Universo HQ
|Brazil
|Allison Mack and other actresses involved with cult leader promoting sexual slavery
|4-3-18
|La Prensa
|Honduras
|They link the protagonists of "Smallville" in sexual sect
|4-3-18
|Bio Bio Chile
|Chile
|Actress of Smallville would be the second in command in supposed sexual cult
|4-5-18
|Doisong
|Vietnam
|NXIVM sex slave sex slave generals are Hollywood stars
|4-5-18
|Tuoi Tre Online
|Venezuela
|Identify the sex slave cult NXIVM has Hollywood stars involved
|4-6-18
|The Vice
|Canada
|These Actresses Have Been Linked to an Alleged Sex Cult
|4-8-18
|Pure People
|France
|Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) involved in a sexual sect? "She knew"
|4-10-18
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Albany attorney will represent Raniere in federal criminal case
|4-10-18
|Narcity
|Canada
|These Vancouver Actresses Have Been Linked To A Hollywood Based Sex Cult And The Story Is Literally Insane
|4-12-18
|Oxygen
|USA
|How Frank Parlato Helped Bring Down Keith Raniere And His Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM
|4-12-18
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Keith Raniere arrives in Brooklyn to face charges
|4-12-18
|El Universal
|Mexico
|4-13-18
|The Sun
|UK
|CULT CLAIMS Smallville star Allison Mack ‘takes control of sex cult NXIVM’ as its revealed leader had sex with ‘12-year-old girl’
|4-13-18
|The Daily Mail
|UK
|EXCLUSIVE: Smallville actress Allison Mack takes control of branding cult Nxivm after arrest of leader Keith Raniere as it’s revealed he had sex with a 12-year-old dogwalker and forced a follower to run headfirst into a tree
|4-13-18
|Primicias Ya
|Mexico
|Allison Mack takes control of sect after arrest of its leader
|4-14-18
|Krone
|Austria
|"Smallville" Beauty is now the leader of Sex Cult
|4-15-18
|444
|Hungary
|Smallville's female protagonists have been involved in a very dark sectarian scandal
|4-17-18
|Mondo Fox
|Italy
|Allison Mack's sexual slave sect: the actresses involved and the latest developments
|4-18-18
|Page Six
|USA
|Princess Elizabeth, daughter in NYC in bid to rescue grandkid from alleged sex cult
|4-19-18
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Willing To Go To Jail For NXIVM Cult: Actress Makes Rescue Attempt
|4-20-18
|Hollywood Life
|USA
|Allison Mack Arrested: Charged With Sex Trafficking For Alleged Role In NXIVM Sex Cult
|4-20-18
|RCN Radio
|Columbia
|"Smallville" actress arrested for sex trafficking
|4-20-18
|La FM
|Columbia
|Allison Mack of 'Smallville', involved in Nxivm sect, arrested
|4-20-18
|Rolling Stone
|USA
|‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Ties to Sex Cult
|4-20-18
|CineClick
|Brazil
|Allison Mack of Smalville was arrested on charges of sex trafficking
|4-21-18
|Blick
|Switzerland
|"Smallville" star Allison Mack arrested!
|4-21-18
|NY Post
|USA
|https://nypost.com/2018/04/21/sex-cult-moves-to-brooklyn-and-is-ready-for-war/
|4-21-18
|In Depth
|UK
|Smallville star Allison Mack in court charged with helping run New York sex cult
|4-21-18
|Rock Chalk Talk
|USA
|Smallville Actress Allison Mack Arrested in Sex Cult Trafficking Case
|4-21-18
|Vanity Fair Espanol
|Mexico
|A WELL-KNOWN HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS, THE GRANDDAUGHTER OF A PRINCESS, THE SON OF THE EX-PRESIDENT OF MEXICO AND A NEXUS: THE SEXUAL SECT NXIVM
|4-21-18
|Milenio
|Mexico
|Allison Mack denies charges in the case of the 'NXIVM' sect
|4-21-18
|Le Parisien
|France
|"SMALLVILLE" ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING
|4-21-18
|Blitz Quotidiano
|Italy
|Smallville, Allison Mack arrested for trafficking in women
|4-21-18
|Paris Match
|France
|Suspected of recruiting sex slaves: "Smallville" star Allison Mack arrested
|4-22-18
|The Sun
|UK
|HORROR CULT'S WILD PARTIES NXIVM sex slave cult ‘held wild parties and seminars’ on Sir Richard Branson’s private island Necker
|4-22-18
|Forward
|USA
|‘True Fanatic’ Clare Bronfman Now Heads Sex Slave Cult After Leaders Busted
|4-22-18
|The Sun
|UK
|'MASTER, PLEASE BRAND ME' Inside the horror sex slave cult NXIVM that blackmailed, starved and BRANDED women’s flesh with the founder’s initials
|4-22-18
|De Telegraph
|Netherlands
|Beer pit 'bizarre sex cult' with Hollywood star open
|4-23-18
|De Telegraph
|Netherlands
|"SMALLVILLE" ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKINGhref="https://www.telegraaf.nl/nieuws/1949748/sekscult-nxivm-hield-wilde-feestjes-bij-richard-branson" rel="noopener" target="_blank">"Sex Cult NXIVM held wild parties with Richard Branson"
|4-23-18
|Vice
|Canada
|Seagram's Heiress Now Rumored to Be Leading Alleged Sex Cult Within Nxivm After Allison Mack's Arrest
|4-24-18
|Blick
|Chile
|This liquor heiress is the new leader of the sex sect
|4-24-18
|La Republica
|Peru
|More Hollywood actresses in Nxivm case
|4-24-18
|Cine Click
|Brazil
|Allison Mack is released after her mother pays $ 5 million bail
|4-25-18
|Fox News
|USA
|'Smallville' actress Allison Mack out on bail, facing 15 years to life in prison
|4-25-18
|Noizz
|Germany
|"Smallville" star is said to have lured women into sex sect
|4-25-18
|Blick
|Chile
|The sex sect celebrated wild parties on Billionaires Island
|4-26-18
|E! News
|USA
|Inside Allison Mack's Transformation From Wholesome Actress to Alleged Sex Ring Member
|4-26-18
|Pretty Generation
|Italy
|Allison Mack NXIVM: a TV series about the slave cult is in the works
|4-26-18
|Voici
|France
|Allison Mack: Suspected to be number 2 in a cult, star of Smallville has been released on bail
|4-27-18
|Miami New Times
|USA
|State Closes Midtown Miami School Tied to NXIVM "Sex Cult" Leader
|4-27-18
|Brooklyn Heights
|USA
|Nxivm Sex Cult Housed Secret “Pod” in Brooklyn Heights
|4-27-18
|Paris Match
|France
|Sect, guru and sex slaves ... The descent into hell of a Smallville star
|4-27-18
|Cine Click
|Brazil
|Allison Mack: Sect led by the actress included hunger, sex and humiliation
|4-28-18
|Page Six
|USA
|Alleged ‘slave’ India Oxenberg gets off sex-cult’s diet
|4-28-18
|Vanitatis El Confidential
|Spain
|Emma Watson and a royal: ten keys to understanding the new Hollywood sect
|4-30-18
|Miami New Times
|USA
|High-Level NXIVM "Sex Cult" Members Praised Miami School Run by Alejandro Sanz's Wife
|4-30-18
|The Times
|UK
|Allison Mack accusations: the actress, the sex cult and the trial that’s gripping America
|4-30-18
|Index
|Hungary
|They can hide the most brutal sex scene of the 21st century
|11-14-18
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|NXIVM founder Raniere seeks bond again
|12-04-18
|The Epoch Times
|USA
|Billionaire Heiress Paying Legal Fees in NXIVM Sex-Trafficking Case, Prosecutors Allege
|12-06-18
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|Judge denies NXIVM founder Raniere's second request for bond
|12-10-18
|Page Six
|USA
|WMG CEO Stephen Cooper once had ties to alleged sex cult Nxivm
|12-28-18
|Albany Times Union
|USA
|2018 in review: NXIVM leaders indicted