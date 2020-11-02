The Complete Book Quotes on Frank Parlato

As a result of his vital work in the takedown of the NXIVM cult, Frank Parlato has been prominently featured in 4 different books on the sex-slavery scandal. We have gathered here, for your convenience and ease of access, all the relevant passages.
“One man was Frank Parlato, Keith’s former publicist from many years ago. In 2007, he’d been hired by political consultant Roger Stone-yes, that Roger Stone-to clean up Nxivm’s image. (Stone had worked at Nxivm for a short stint. His advice to Keith? “If you don’t want to come across as a cult, then don’t act like one.”) Today Parlato is a businessman, journalist, and creator of the Frank Report, a blog dedicated to exposing Keith Raniere and the criminal activities of the cult.
“If Clare Bronfman had never come after me with false, made-up charges, there wouldn’t be a Frank Report,” he would later tell me. “I will continue to do what Keith hired me to do as his publicist—tell the truth about Nxivm.”
I pulled up his blog and began reading it voraciously, one post after the other.
I remember hearing his name whispered when I was taking ESP classes. The cult vilified Parlato as a purveyor of vile misinformation with a vendetta against Keith, and members were instructed not to read his blog. I could see why.
One post contained a video of Keith saying, ‘I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs, and for their beliefs, and because of things that I’ve said.’”
“But why was only the FrankReport writing about all this? With just a little research, I found my answer online: Nxivm vigorously sued any and every publication that had written a negative word about it, so that by now, most investigative journalists were afraid to report on the group. They’d been silenced for fear of legal retribution.
Thanks to the limitless Bronfman billions, Nxivm had sued mainstream media publications such as Vanity Fair and had even gotten a respected reporter from the Albany Times Union, James Odato, put on leave—all because they dared to write the truth.
Almost everybody had been silenced. Except for Frank Parlato. Oh, they’d gone after Frank, too—with accusations that led to two indictments and nineteen felony counts against him. But Frank didn’t let that stop him. He kept on writing. The more I read about Nxivm on the FrankReport, the more shocked I was at what I read and how many famous names were linked to it—including Doug Rutnik, the father of New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Sir Richard Branson and even the Dalai Lama.
I decided I was going to investigate all of it—the criminal stories, the celebrity links, the lawsuits—everything. But first I wanted Frank’s help.
I noticed he hadn’t posted in a while, and I didn’t see anything on his site about branding or DOS.
I cold-called him and got him on the phone. After introducing myself, I explained my background with the cult and about India.
“Mr. Parlato, are you aware that Nxivm has a secret master-slave sex society, and women are being tortured and branded?”
The pause was so long, I thought we’d been disconnected.
“No,” he said carefully. “I wasn’t aware of that.”
Later, he told me that he thought I was one of two things: a crazy mom or a plant by the cult trying to feed him false evidence to open him up to more lawsuits. Understandably, he was suspicious and cautious, and asked me if anyone could corroborate what I was telling him. I told him I had a list of names, and he began his own investigation.
As soon as he realized that my claims were accurate, Frank went on a writing rampage about the cult that hasn’t stopped churning out over a thousand blogs about the cult up to this day.
His first of many articles about DOS hit the internet on June 5, 2017, and it caused an uproar in Albany and in the ESP community:
“BRANDED SLAVES AND MASTER RANIERE; SOURCES: HUMAN BRANDING PART OF RANIERE-INSPIRED WOMEN’S GROUP”
“The next day, Frank Parlato called to say that Clare Bronfman had gone to the assistant US district attorney in New York State’s Western District, Elizabeth Moellering, and accused him of stalking her and victimizing her and all Nxivm members.”
“I boarded a flight to Buffalo. Only one man now could help me, and he wasn’t afraid.
Frank Parlato had aggregated piles of evidence over the years after countless victims had reached out to him. But would he give it to me? I wasn’t sure. He was like a fire-breathing dragon sitting on his mountain of loot. But I was also a fierce mother lioness, and I intended to go into that meeting with enough ammo to take dov/n Keith, and I intended on making Frank my secret weapon. Frank had needed my help before, and now I needed his. I was both excited and apprehensive about our first meeting. He’s the kind of man who could elicit both those feelings from you simultaneously.
We’d already had some drama in the days leading up to our meeting. First, Frank had been sparring with one of my new lawyers. Second, I was bringing Karim and the crew with me, and Frank made it very clear that he didn’t want to be on camera. Then he canceled our meeting twice.
The latest word was that the meeting was on, but I wasn’t sure about anything else.
When we arrived at his home in the afternoon of November 4, there was no sign of Frank. We were greeted by Chitra and Debbie, two friends of his who had offered to help us with the paperwork ahead, they said, which was a good sign.
Twenty minutes later, Frank arrived, flanked by a Felliniesque posse. On his right stood a giant hiker wearing ginger chops, Hells Angels gear, and a belly like a battering ram. He was also sporting a huge hunting knife, very visibly. To Frank’s left was a very elderly gentleman sporting a chic beret and mumbling through his thick white mustache. He took copious notes on a giant legal pad the entire time he was there and then left with them.
Frank himself looked like a cross between Sherlock Holmes and a crime reporter plucked out of a 1970s newsroom. He was in his sixties, of medium height and build, wore a tweed jacket, and slicked his hair to the side. He delivered hilarious zingers, but his face remained deadpan—was he smiling or sneering? You never knew.
Frank circled us, eyeing the camera suspiciously.
“No cameras. I told you I want to focus on the work,” he said. “We have to get this done, and I don’t want any interruptions. Everyone has to be in the same headspace, or it will interfere with my concentration.”
I tried to convince him, but one look at Karim’s talent release form, and Frank announced there was no way he could agree to the terms. He wanted 100 percent control of his likeness. Then Karim put down his foot: no way could he allow that, as it would prevent him from selling the project.
I suggested we just start working with no filming, and once we got into a rhythm, we could reassess. Putting together the evidence packet was number one on the agenda. But that didn’t work, either.
“Karim’s moping about,” said Frank. “I can feel it.”
Now I put down my foot. The sun was going down, and we hadn’t gotten any work done yet. Frank was also frustrated. He suggested the camera crew go check into their hotel, and then he banished his two assistants.”
“Now the house was empty—it was just Frank and me—and I had a blinding headache. Was he going to help me, or was I stuck with this uncompromising man in his Addams Family house with his colorful cast of characters, never to be heard from again?
Frank suggested we move from the dining room into the living room, farther from the hope of work, where he offered to work on my back and neck to get rid of my building migraine. He started digging his thumbs into the pressure points in my neck. “Have you ever had your palms read?” he asked. He transitioned instantly from shiatsu practitioner to palm reader, grabbing one of my hands and inspecting my palm.
“You have a very well developed Mount of Venus. Did you know that?”
Where was he going with this?
He took my hands into his and started pressing into my Mounts of Venus, the fleshy areas at the base of the thumbs.
“”You are a very evolved person,” he said, looking at the lines in mv hand. “And you are strong energetically… Your health is good.” Good health, that was nice to hear. Because I felt like I was falling apart. Then Frank started to wax lyrically about how he could help me with India on an energetic level by “mixing prana”—Sanskrit for “life force. He moved his hands together as if they were blending-Apparently Frank was a Renaissance man who wore many hats.
Before I had a chance to ask what “prana mixing” entailed, Frank jumped up and announced it was time for the crew to return so we could all go sightseeing.
To Niagara Falls. At ten o’clock on a cold, drizzling night. The To Niagara Falls. At ten o’clock on a cold, drizzling night. The crew returned, and we all climbed into Frank’s silver Lexus to trudge to the Falls. It was only a thirty-minute drive, and as we got closer, we could hear the water’s roar. We parked and got out to walk a short distance to the Falls-just as the drizzle turned into a monsoon. By the time we got to the lookout point, we were drenched. Sensing that a moment was to come, Karim turned on his camera.
“You know, I used to catch rattlesnakes when I was a kid,” Frank yelled over the rumbling water. “At first, the bite was excruciating. But eventually I got used to it.”
Karim and the others looked both stunned and enthralled.
“Urn, Frank!” I shouted. “How many times did you have to get bitten before you developed a tolerance for it?”
He shrugged. “A lot.”
And standing there by the thundering waterfalls, soaking wet, I started to laugh.
Was it any wonder why Frank wasn’t afraid of Keith and his minions? He had inoculated himself against rattlesnake venom; he was like a snake medicine man! He’d harnessed nature’s poison, and it had given him a superpower to fight the Beast! Right there in that moment, I decided I liked Frank—very much. A snake master like him was exactly what I needed to help me fight this unusual battle between good and evil.
“Hey, Frank!” I yelled again. “Why were you catching the snakes in the first place, especially after they kept biting you? What kid in his right mind would do such a thing?”
Frank looked at me as if what he’d done was the most normal thing in the world for a kid to do.
“Why, to eat them, of course.”
Yes, sir. Frank was the man for this job.
THE NEXT DAY, Frank’s living room turned into a war room like mine back home.
Whatever had happened to Frank in Niagara Falls the night before—some sort of alchemic baptizing from the water from the sky mixed with the water from the Falls—had turned him into a powerhouse.
I stayed in his guest room that night, and when I walked into the war room the next morning, he was working at his computer—right where we’d left him the night before, in his damp, dark, rumpled clothes—typing up the comprehensive memo that was to go with the evidence packet. It would outline and explain every possible state or federal crime committed and law broken by Raniere and his group, and would include instructions on navigating the packet section by section, complete with ID codes and numbers.
Like magic, all sorts of other evidence began pouring in that morning from the people I’d reached out to the week before, and from Frank, who’d opened his coffers.
I was printing, Frank was printing, Chitra and Debbie were printing. The whirring of the printers and crunching of the hole punchers and staplers were nonstop.
Chitra and Debbie stacked hundreds of pages of evidence and sorted them into five giant folders lined up on a long table like an assembly line.
In the middle of our busy activity I got a tip that the so-called branding doctor, Danielle Roberts, was going to be speaking about “wellness” at the Naval Expo in New York City and Long Island over the next two days and that a hunch of women from the cult, Including India, would he accompanying her, ‘Ihey were probably going to use the expo as a recruiting venue!
I immediately alerted the producers at 20/20, who were working on a story about the cult to air in December, so they could send a reporter with a camera to confront the doctor.”