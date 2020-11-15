Appearances

ABC-1

ABC News 10

June 12th, 2018 | ABC News 10 , which covers upstate New York, featured Parlato in a segment on the shutting down of NXIVM’s operations, and of the refusal to grant Keith Raniere bail.

E-NEWS

E! News

E!News portrayed Parlato on two occasions. On November 9th, 2017 and on March 30th, 2018. E-Online also included Parlato as one of their top 10 figures in their “Nxivm Trial Guide”. He was the only non-cult member and the sole journalist.

Inside-Edition

Inside Edition

March 29th and 30th, 2018 | Long-running series “Inside Edition” portrayed Parlato in two segments on the sex-slavery cult.

stern

Stern

November 16th, 2017 | German paper Stern covered the NXIVM story, proving just how relevant this investigation is to European audiences.

Vice-1

Vice

May 16th, 2018 | Vice News also portrayed Parlato in an in-depth profile by Elle Reeve.

carlson

Gretchen Carlson Show

September 22nd, 2019 | Celebrated journalist and sexual harassment whistleblower Gretchen Carlson also featured Frank Parlato on her show on Lifetime.

Parlato Talking to Media7

Pix 11 News

April 22nd, 2018 | New York-based Pix 11 had Parlato as an expert on a segment on the NXIVM scandal.

nbc 7 parlato

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

October 23rd, 2020 | Keith Raniere Breaks Silence – Records Exclusive 30-Minutes Interview With Frank Parlato – on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Aztec

Azteca Noticias

November 13, 2020 | Mexican TV News Azteca Noticias Interview With Frank Parlato – on Keith Raniere sentencing and prison assignment

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many, many others in all five continents.

His work helping take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s documentary “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.”

Parlato will be featured in an upcoming episode of American Greed.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

