Appearances

ABC News 10
June 12th, 2018 | ABC News 10 , which covers upstate New York, featured Parlato in a segment on the shutting down of NXIVM’s operations, and of the refusal to grant Keith Raniere bail.
E! News
E!News portrayed Parlato on two occasions. On November 9th, 2017 and on March 30th, 2018. E-Online also included Parlato as one of their top 10 figures in their “Nxivm Trial Guide”. He was the only non-cult member and the sole journalist.
Inside Edition
March 29th and 30th, 2018 | Long-running series “Inside Edition” portrayed Parlato in two segments on the sex-slavery cult.
Stern
November 16th, 2017 | German paper Stern covered the NXIVM story, proving just how relevant this investigation is to European audiences.
Vice
May 16th, 2018 | Vice News also portrayed Parlato in an in-depth profile by Elle Reeve.
Gretchen Carlson Show
September 22nd, 2019 | Celebrated journalist and sexual harassment whistleblower Gretchen Carlson also featured Frank Parlato on her show on Lifetime.
Pix 11 News
April 22nd, 2018 | New York-based Pix 11 had Parlato as an expert on a segment on the NXIVM scandal.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
October 23rd, 2020 | Keith Raniere Breaks Silence – Records Exclusive 30-Minutes Interview With Frank Parlato – on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
Azteca Noticias
November 13, 2020 | Mexican TV News Azteca Noticias Interview With Frank Parlato – on Keith Raniere sentencing and prison assignment