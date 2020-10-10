Endorsements

‘Nicole’

Q Now, at that time, was there any blog coming out that was covering what was happening with DOS?

A Yeah, there was this blog called The Frank Report that started blogging about all this and blogging about DOS and blogging about different people in the NXIVM community. I guess it had been doing that for a while, but it was not on my radar.

Q And at some point, did you appear on that blog?

A Yeah. And right — maybe like two or three days after I officially pulled out of The Source, an article came up online that said that I was a, like, sex slave of Keith Raniere’s.

Q And, so, what happened after that?

A It was, like — it was just that, like, tiny bit of, like, courage or whatever I needed. It was like that flash of reality and it was just, like, the last little thing and I was like, okay, no. Just no. Like, no. What I — what I thought that I was getting into back then was a women’s empowerment group and now there is something [Frank Report] saying that I am somehow a man’s sex slave? … […] Like, now is this little window when I can get out, and I’m taking it.

‘Nicole’ was a DOS slave who escaped servitude because of what she read on the Frank Report. Here is her testimony in the trial of Keith Raniere: