Endorsements
“Jane Doe”
“When the Frank Report came out I was in shock. I didn’t know about the branding, or Keith’s initials on the brand. I started for the first time to realize that things were not as they seemed.”
“Jane Doe” (former sex-slave) in the HBO documentary series “The Vow”, Episode 4:
‘Nicole’
Q Now, at that time, was there any blog coming out that was covering what was happening with DOS?
A Yeah, there was this blog called The Frank Report that started blogging about all this and blogging about DOS and blogging about different people in the NXIVM community. I guess it had been doing that for a while, but it was not on my radar.
Q And at some point, did you appear on that blog?
A Yeah. And right — maybe like two or three days after I officially pulled out of The Source, an article came up online that said that I was a, like, sex slave of Keith Raniere’s.
Q And, so, what happened after that?
A It was, like — it was just that, like, tiny bit of, like, courage or whatever I needed. It was like that flash of reality and it was just, like, the last little thing and I was like, okay, no. Just no. Like, no. What I — what I thought that I was getting into back then was a women’s empowerment group and now there is something [Frank Report] saying that I am somehow a man’s sex slave? … […] Like, now is this little window when I can get out, and I’m taking it.
‘Nicole’ was a DOS slave who escaped servitude because of what she read on the Frank Report. Here is her testimony in the trial of Keith Raniere:
Catherine Oxenberg
“I boarded a flight to Buffalo. Only one man now could help me, and he wasn’t afraid.
Frank Parlato had aggregated piles of evidence over the years after countless victims had reached out to him. But would he give it to me? I wasn’t sure. He was like a fire-breathing dragon sitting on his mountain of loot.”
“Was it any wonder why Frank wasn’t afraid of Keith and his minions? He had inoculated himself against rattlesnake venom; he was like a snake medicine man! He’d harnessed nature’s poison, and it had given him a superpower to fight the Beast! Right there in that moment, I decided I liked Frank—very much. A snake master like him was exactly what I needed to help me fight this unusual battle between good and evil.”
“I’m grateful to the members of the media for the relentless coverage given to exposing the atrocities of NXIVM, helping to generate much needed public outrage. Thank to Barry Meier [NY Times], Liz McNeil [People], Brendon Lyons [Albany Times Union], Megyn Kelly [Today Show], Glenn Ruppel [20-20], Elizabeth Vargas [20-20], Tim Uehlinger [Dateline], Chemene Pelzer [Today Show], John Filimon [Producer], Alicia Powers [Inside Edition], Scott Thompson [Publicist] and many more. And a very special thanks to Frank Parlato: because of your tireless efforts, hundreds defected and escaped the horrors of branding and slavery.”
“Frank Parlato is an unstoppable force”
Catherine Oxenberg, in “Captive: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult”
Juan Alberto Vázquez
“In Mexico we owe it to Parlato to have learned about the issue of NXIVM and the implications that various characters linked to politics and the business circle of our country had. Thanks to the information offered on frankreport.com, influential Mexican media such as Aristegui Noticias, MILENIO. began to address the matter. So did widely read columnists like Salvador García Soto, Francisco Rodríguez and León Krauze.
Through Parlato, Mexicans learned the details of characters such as Emiliano Salinas, son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, as well as Alex Betancourt, closely linked to that powerful circle. Likewise, Parlato unmasked other Mexicans such as Edgar and Omar Boone, Jack Levy, Jimena, Carola and Loreta Garza Dávila, and Rodsa Laura Junco de la Vega, daughter of a powerful media conglomerate, Grupo REFORMA, all of them linked to the criminal activities of Keith Raniere and the NXIVM company.
Thanks to the informative work of franreport.com, the complaints about the practices of Nxivm and Raniere were sustained. Parlato did not mind having threats of lawsuits for his informative work, which he has continued and is now an obligatory reference for anyone who wishes to obtain information on this topic.
Frank is stubborn and skilled, and so he continued to dodge attacks until things turned in his favor, to the point of becoming a major factor in the downfall of Raniere and his criminal enterprise.”
Celebrated Mexican journalist Juan Alberto Vázquez
Mark Vicente
“Frank Parlato used to work for Keith and NXIVM. He left on bad terms, and the company went after him. To fight back, he created the blog called the Frank Report, to share news he was hearing about NXIVM. […] When Frank came out with the news [of the branding] it set the whole organization into panic. A lot of people began asking questions. And that was the idea – it’s not just to expose what’s going on, it was also about getting people to leave, getting people away from danger.”
Mark Vicente, in the HBO documentary series “The Vow”, Episode 4:
Omar Rosales
“Frank Parlato is a crusader for Justice. He gives hope to the hopeless. Light to those that are lost. And friendship and understanding to forgotten victims.”
Omar Rosales
Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia
“First of all, Frank must be commended for his intrepid integrity in pursuit of the truth…rarely are people so brave as to take on such a huge project and relentlessly go after evil, lies and also inertia on the part of the so called authorities. He has kept everyone on their toes and on tenterhooks; tantalizing his many readers who look forward to the next denouement. I hope people who have been following these events will understand the danger of giving over one’s thoughts and attachments and devotion to cults and weirdoes instead of taking responsibility for their own lives.
Nobody is coming here to save anybody nor is anyone necessary!
Well done Frank, and I know you have been under attack and have had many threats!”
Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, grandmother of former DOS sex-slave India Oxenberg.
Roger Stone
“He turned it around on them. What Frank Parlato did was one of the most epic takedowns in media history.”
Roger Stone acted as a consultant for NXIVM, in 2007, and was responsible for Parlato being hired as the cult’s publicist.
Sarah Edmondson
“Under the condition that he would not disclose my name, I told Frank about my branding experience, so that he could expose DOS in time to stop the next session. From my hotel room in Toronto, I told Frank everything. Releasing that secret was the biggest relief so far.
We were successful. The word about Frank’s blog spread in the community, and because of this heat the next branding ceremony was called off.”
Sarah Edmondson in “Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult That Bound My Life”.
Toni Natalie
“On June 19, 2017, Frank Parlato, writing on the Frank Report blog, reported on the existence of a secret group within NXIVM: Dominus Obsequious Sororium, or DOS. This sorority, Parlato explained, was a select group of emaciated women who served as the slaves, sexual and otherwise, of Keith Raniere. As if that wasn’t lurid enough, there was an aspect of DOS that got everyone’s attention: ‘the hallmark of the plan,’ Parlato wrote, ‘was branding women.’
Each of the slaves had Keith’s initials branded on her skin with a cautery pen.
I had to read it three times before it sunk in.”
“Toni has always said that there were three things that Keith Raniere never anticipated: the Internet, a mother’s love, and Frank Parlato. With his upstate media empire, Frank Parlato achieved more than any single outlet could have in the fight to bring Keith Raniere to justice. It is not hyperbole to say Keith wouldn’t have seen his day in court without the Frank Report.”
Toni Natalie: “The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM”
