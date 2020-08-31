World Wide Media Reports Crediting Frank Parlato [Oct 2018 to Present]

World Wide Media Reports 2020

DateMedia NameCountryStory
8/11/2020The SunUK'STILL GOING STRONG' Nxivm sex cult still ‘active and recruiting’ as followers dance and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere’s prison cell
8/12/2020The Daily MailUKNxivm sex cult followers dancer and twerk outside leader Keith Raniere's Brooklyn prison as they bid to recruit new members
8/14/2020MEAWWIndia'The Vow': Release date, plot, trailer and all you need to know about HBO's docuseries on self-help cult NXIVM
8/17/2020Albany Times UnionUSAHBO's NXIVM documentary 'The Vow': What you need to know before watching
8/19/2020New York PostUSA‘The Vow’ gives horrific look inside the Nxivm sex cult that branded women
8/21/2020VultureUSAThe Vow Takes a Deep, Compelling Dive Into the NXIVM Cult
8/23/2020Oprah MagUSAThe Vow Explains How NXIVM's Allison Mack Went from "Smallville" to Leading a Sex Cult
8/24/2020Vanity Fair FranceFranceStory: Slavery, blackmail, extortion ... NXIVM, the sex sect that infiltrated the elite
8/25/2020Pop SugarUSAThe Vow: NXIVM Members Wore Colored Sashes to Show Rank, and Here's What They Mean
8/25/2020CorreioBrazilDocumentary tells story of sexual sect that arrived in Hollywood
8/26/2020Film DailyUSAWhat do scarf colors mean in the hierarchy of the NXVIM cult?
8/30/2020BustleUS / UKWhere NXIVM Stands Two Years After Leader Keith Raniere's Arrest
8/30/2020Pop SugarUSAThe Vow: Everything to Know About Rainbow Cultural Garden, NXIVM's Group For Kids

 

World Wide Media Reports 2019

DateMedia NameCountryStory
04/05/19Fox NewsUSACourt papers show Gillibrand’s father worked for Nxivm sex cult: report
04/05/19Hollywood LifeUSANXIVM Cult Trial: Why Lauren Salzman’s Guilty Plea Is ‘Bad News’ For Allison Mack
04/05/19Syracuse.comUSAReport: Gillibrand’s father worked for NXIVM, tried to distance himself from Upstate NY ‘cult
04/05/19Daily CallerUSAREPORT: GILLIBRAND’S DAD WORKED FOR SEX CULT
04/09/19The SunUKSICK SECT Inside sex slave cult NXIVM where Smallville’s Allison Mack was slavemaster and beat, starved and branded women with ‘master’s’ initials
04/09/19Info 51Canadian ChineseDemystifying American cults: developing actresses, training sex slaves, gathering huge sums of money
04/12/19MEAWWIndiaAllison Mack breaks down in tears and sings to NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere on his birthday in creepy video
04/15/19Al MomentoMexico"Slaves" of Raniere, pressed by the defense of NXIVM
04/18/19Epoch TimesUSANXIVM Leaders Illegally ‘Bundled’ Campaign Cash for Presidential Candidate, Court Docs Say
04/19/19Cine ClickBrazilAllison Mack: HBO to produce series on sexual worship
04/21/19WNDUSASEX-CULT CASE SNARES HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN
04/21/19Crypto Coin DiscoveryUSAThe process to brand-Sex-cult – billionaire heiress pleads guilty
04/21/19OE 24AustriaProcess of sex sect: billionaire heir pleads guilty
04/23/19Albany Times UnionUSAFeds seek testimony of ex-Shen student allegedly raped by Raniere
05/01/19New York TimesUSAOnce Idolized, Guru of Nxivm ‘Sex Cult’ to Stand Trial Alone
05/03/19Albany Times UnionUSAJudge rules NXIVM trial may include sexually explicit images of underage teen
05/05/19Radio with Patrick HowleyUSAFRANK PARLATO and PATRICK HOWLEY DISCUSS NXIVM CULT
05/06/19Rolling StoneUSANXIVM Insiders Tell Us What to Expect From Keith Raniere’s Trial
05/06/19MilenioMexicoTrial against Keith Raniere will also splash Mexicans
05/07/19Albany Times UnionUSACorrections
05/07/19The Epoch TimesUSATrial Begins for NXIVM’s Leader as First Witness Testifies
05/07/19Al MomentoMexicoNXIVM: Salinas bought impunity from Emiliano
05/08/19The Epoch TimesUSAWitness Recounts Being Forced Into Sex Act With NXIVM’s Leader
05/09/19Albany Times UnionUSAWitness says she felt powerless to resist Raniere
05/10/19Hollywood LifeUSANXIVM Sex Cult: ‘Smallville’s’ Allison Mack No Longer Under Leader’s Spell After Guilty Plea — She Wept
05/12/19Every Eye Serie TVItalyALLISON MACK, ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE, WILL TESTIFY AGAINST THE CULT TO WHICH SHE BELONGED
05/13/19Al MomentoMexicoOnly a litter of responsible businessmen with caste and courage is missing
05/13/19New York TimesUSAFrom ‘Smallville’ to a Sex Cult: The Fall of the Actress Allison Mack
05/13/19Albany Times UnionUSANXIVM turned Lake George resort into annual Raniere birthday jamboree
05/13/19The Epoch TimesUSALeader of NXIVM Sole Defendant as Former Members Testify Against Him
05/15/19The SunUkWHERE THE EVIL HAPPENS Inside Nxivm ‘sex cult leader’ Keith Raniere’s lair where he ‘romped with two sex slaves’
05/20/19InfobaeMexicoEmiliano Salinas Occelli is one of the more than one hundred Mexicans related to the Nxivm sect
05/21/19Albany Times UnionUSAWitness: Raniere physically abused women in NXIVM's 'master/slave' club
05/23/19MilenioMexicoDozens of Mexicans were recruiting for Raniere
05/24/19MimoreliaMexicoSo they marked women as animals in NXIVM
05/26/19VanguardiaMexicoNot only was Emiliano Salinas, dozens of Mexicans recruited for Raniere, leader of sexual sect NXIVM
05/28/19El ImparcialMexicoRaniere, leader of Nxivm, would force aborting Mexicans
05/29/19ForbesUSANxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked BillioNxivm Trial Witness: We Hacked Billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Emailnaire Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s Email
05/29/19MegalopolisMexicoWhat does Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller think of the victims of the NXVIM sect?
05/30/19The Epoch TimesUSAThe Rise and Fall of NXIVM: 20 Years With Raniere on the Throne
05/30/19El DiarioMexicoLeader of sect Nxivm would have aborted Mexican sisters
06/02/19ProcesoMexicoNexium, SA
06/04/19AlmomentoMexicoNXIVM: Child abuse center closed in Monterrey
06/05/19CineclickBrazilActress reveals that Allison Mack tried to take her to sexual worship
06/10/19Hollywood LifeUSANXIVM: Allison Mack Accused Of Keeping India Oxenberg On 500-Calorie Sex Slave Diet
06/10/19Rolling StoneUSAFormer Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail
06/10/19Yahoo! EntertainmentUSAFormer Slave Describes Allison Mack’s Alleged Abusive, Terrifying Behavior in Detail
06/10/19El ImparcialMexicoNxivm sex slaves signed contract
06/15/19El UniversalMexicoStudents of sel-help courses in Mexico, identified for crimes of the NXIVM sect
06/17/19ProcesoMexicoNxivm Case: The siege is closed around the "accomplice" Emiliano Salinas
06/19/19Aristegui NoticiasMexicoThey broadcast video of Emiliano Salinas dancing in celebration to Keith Raniere
06/19/19The Epoch TimesUSANXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Found Guilty on All Counts
06/19/19PulsoMexicoBetween anger and confusion Raniere awaits the verdict of the trial of NXIVM
06/19/19YucatanMexicoKeith Raniere, the leader of the Nxivm sect, awaits trial verdict
06/19/19Central FMMexicoEMILIANO SALINAS APPEARS DANCING IN THE BIRTHDAY OF KEITH RANIERE, LEADER OF THE SEXUAL SECTION NXIVM
06/19/19W RadioMexicoEmiliano Salinas dances in the celebration of the leader of the NXIVM sect
06/19/19InfobaeMexicoEmiliano Salinas appeared in a video in which he dances during the birthday of Keith Raniere, leader of Nxivm
06/19/19The Daily WireCanadaJury Finds Leader Of Sex Cult Involving ‘Smallville’ Star Guilty Of All Charges
06/19/19Parallelo 19MexicoSalinas Siblings dance for sexual sect leader
06/19/19QuienMexicoFive points to understand the personality of Keith Raniere, leader of NXIVM
06/19/19Dossier PoliticoMexicoNxivm Case: The siege is closed around the "accomplice" Emiliano Salinas
06/20/19EJE CentralMexicoEmiliano Salinas dances for Raniere, leader of sexual sect
06/20/19DeadlineUSA‘The Lost Women Of Nxivm’: Investigation Discovery Explores Sex Cult In Two-Hour Special
06/20/19The WrapUSA‘The Lost Women of NXIVM': ID Orders 2-Hour Special on Sex-Trafficking Cult
06/20/19Real ScreenUSAInvestigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”
06/20/19Broadway WorldUSAID Greenlights Two-Hour Special THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM
06/20/19C21 MediaUSAID orders NXIVM cult special
06/20/19Den of GeekUSAThe Lost Women of NXIVM Special Greenlit by ID
06/20/19Cine ClickBrazilAllison Mack: Actress's Sexual Cult Will Win Documentary
06/20/19TelemundoMexicoReveal video of Ludwika's husband Paleta dancing for leader of criminal sect
06/20/19People MagazineMexicoLudwika Paleta and her husband Emiliano Salinas receive the worst news
06/20/19CosmopolitanUSAAccused NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere has been found guilty of sex trafficking
06/20/19E! NewsUSAThe Ultimate NXIVM Trial Guide: Keith Raniere's Conviction, Disturbing Revelations and the "Lost" Allison Mack
06/20/19Big League PoliticsUSANXIVM Cult’s Daycare Centers: Human Experiments Left Children Damaged For Life
06/20/19Television Business InternationalUKUS greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition
06/20/19Desde PueblaMexicoWho presents the details of the investigation of the NXIVM case
06/20/19De TelegraphNetherlandsLifelong threatens sex guru after branding women
06/20/19Real ScreenUSAInvestigation Discovery orders “The Lost Women of NXIVM”
06/20/19Soy CarminMexicoLudwika Paleta: the dark truth of her last pregnancy
06/21/19Crime OnlineUSAFriday CRIME Stories: Wealthy Founder-Sex-Cult-Perv BRANDS Victims
06/21/19La Silla RotaMexicoLudwika Paleta is still in the middle of the controversy, dark secret comes to light about her pregnancy by Emiliano Salinas
06/21/19CinesteraBrazilThe Lost Women Of Nxivm | The Investigation Discovery is preparing a Two Hour special on Allison Mack's sexual cult
06/21/19TBI VisionUSAUS greenlights: A&E bets on live, ID explores NXIVM, Paramount reins cowboy competition
06/22/19NewsweekUSANXIVM: 'SMALLVILLE' STARS TOM WELLING, MICHAEL ROSENBAUM BREAK SILENCE ON CO-STAR ALLISON MACK'S ROLE IN CULT
06/22/19Net NoticiasMexicoReveal dark secret of the pregnancy of Ludwika Paleta
06/25/19The Cheat SheetUSAInvestigation Discovery Will Air a 2-Hour Special About Nxivm Sex Cult That Ensared Allison Mack
06/26/19The Epoch TimesUSAInside the Numerous, Shrouded Links Between NXIVM and Scientology
07/01/19Buffalo NewsUSAChannel 7's new sports reporter has WNY ties; Discovery documentary has WNY angle
07/01/19El Sol De MexicoMexicoIn vilo, Emiliano Salinas by NXIVM
07/18/19Estado de MinasMexico'Smallville' Allison Mack arrest for sexual extortion may be delayed
08/04/19The Daily CallerUSASex Cult Founder, Alleged Followers Tied To Experimental Schools For Children Still Operating Internationally
08/11/19Periodico ZocaloMexicoThe untouchables of NXIVM sect in Mexico revealed
08/13/19Publi Metro MexicoMexicoRich and powerful Mexicans, Keith Raniere's favorites
09/1/19Soy CarminMexicoLudwika Paleta talks about Emiliano Salinas while many ask where he is
09/21/19OxygenUSAWho Are Catherine And India Oxenberg, The Women Featured In Lifetime's NXIVM Cult Movie?
09/22/19Hidden RemoteUSABeyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult: The 5 shocking things we learned
09/23/19The Epoch TimesUSAFilm Review: ‘Groundhog Day’: Keith Raniere’s Life in Prison
10/5/19Cung CaoVenezuelaA series of Hollywood actresses became sex slaves, making America shudder
10/8/19Rolling StoneUSAHow NXIVM Was the Ultimate Wellness Scam
10/28/19Vanity Fair EspanolSpainISABEL'S GRANDDAUGHTER FROM YUGOSLAVIA ENSLAVED BY A CULT WILL MARRY THE MAN WHO HELPED HER ESCAPE
11/18/19El UniversalMexicoShe is the actress and aristocrat who faced the NXIVM slave sect
11/23/19El ImparcialMexicoShe is the actress who faced the Nxivm sect
11/25/19National FileUSAEXCLUSIVE: Former NXIVM Members and Employees Describe Clinton-Connected Satanic Cult
11/26/19Your TangoUSANew Details About Allison Mack's Sex Cult 'Wife' Nicki Clyne — Her Job At A Brooklyn Bar And Her Relationship With NXIVM
11/29/19Albany Times UnionUSANXIVM insiders speak in upcoming special
12/2/19Daily MailUKNXIVM member who gave birth to Keith Raniere's son speaks out in new film that investigates what REALLY happened to women who vanished, had cancer or 'took their own lives' under 'evil' leader who said 'I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs'
12/2/19Brain Bored.comUSANXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere
12/2/19What's News 2DayUSANXIVM Documentary Reveals What Really Happened To Women Who Died Or Were Missing Under Keith Raniere
12/3/19Herald PublicistUSANXIVM documentary reveals what really happened to women who died or went missing under Keith Raniere
12/3/19RedditUSA"The Lost Women of NXIVM" is a documentary that follows investigator Frank Parlato as he travels the country to examine the suspicious fates of four women associated with NXIVM
12/4/19The SunUKCULT MYSTERY Sister of missing woman believes Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere ‘had her killed after getting her pregnant’
12/4/19Daily Mail TVUKLOST WOMEN OF NXIVM: ID doc looks into NXIVM women that died or disappeared
12/4/19All AccessUSALost Women of NXIVM Documentary by ID
12/6/19Pop CultureUSA'The Lost Women of NXIVM' Uncovers Horrifying Story of Sex Cult's Whistleblower in Sneak Peek
12/7/19NY PostUSANew TV special links Nxivm leader Keith Raniere to deaths of four women
12/8/19Fox NewsUSAFormer NXIVM follower claims convicted sex cult leader Keith Raniere is linked to pal’s disappearance in doc
12/8/19Vancouver SunCanadaIs Keith Raniere a killer? New documentary explores if NXIVM sex cult leader poisoned women
12/8/19Radar OnlineUSAIs Keith Raniere A Murderer? New Documentary Explores If NXIVM Leader Poisoned Women
12/8/19Monsters and CriticsUSANXIWM cult implicated in deaths of 4 women: Examined on Investigation Discovery
12/8/19Memorable TVUSAThe Lost Women of NXIVM airs Sun 8 May on ID
12/8/19Sputnik NewsRussiaFrom Branding Genitals to Mysterious Deaths? Cult Leader and Sex Trafficker Accused of Murders
12/9/19MeawwIndiaLeader of sex cult NXIVM may have poisoned women in his inner circle, killing two of them, claims documentary
12/10/19Fox NewsUSASex cult convict Keith Raniere's former neighbors 'terrified' after documentary claims he poisoned women in NY home
12/11/19MeawwIndiaNXIVM leader Keith Raniere had child with woman who helped bring down sex cult, proving he lied about never sleeping with members
12/11/19Daily MailUKNXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere's neighbors are 'terrified' after chilling claims he poisoned four women in his upstate New York home and two more died in suspicious circumstances
12/11/19La TribunaMexicoNew documentary reveals chilling poisoning to NXIVM women
12/11/19El ImparcialMexicoNeighbors terrified of allegations that Keith Raniere, NXIVM leader, poisoned women in his home
12/12/19OxygenUSADid NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Poison And Kill Women? That's What A Documentary Suggests
12/26/19Albany Times UnionUSATop stories of 2019: The fall of NXIVM's Vanguard

 

World Wide Media Reports 2018

DateMedia NameCountryStory
Sep 15Dorje ShugdenTibetDalai Lama’s emissary in big trouble
Oct 17New York TimesUSAInside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded
Oct 17Heavy.comUSAKeith Raniere: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Oct 18Huffington PostMexico"My dad has appreciated your program" said Emiliano Salinas to the founder of the Nxvim sect
Oct 19Blind GossipUSAThe Female Tom Cruise
Oct 19Brisbane TimesAustraliaInside the secretive group Nxivm where women are branded
Oct 19The Hamilton SpectatorCanadaMaster, please brand me’: Inside the secretive self-help organization Nxivm
Oct 21Niagara GazetteUSAClaims of group branding women prompt state probe
Oct 29NY PostUSAIndia Oxenberg’s dad speaks out about daughter involved in cult
Oct 30Daily Mail UKActress India Oxenberg's father is revealed as ex-smuggler who made $50 million importing drugs to US as he speaks out about his daughter's involvement in 'cult that brands women'
Oct 30Buzz NewsUKIndia Oxenberg’s dad begs her to leave Nxivm ‘cult’
Oct 31DnevnikCroatiaFormer Criminal and Diler: After 26 years, he is discovered who is the father of a child of a Serbian princess
Oct 31Jutarnji ListCroatiaALL THE WONDERFUL DETAILS FROM THE LIFE OF SRPSKI PRINCIPLES ARE CREATED It was the star of 'Dynasty', and now it was finally discovered who is the daughter of her daughter
Nov 1Tibetan JournalTibetSuspended Lama Tenzin Dhonden Had A Lover Too!
Nov 4HaaretzIsraelMarking women with white-hot iron and ascetic diet regimes: This is what life looks like in a secret sect in the
Nov 8EVZRomaniaMore than 70 women, including a Hollywood star, were forced to be part of a secret cult whose members were blackmailed and beaten, says the group's former publicist.
Nov 8El CiudadanoChileStrange and perverse cult recruits women by brainwashing and marking them with hot irons to subdue them
Nov 8The SunUKHORROR CULT Inside the terrifying NXIVM slave cult ‘where women – including a Hollywood actress – are forced to hand over naked pics, get branded with the founder’s initials, and are beaten with paddles’
Nov 8Daily Mail UKFormer Smallville actress is 'second in command of sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members - including Catherine Oxenberg's daughter'
Nov 8Hollywood LifeUSA‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Allegedly ‘2nd In Command’ Of A Sex Cult
Nov 9New IdeaAustraliaHollywood star caught in slave cult where women are ‘branded and beaten’
Nov 9New Zealand HeraldNew ZealandFormer Smallville actress Allison Mack 'second in command of sex cult'
Nov 9Rumor BusUSAFormer Smallville actress Allison Mack is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for beating and branding its members
Nov 9The SunUKCULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?
Nov 9Sputnik NewsRussiaTalk About Quitting Your Day Job. Ex Film Star Now Member of Sex Cult - Reports
Nov 9MetroUKSmallville star Allison Mack ‘second in command of sex cult which brands members’ Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/09/smallville-star-allison-mack-second-in-command-of-sex-cult-which-brands-members-7065725/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Nov 9Al BawabaMiddle EastSex Cult in Hollywood Headed by Former Smallville Star, Includes Branding, Starvation...and Slaves
Nov 9Pedyestrian TVAustraliaAn Ex ‘Smallville’ Star Is Apparently 2nd-In-Charge Of A Fucking Sex Cult
Nov 9Syracuse.comUSA'Smallville' actress in sex cult?; CMAs mock Trump; Bee Gees musical; more: Buzz
Nov 9News.comAustraliaSmallville actor Allison Mack brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into slave cult
Nov 9Libertad DigitalSpainAllison Mack, actress of 'Smallville', accused of leading a sexual sect
Nov 9E-CarteleraSpainAllison Mack ('Smallville') accused of being in charge of a sexual sect that mistreats its members
Nov 9Tele-LouisirsFranceAllison Mack (Smallville), number 2 of a sexual sect?
Nov 9BildGermany"Smallville" star member in sex sect?
Nov 9Nerd Movie ProductionsItalyAllison Mack of Smallville is head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nov 9Jutarnji ListCroatiaTHE LIGHT OF THE HIT SERIES THE RIGHT OF THE HAND MOVES THE DANGEROUS SEX IN WHICH HE HAS BEEN AND THE HEART OF SRPSKE PRINCETE 'He leads his harem, and mark the naked girls'
Nov 9NetCroatiaTHE GLORY ON THE HEART OF THE SEA OF THE CULT: The cruel sisterhood of the brigand and the abuser of robberies scares them with their dirty secrets
Nov 9Cine PopBrazil'Smallville' actress accused of 'recruiting sex slaves' for Hollywood powerful
Nov 9VoiciFranceAllison Mack: The actress of Smallville would be the number 2 of a scary sect
Nov 9Pure BreakFranceAllison Mack: former star of Smallville reportedly joins violent sect
Nov 9Non Stop PeopleFranceALLISON MACK: THE STAR OF SMALLVILLE NUMBER 2 OF A SEXUAL SECT?
Nov 9TVQCFranceALLISON MACK: FORMER SMALLVILLE ACTRESS RECRUITS FOR NXIVM SECT
Nov 9BFMTVFranceA former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves
Nov 9BlichSwitzerland"Smallville" star belongs to a crazy sex sect
Nov 9NTVGermanyFrom television to the scary cult: "Smallville" star is to enslave women
Nov 9Pour FemmeItalyAllison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nov 9The Quebec TimesCanadaALLISON MACK : THE ACTRESS OF SMALLVILLE WOULD BE THE NUMBER 2 OF A SECT FRIGHTENING – HERE
Nov 9CM JornalPortugalEstrela de "Smallville" lidera culto sexual
Nov 9VatanTurkeyCelebrity series star 'sex mezhebinin manager' appeared
Nov 9Giornal TtismoItalyALLISON MACK (CHLOE IN SMALLVILLE) ACCUSED OF BEING AT THE HEAD OF A SECRET SEX SECT
Nov 9The SunUKSLAVE CULT Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘brainwashed into recruiting up to 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult where they are beaten and branded’
Nov 9News HubNew ZealandHollywood actress Allison Mack accused of leading sex cult
Nov 9BuzzIrelandREPORT: Smallville actress is a leader of a sex cult; recruited 25 'slaves'
Nov 9Noosa NewsAustraliaSmallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Nov 9CNN TurkTurkeySmallville's star turned out to be the director of the sex sect
Nov 9Pure PeopleFranceAllison Mack (Smallville) is at the helm of a terrifying sexual sect
Nov 9Yeni AlanyaTurkeyCelebrity series star 'sex mezhebinin manager' appeared
Nov 9OnedioTurkeyThe Old Smallville Star That the Famous Sex Sectarian Is the Key Name Allison Mack
Nov 9StopruCanadaALLISON MACK (FROM SMALLVILLE) WOULD BE AT THE CONTROLS OF A TERRIFYING SECT OF SEXUAL
Nov 9In TouchUSA'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Seems Relatively Normal for Someone Accused of Leading a Sex Cult
Nov 9WonderwallUSAIS THIS FORMER 'SMALLVILLE' STAR A LEADER IN A SEX CULT?
Nov 9InquisitrUSABrainwashed 'Smallville' star 'recruiting sex slaves' for NXIVM cult
Nov 9TV WebUSASmallville Actress Accused of Leading Controversial Sex Cult
Nov 9PulzoColumbiaAccused of 'Smallville' actress to be sex cult recruiter
Nov 9NTRMexicoAccused 'Smallville' actress of leading sexual cult
Nov 9Aztec AmericaUSAAllison Mack is designated as the right hand of a sexual sect
Nov 9TomatazosMexicoSmallville actress is linked to a cult of sexual exploitation
Nov 9Yahoo FrFranceA former Smallville actress involved in a sect of sex slaves
Nov 9Gala DeGermany"SMALLVILLE" STAR ALLISON MACK leader of a sex sect?
Nov 9LeggoItalyAllison Mack, the Smallville Chloe, is at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nov 9JC OnlineBrazilAllison Mack, actress of Smallville, is accused of commanding sexual worship
Nov 9VejaBrazil'Smallville' actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Nov 9ExameBrazilSmallville actress identified as sex cult leader
Nov 9Tomar TV NewsBrazil"Smallville" actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Nov 9MetropolesBrazil"Smallville" actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Nov 9Cine PopBrazil'Smallville' actress accused of 'recruiting sex slaves' for Hollywood powerful
Nov 9TrecoboxBrazilAllison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is accused of leading sexual slavery cult
Nov 9Cine ClickBrazilAllison Mack, Chloe of Smallville, is suspected of commanding sex slave sect
Nov 9Registro PopBrazilAllison Mack leads alleged sex slaves' sect
Nov 9Mais MidiaBrazilAllison Mack of Smallville is accused of leading 'sex cult'
Nov 9Journal OlemeBrazilAllison Mack leads alleged sex slaves' sect
Nov 9Boa InformacaoBrazil"Smallville" actress accused of leading sexual slavery cult
Nov 9MSN NewsUSAHollywood actress accused of leading sex cult
Nov 9QuemBrazil'SMALLVILLE' ACTRESS INVESTIGATED FOR EXTORTING AND BEATING MEMBERS OF A SEX CULT
Nov 9Screen GeekUSA‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused of Leading Abusive Sex Cult
Nov 9Super RoiItalySmallville: Allison Mack could be part of a sect
Nov 9Opiniao GoiasBrazilActress Allison Mack of the TV series 'Smallville' is accused of recruiting sex cult girls for Hollywood bosses
Nov 10Daily MailUKFormer Smallville actress Allison Mack strips off for shower scenes in 2011 crime drama Marilyn... amid revelations she is second in command of a sex cult
Nov 10Vancouver SunCanadaB.C. actress tells of her descent into a bizarre group, and ultimate escape
Nov 10The Morning BulletinAustraliaSmallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Nov 10Daily MercuryAustraliaSmallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Nov 10The Queensland TimesAustraliaSmallville star ‘recruiting slaves
Nov 10Gladstone ObserverAustraliaSmallville star ‘recruiting slaves’
Nov 10Channel 24ZimbabweSmallville star ‘second in command’ of sinister sex cult
Nov 10News OKUSASmallville actor Allison Mack is ‘recruiting slaves for cult’
Nov 10Uno TVMexicoActress of the series "Smallville" is designated to lead a sect
Nov 10Caracol TVMexicoScandal: 'Smallville' actress accused of being a sexual cult recruiter
Nov 10El Sol de PueblaMexicoSmalville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women
Nov 10El Diario de CoahuilaMexicoStar of 'Smallville' is accused of leading sexual sect
Nov 10El TelegrafoMexicoActress Allison Mack, series 'Smallville', accused of controlling sexual sect
Nov 10Minute 30MexicoPHOTO: Allison Mack of "Smallville" is accused of leading a sexual cult
Nov 10W RadioMexico"Smallville" actress leads a sexual sect?
Nov 10La FMMexicoAllison Mack, of Smallville, accused of leading a sexual sect
Nov 10El CanalMexicoThey accuse Allison Mack of 'Smallville' of controlling a sexual sect that mistreats its members
Nov 10Noticias ChihuahuaMexicoStar of the series Smallville is investigated for leading a sect with sexual slaves
Nov 10TiempoMexicoProtagonist of "Smallville", leader of the controversial Nxivm sect
Nov 10La Neta NoticiasMexicoAccused actress Allison Mack for leading a sexual sect Read more http://www.lanetanoticias.com/151358/acusan-la-actriz-allison-mack-liderar-una-secta-sexual
Nov 10Net NoticiasMexicoACCUSED OF "SMALLVILLE" ACTRESS OF LEADING SEXUAL SECT
Nov 10Tono NoticiasMexicoAccused actress Allison Mack of leading a macabre sex cult
Nov 10Noventa GradosMexicoSmallville actress accused of leading a sexual cult
Nov 10Movie PlayerItalyALLISON MACK: SMALLVILLE STAR AT THE HEAD OF A SEXUAL SEX SECT?
Nov 10Mondo FoxItalyAllison Mack (Smallville) accused of being part of a cult recruiting sexual slaves
Nov 10Blitz QuotidianoItalyAllison Mack of Smallville at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nov 10Ciak GenerationItalyAllison Mack: From Smallville to a religious sect that maltreated women
Nov 10Best SerialItalySmallville's Allison Mack is accused of being at the head of a secret sexual secret sect
Nov 10Dan in SeriesItalyALLISON MACK ACCUSED OF BEING PART OF A SECT AGAINST WOMEN
Nov 10Tele 7 JoursFranceAllison Mack (Smallville) to be part of the leaders of a scary sexual sect
Nov 10Tele StarFranceSmallville: Allison Mack heads violent sect
Nov 10Le FigaroFranceAllison Mack, heroine of the Smallville series , accused of belonging to a sordid sect
Nov 10PotinsFranceAllison Mack: The former heroine of the Smallville series at the head of a terrible sect
Nov 107 Sur 7FranceAn actress of "Smallville" linked to a sect of sex slaves
Nov 10Catraca LivreBrazil'Smallville' actress leads slave cult, site says
Nov 10Midia NewsBrazil"Smallville" actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Nov 10LuxPortugal'Smallville' actress appointed as sexual worship leader
Nov 10Gauchazh PeopleBrazilSmallville actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves
Nov 10Folha de GoiasBrazilAllison Mack, actress in the television series 'Smallville', is being accused of recruiting sex slaves for worship of Hollywood bosses
Nov 10VIPPortugalAMERICAN ACTRESS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL LEAD WORSHIP Leia mais em: http://www.vip.pt/escandalo-atriz-norte-americana-acusada-de-liderar-culto-sexual
Nov 101 NewsBrazilAllison Mack, of Smallville, is accused of being a leader of sexual worship
Nov 10Men's HealthUSAWhat is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse
Nov 10La RazonEl SalvatorA "Smallville" actress, accused of leading a sexual cult
Nov 10KurierAustria"Smallville" actress: leader of a sex cult?
Nov 10BahiaBosnia'Smalville' actress suspected of commanding sex slaves' sect
Nov 10Alagoas 24 HorasBrazilActress Allison Mack is accused of leading 'sex cult'
Nov 10Pipoca ModernaBrazilSMALLVILLE ACTRESS DENOUNCED AS SEX SLAVE SECT LEADER
Nov 10Aquidauana NewsBrazil'Smallville' actress accused of leading cult of sex slaves
Nov 10VestiRussiaThe star of the series "Smallville's Secrets" Allison Mac was accused of leading a sex sect
Nov 10Periodico CentralMexicoSmallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect
Nov 10SipseMexicoSmallville actress accused of recruiting women for the Nxivm sect
Nov 10Blick Am BendChile«Denver clan» star Catherine Oxenberg is worried about her daughter in a crazy sex sect
nov 10La BotanaMexicoActress Allison Mack leads sexual cult association
Nov 10Daily WireUSAFormer 'Smallville' Actress Allegedly Second In Command Of Sex Cult
Nov 10ElmostradorChileActress of the series Smallville Allison Mack would be the number two of a secret sect that abuses women
Nov 10El Sol de MexicoMexicoSmallville actress leads sexual sect that enslaves and marks women
Nov 10NY TimesUSA‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack accused of recruiting 25 women to serve as ‘slaves’ for cult
Nov 11TNH 1Brazil'Smallville' actress identified as cult leader of sex slaves
Nov 11Bio Bio ChileChileActress of the series "Smallville" would be leader of a sexual sect
Nov 11MacazinGermanySmallville is Allison Mack 'second commander of the sex cult'
Nov 11Gazeta OnlineBrazil'Smallville' actress identified as cult leader
Nov 11SabadoPortugalAllison Mack, star of Smallville, accused of leading sexual worship
Nov 11Serien JunkiesGermanySmallville: Allison Mack is said to be the leader of a sex sect
Nov 11Diario PresenteMexicoThis 'Smallville' actress is accused of being the leader of a "sexual sect"
Nov 11Sin EmbargoMexicoSmallville actress could be linked to a sexual sect
Nov 11VanidadesMexicoAccused of "Smallville" actress of leading sexual sect
Nov 12UbergizmoFranceCHLOE SULLIVAN, SMALLVILLE, IN COMMAND OF A TERRIFYING SEXUAL SECT?
Nov 12JezebelUSA'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Accused of Recruiting for an Evil Sex Cult (Not Hollywood, Another One)
Nov 12El MananaMexicoLead sexual cult
Nov 12MakoIsraelThe story of a slave
Nov 13Cinema blendUSASmallville's Allison Mack Has Allegedly Been Recruiting Women For A Cult
Nov 13FortressSouth AfricaSOMEBODY SAVE ME! SMALLVILLE ACTRESS ALLISON MACK IS ACCUSED OF BEING A LEADER OF A SEX CULT
Nov 13Ecran LargeFranceAllison Mack, from the Smallville series, accused of recruiting sex slaves
Nov 13SternGermanyThis is how the bizarre sex cult with branding and Hollywood stars works
Nov 13El IntraArgentiaSmallville actress accused of leading a sexual sect
Nov 13EnstarsUSA'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Allegedly In Charge Of A Secret Sex Cult
Nov 13Epic StreamUSASmallville Star Reportedly Second In Command In Hot Rod-Branding Sex Cult
Nov 13Caveman CircusUSA‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Accused Of Recruiting 25 Women To Serve As ‘Slaves’ For Cult
Nov 15SternGermanyThis is how the bizarre sex sect with branding and Hollywood stars works
Nov 15StopruCanadaALLISON MACK, FROM THE SERIES SMALLVILLE, IS ACCUSED OF RECRUITING SEX SLAVES
Nov 15Pizza BottleUSAThis ‘Smallville’ Star Recruited At Least 25 Women Into A Horrifying Sex Slave Cult by Mariam ShariaMariam Sharia November 15, 2017, 8:35 am
Nov 15Hollywood LifeUSA‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Allegedly Brought Allison Mack Into NXIVM ‘Cult,’ Claims Ex Member
Nov 16The VelvetHungaryThe second man of the brutal sex secta is a former actress of Smallville
Nov 17Geek TyrantUSASmallville Actress Allison Mack is Second in Command of an Evil Sex Cult!? What the Hell!?
Nov 17WSLSUSA'Smallville' actress accused of involvement with cult that brands women
Nov 19Le Blog de Jean - Marc MorandiniFranceThe heroine of "Smallville" Allison Mack accused of belonging to a sect of which she would be both the slave and one of the leaders
Nov 19Danin SeriesItalySMALLVILLE: KRISTIN KREUK HAS INTRODUCED ALLISON MACK TO THE NXIVM SECT
Nov 20TocanaJapanIt turned out that famous actress Allison Mack was No. 2 of SEX cult! Female students and others to "sexual slave" ... will develop to the biggest scandal !?
Nov 21Rolling Stone USAIs NXIVM a Cult? What We Know
Nov 21PulseGhanaWhat is NXIVM? Inside This Sex Slave Cult With Terrifying Allegations of Abuse
Nov 21Top Celebrity MagUSAIS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW
Nov 21Jam Air TVUSAIS NXIVM A CULT? WHAT WE KNOW
Nov 21EveyoGhanaOdd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse
Nov 21GH HeadlinesGhanaOdd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse
Nov 22The InquisitrUSANXIVM, Allison Mack, and the alleged 'sex slave cult' branding and blackmailing women
Nov 26La Nueva EspanaEl SalvatorA sect marks Hollywood actresses as if they were won
Nov 27People Magazine EspanolThey claim that the cult leader who supposedly belongs to Ludwika Paleta's husband fled to Mexico
Nov 28NY Post / Page SixUSADid Nxivm leader Keith Raniere run away to Mexico?
Dec 2Kaplan HeraldUSAAllison Mack strips off in 2011 crime drama Marilyn
Dec 4The Sun UKCULT LINK Posh Brit school founded by American ‘cult leader’ under ‘review’ by watchdog
Dec 4Refinery 29GermanyThis is how the bizarre sex sect with brand and Hollywood stars works
Dec 5The SunUKCULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS slave cult the former Smallville actress ‘recruits’ for?
Dec 8BlickChileHer "Smallville" colleague turned her into a sex sect
Dec 15Daily MailUKNicki Clyne is the second Hollywood actress to be identified as 'a member of DOS sex cult which brands women with the name of its founder and takes pornographic photos of members to blackmail them against leaving'
Dec 15The SunUKCULT CLAIMS Second Hollywood actress Nicki Clyne outed ‘as member of DOS sex cult that brands women’ – as naked pictures and explicit videos ‘used to blackmail members’ are LEAKED
Dec 15News.comAustraliaBattlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack
Dec 15The Daily TelegraphAustraliaBattlestar Galactica’s Nicki Clyne is a member of the secretive DOS cult that includes Smallville star Allison Mack
Dec 15The Queensland TimesAustraliaGalactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
Dec 15New Zealand HeraldNew ZealandBattlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne identified as a member of 'sex cult'
Dec 15NY TimesUSAFormer NXIVM member speaks out about being branded for ‘slave women’ sorority
Dec 16The ChronicleAustraliaGalactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
Dec 16Fraser Coast ChronicleAustraliaGalactica: Second actress named as ‘cult member’
Dec 16BlickChileDoes Nicki Clyne belong to a crazy sex-sect?
Dec 18Berliner KurierGermanyHollywood stars in the clutches of a crazy sex sect?
1-2-18WR NewsGermanyhttps://www.wr.de/panorama/guru-soll-weibliche-hollywood-stars-gefuegig-gemacht-haben-id212990553.html
1-2-18DerwestenGermanyBranded and set on permanent diet: So is a guru feminine Hollywood stars obedient
1-24-18Daily MailUKEXCLUSIVE: Dalai Lama was paid $1 MILLION to endorse women-branding 'sex cult' after secret deal between Buddhist's celibate U.S. emissary and his Seagram billionaire 'lover'
1-25-18New York UpstateUSAReport: Dalai Lama received $1M from Albany 'sex cult' accused of branding women
1-25-18Tibet SunChinaDalai Lama was paid $1 million to endorse women-branding ‘sex cult’
1-1-18Berliner MorgenpostGermanyGuru makes Hollywood stars docile
3-26-18Times UnionUSANXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking
3-27-18The SunUK‘BRAINWASHED’ Hollywood actresses Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne chase after sex cult leader after his arrest on sex trafficking charges
3-28-18The Sun UK‘BRAINWASHED’ Hollywood actresses Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne chase after sex cult leader after his arrest on sex trafficking charges
3-28-18Daily BeastUSAHow ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Became a Women-Branding Cult Leader
3-29-18TV InsiderUSA'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Allegedly Involved in Sex Cult, Arrest Imminent
3-28-18NewsweekUSAWHO IS KEITH RANIERE? SELF-HELP GURU ACCUSED OF SEX TRAFFICKING AND BRANDING ‘SLAVE’ FOLLOWERS
3-28-18NY PostUSAAlleged sex-cult leader used ‘Smallville’ stars to recruit women: witness
3-28-18Rolling StoneUSANXIVM: What We Know About Alleged Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor
3-29-18Express NewslineUSA'Smallville' Actresses Allison Mack Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult Leader
3-28-18InfosurhoyLatin AmericaNXIVM leader Keith Raniere charged with sex trafficking
3-29-18MaximUSA'SMALLVILLE' STARS KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK REPORTEDLY RECRUITED WOMEN INTO BIZARRE SEX CULT
3-29-18Daily MailUKShocking moment Smallville star Allison Mack argues with authorities before getting into a high-speed car chase with police who arrested the sex-trafficking leader of her cult in Mexico
3-30-18CBS NewsUSANew revelations about alleged sex cult leader accused of branding women
3-30-18Daily BeastUSAThe Hollywood Followers of Nxivm, a Women-Branding Sex Cult
3-30-18The Sun UK'I'M HORRIFIED' Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies recruiting women for NXIVM ‘sex slave cult’ leader Keith Raniere
3-30-18Refinery 29USASmallville Actress Denies Recruiting Women For An Alleged Sex Cult
3-30-18InqusitrUSASex Slaves, Forced Branding, And ‘Smallville’ Actresses: The Story Behind Cult-Like NXIVM Leader’s Arrest
3-30-18Inside EditionUSA'Smallville' Actress Kristin Kreuk 'Disturbed' by Past Involvement With Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult
3-30-18Syfy WireUSASMALLVILLE’S ALLISON MACK LIKELY FACING ARREST IN CONNECTION TO CULT
3-30-189 NewsAustralia'Smallville' actress Allison Mack 'set to be arrested over ties to notorious sex cult'
3-30-18InsiderUSAFormer 'Smallville' star reportedly linked to alleged sex cult
3-30-18New York UpstateUSA'Smallville' actress facing arrest next for Upstate NY 'sex cult' NXIVM (report)
3-30-18Too FabUSA5 Things You Need to Know About 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack's Alleged Sex-Trafficking Cult
3-30-18Toronto SunCanadaHow Allison Mack went from Smallville to accused sex cult recruiter
3-30-18TMZUSAFORMER 'SMALLVILLE' STAR MEMBER OF ALLEGED SEX CULT ... Watches Cops Bust Leader
3-30-18Carbonated.TVUSA‘Smallville’ Actress Was Second-In-Command Of NXIVM’s Secret Sex Cult
3-30-18News.comAustraliaSmallville star Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex cult NXIVM’
3-30-18Daily CallerUSATwo ‘Smallville’ Actresses Allegedly Caught Up In Sex Cult
3-30-18The Sun UKSTAR PROBE Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘faces arrest for sex trafficking’ after cops nab Nxivm cult leader
3-30-18PJ MediaUSA'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Chases Police Car Carrying Alleged Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere
3-31-18NewshubUSAStars from TV show Smallville reportedly involved in recruiting for horrific sex cult
3-30-18Siver TimesCanadaSTARS OF THE TV SERIES “SMALLVILLE” KRISTIN KREUK AND ALLISON MACK ARE ACCUSED OF FORCED SEXUAL SLAVERY
3-30-18Blasting NewsSwitzerlandTwo former 'Smallville' stars are facing accusations linked to sex cult NXIVM
3-30-18The SunUKCULT CLAIMS Who is Allison Mack and what is the NXIVM DOS ‘sex cult’ the former Smallville actress is a member of?
4-1-18Kien ThucVietnamStruggle: The beloved "Smallville" was nominated for sex slavery
4-1-18SternGermanyleader of the bizarre brand sex cult in Mexico arrested
4-1-18Tien PhongVenezuelaCult turns women into sex slaves, recruiting 'Smallville' women
4-2-18ElleFranceTwo "Smallville" actresses accused of recruiting sex slaves
4-2-18The Mary SueUSADid Smallville’s Actresses Allegedly Recruit for a “Sex Slave” Cult?
4-2-18The MirrorUKSmallville actress Allison Mack 'was second-in-command' in 'cult that branded women and kept them as sex slaves'
4-2-18VanguardiaMexicoAllison Mack could be arrested for her relationship with sexual cult Nxivm
4-2-18Tien PhongVietnamThe 'Smallville' woman lives in the same sex slave colony in Mexico
4-2-18A FamilyVietnamThe scene of the famous Hollywood celebrity is "madam" in the mysterious sect that turns women into sex slaves.
4-3-18The SunUKSTAR SEX CULT CLAIMS Smallville actress Allison Mack ‘was second-in-command’ in NXIVM DOS sex slave cult that branded women, ex-publicist claims
4-3-18National Post USASmallville actress Kristin Kreuk denies she recruited women for 'sex slave' cult NXIVM
4-3-18Universo HQBrazilAllison Mack and other actresses involved with cult leader promoting sexual slavery
4-3-18La PrensaHondurasThey link the protagonists of "Smallville" in sexual sect
4-3-18Bio Bio ChileChileActress of Smallville would be the second in command in supposed sexual cult
4-5-18DoisongVietnamNXIVM sex slave sex slave generals are Hollywood stars
4-5-18Tuoi Tre OnlineVenezuelaIdentify the sex slave cult NXIVM has Hollywood stars involved
4-6-18The ViceCanadaThese Actresses Have Been Linked to an Alleged Sex Cult
4-8-18Pure PeopleFranceKristin Kreuk (Smallville) involved in a sexual sect? "She knew"
4-10-18Albany Times UnionUSAAlbany attorney will represent Raniere in federal criminal case
4-10-18NarcityCanadaThese Vancouver Actresses Have Been Linked To A Hollywood Based Sex Cult And The Story Is Literally Insane
4-12-18OxygenUSAHow Frank Parlato Helped Bring Down Keith Raniere And His Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM
4-12-18Albany Times UnionUSAKeith Raniere arrives in Brooklyn to face charges
4-13-18The SunUKCULT CLAIMS Smallville star Allison Mack ‘takes control of sex cult NXIVM’ as its revealed leader had sex with ‘12-year-old girl’
4-13-18The Daily MailUKEXCLUSIVE: Smallville actress Allison Mack takes control of branding cult Nxivm after arrest of leader Keith Raniere as it’s revealed he had sex with a 12-year-old dogwalker and forced a follower to run headfirst into a tree
4-13-18Primicias YaMexicoAllison Mack takes control of sect after arrest of its leader
4-14-18KroneAustria"Smallville" Beauty is now the leader of Sex Cult
4-15-18444HungarySmallville's female protagonists have been involved in a very dark sectarian scandal
4-17-18Mondo FoxItalyAllison Mack's sexual slave sect: the actresses involved and the latest developments
4-18-18Page SixUSAPrincess Elizabeth, daughter in NYC in bid to rescue grandkid from alleged sex cult
4-19-18Hollywood LifeUSACatherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Willing To Go To Jail For NXIVM Cult: Actress Makes Rescue Attempt
4-20-18Hollywood LifeUSAAllison Mack Arrested: Charged With Sex Trafficking For Alleged Role In NXIVM Sex Cult
4-20-18RCN RadioColumbia"Smallville" actress arrested for sex trafficking
4-20-18La FMColumbiaAllison Mack of 'Smallville', involved in Nxivm sect, arrested
4-20-18Rolling StoneUSA‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Ties to Sex Cult
4-20-18CineClickBrazilAllison Mack of Smalville was arrested on charges of sex trafficking
4-21-18BlickSwitzerland"Smallville" star Allison Mack arrested!
4-21-18NY PostUSAhttps://nypost.com/2018/04/21/sex-cult-moves-to-brooklyn-and-is-ready-for-war/
4-21-18In DepthUKSmallville star Allison Mack in court charged with helping run New York sex cult
4-21-18Rock Chalk TalkUSASmallville Actress Allison Mack Arrested in Sex Cult Trafficking Case
4-21-18Vanity Fair EspanolMexicoA WELL-KNOWN HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS, THE GRANDDAUGHTER OF A PRINCESS, THE SON OF THE EX-PRESIDENT OF MEXICO AND A NEXUS: THE SEXUAL SECT NXIVM
4-21-18MilenioMexicoAllison Mack denies charges in the case of the 'NXIVM' sect
4-21-18Le ParisienFrance"SMALLVILLE" ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING
4-21-18Blitz QuotidianoItalySmallville, Allison Mack arrested for trafficking in women
4-21-18Paris MatchFranceSuspected of recruiting sex slaves: "Smallville" star Allison Mack arrested
4-22-18The SunUKHORROR CULT'S WILD PARTIES NXIVM sex slave cult ‘held wild parties and seminars’ on Sir Richard Branson’s private island Necker
4-22-18ForwardUSA‘True Fanatic’ Clare Bronfman Now Heads Sex Slave Cult After Leaders Busted
4-22-18The SunUK'MASTER, PLEASE BRAND ME' Inside the horror sex slave cult NXIVM that blackmailed, starved and BRANDED women’s flesh with the founder’s initials
4-22-18De TelegraphNetherlandsBeer pit 'bizarre sex cult' with Hollywood star open
4-23-18De TelegraphNetherlands"SMALLVILLE" ACTRESS ALLISON MACK CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKINGhref="https://www.telegraaf.nl/nieuws/1949748/sekscult-nxivm-hield-wilde-feestjes-bij-richard-branson" rel="noopener" target="_blank">"Sex Cult NXIVM held wild parties with Richard Branson"
4-23-18ViceCanadaSeagram's Heiress Now Rumored to Be Leading Alleged Sex Cult Within Nxivm After Allison Mack's Arrest
4-24-18BlickChileThis liquor heiress is the new leader of the sex sect
4-24-18La RepublicaPeruMore Hollywood actresses in Nxivm case
4-24-18Cine ClickBrazilAllison Mack is released after her mother pays $ 5 million bail
4-25-18Fox NewsUSA'Smallville' actress Allison Mack out on bail, facing 15 years to life in prison
4-25-18NoizzGermany"Smallville" star is said to have lured women into sex sect
4-25-18BlickChileThe sex sect celebrated wild parties on Billionaires Island
4-26-18E! NewsUSAInside Allison Mack's Transformation From Wholesome Actress to Alleged Sex Ring Member
4-26-18Pretty GenerationItalyAllison Mack NXIVM: a TV series about the slave cult is in the works
4-26-18VoiciFranceAllison Mack: Suspected to be number 2 in a cult, star of Smallville has been released on bail
4-27-18Miami New TimesUSAState Closes Midtown Miami School Tied to NXIVM "Sex Cult" Leader
4-27-18Brooklyn HeightsUSANxivm Sex Cult Housed Secret “Pod” in Brooklyn Heights
4-27-18Paris MatchFranceSect, guru and sex slaves ... The descent into hell of a Smallville star
4-27-18Cine ClickBrazilAllison Mack: Sect led by the actress included hunger, sex and humiliation
4-28-18Page SixUSAAlleged ‘slave’ India Oxenberg gets off sex-cult’s diet
4-28-18Vanitatis El ConfidentialSpainEmma Watson and a royal: ten keys to understanding the new Hollywood sect
4-30-18Miami New TimesUSAHigh-Level NXIVM "Sex Cult" Members Praised Miami School Run by Alejandro Sanz's Wife
4-30-18The TimesUKAllison Mack accusations: the actress, the sex cult and the trial that’s gripping America
4-30-18IndexHungaryThey can hide the most brutal sex scene of the 21st century
11-14-18Albany Times UnionUSANXIVM founder Raniere seeks bond again
12-04-18The Epoch TimesUSABillionaire Heiress Paying Legal Fees in NXIVM Sex-Trafficking Case, Prosecutors Allege
12-06-18Albany Times UnionUSAJudge denies NXIVM founder Raniere's second request for bond
12-10-18Page SixUSAWMG CEO Stephen Cooper once had ties to alleged sex cult Nxivm
12-28-18Albany Times UnionUSA2018 in review: NXIVM leaders indicted

 

 


