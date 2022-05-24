Swami Chetananda Demanded Female Disciples Pity F—k Homeless Men

J. Michael Shoemaker was born in Connersville, Indiana, on July 25, 1949. The bright lad attended Indiana University. Sometimes, to amuse himself, he would go to the roof of his fraternity house and shoot off guns while high on speed. He stole the speed from his father’s pharmacy. His online biography states, “From his college days, he knew he wanted his life to be about helping people and creating positive change in the world.”

In 1971, he met a fat, gay businessman, Albert Rudolph, or Rudi. This corpulent gent used the ‘guru-technique’ to have sex with lots of young men and boys who would otherwise be repulsed by him. Shoemaker said about his first meeting with Rudi, “When I walked into his store, I looked at him and felt my heart shatter into a thousand pieces. From that moment on, I never had one second’s doubt about the power of the experience into which I had entered.” Shoemaker soon surrendered his body and soul, his heart, mind, and anus, to his lascivious but all-knowing guru. In certain circles, Shoemaker was known as Rudi’s boy. Sita, one of Shoemaker’s former disciples, said, “He was weirdly in love with Rudi. He likes men. He likes to be sadistic with women. He told me how good it felt to have sex with men.”

Happily, Rudi died in a plane crash shortly afterward, and Shoemaker claimed to be his successor. Chetananda’s bio states, “Rudi, before his passing in 1973, gave Swamiji the opportunity to carry on his work and take over direction of his ashrams (spiritual communities) around the world.” Some believe that Shoemaker fought and clawed his way to take over Rudi’s gullible followers and his assets. They say that a supposed “letter” Shoemaker got from Rudi saying he was to be his successor was non-existent. Shoemaker apparently never showed the letter to anyone.

Shoemaker succeeded in taking over Rudi’s legacy. Still, he lacked something that would give him the credentials to make money and have sex without having to seduce women. His online bio explains, “Swamiji formalized his commitment to spiritual growth by being initiated as a swami (‘master of oneself’) by Swami Muktananda on May 14, 1978. He took the name Chetanananda, which means ‘bliss of pure Self-awareness.'”Swami Muktananda, like Rudi, was another great master at using the guru-technique to have sex with disciples. A skinny, homely little man, he preferred women and girls. He almost got into serious trouble because the girls he enjoyed best were barely post-pubescent. He liked to finger them at age 12 or 13 to check their purity.

Swami Muktananda gave Michael Shoemaker the title of Swami, and Shoemaker used the title to his advantage. As Swami Chetananda, he may have even surpassed his guru Muktananda in the number of women disciples he had sex with. But in one department, the old master will not likely be topped.

Muktananda’s record for having sex with teen girls will probably never be broken. With new laws, harsh law enforcement, and penalties for statutory rape, the great gurus have lost one of the most important fields for recruitment. Highly elevated gurus like Chetananda are increasingly waiting until a girl reaches the age of consent before offering her their highly advanced, if at times flaccid, wisdom.

After Swami Muktananda bestowed on Shoemaker the title Swami, he was known as Swami Chetananda. Once he had the title, he followed in the footsteps of his beloved teachers, Rudi and Muktananda. His destiny was sealed.

He no longer had to seduce women or get them high on drugs and date rape them. He was their guru and sought only their spiritual welfare. They had to trust him to lead them onward and to higher spiritual pathways.

Swami Chetananda’s biography continues: “Swami Chetanananda has transformed the lives of thousands of people…. Swami Chetanananda articulates his wisdom of inner work and spiritual growth in a language and discipline that is practical and appropriate to the needs of his students…. As a living example of his teaching, Swamiji is an inspiration, resource, and mentor to people from all walks of life. He is dedicated to facilitating in his students the awakening of the extraordinary experience of their creative potential and nurturing their spiritual growth.”

Amen.

Yet, it is often seen in this world that no matter how high-minded a Swami is, there will be some who think poorly of him. Some of his detractors call him Salami Swami. Others call him “Chet” behind his back, a disrespectful name for a holy man. Yet since I started this series, I have received numerous calls and emails. Most of them from women who once accepted Swami Chetananda as their guru. They all tell the same story. He commanded them to have sex with him and sometimes with others.

Sita said, “Chet has been at it for more than 40 years. He started out raping women and calling it tantric enlightening. That was 50 years ago. Then ten years later, he showed his really true colors with the sadism. He told me he started the sadism when he was 30. So that is 40-plus years of horrific acts of sadism. He told me that he witnessed a castration. And that was exciting for him. ‘Thrilling.’ That is why he loved to use dildos on women’s anuses. He doesn’t have much interest in getting close to any vaginas. I think he has some really big fear and hate towards women. Obviously. He forced a dildo into my anus. It was one of the most painful things I have ever felt.” Yes, Shoemaker has used the guru-technique for over four decades to have sex with as many as 1000 women. Before closing, I would like to let readers hear from another woman. I have changed her name to protect her identity. “Aadya,” says Shoemaker abused her. She speaks about what he told her and other women. When Aadya refers to the “inside,” she means the ashram [L’Hermitage] and those who live with him in Gold Beach.

Swami Chetananda in front of a photograph of his guru’s guru, an Indian named Swami Nityananda.

A wise and holy man – Swami Chetananda, follows the ancient tradition of the holy gurus.

The guru business is profitable. The Swami lives in a luxurious residence he calls L’Hermitage in Gold Beach, Oregon. Free servants who live with him keep the place up and fuck him whenever their spiritual welfare requires it.

A Word From Aadya

By Aadya Too many of us who have been on the inside know that everything Frank is reporting is, sadly, completely true and not exaggerated.

Salami is a master manipulator, a pathological liar, and a very sick, abusive, and mentally ill man. He promotes himself to be a savior and doctor to all. Instead, he is merely a pervert who calls his own students “useless animals” behind their backs or worse. He is a certifiable sociopath and malignant narcissist.

If you’re on the inside and don’t believe it, look up those terms and see who and what you’ve whored out your soul for.

The people who remain by his side do so not out of love but in fear. They’ve accepted their own enslavement and conditioning because he’s made them so afraid of the world “out there.”

He preaches to “love life,” but lives with his head in his iPad, chatrooms, cocaine, meth, and porn binges, or up his own ass. While he preaches the virtues of “living a big life”, those on the inside fear stepping outside of the tiny prison he has carved out for them in his house and in their minds.

He believes that the highest service a woman can offer this world is her total debasement and enslavement to him and whore herself out to the poor homeless men in town in his name.

He believes this is the greatest wish of these poor men come true and that this is great compassion to the less fortunate: A woman who (pretends to) want to have sex with them. The blatant disclosure of his own emotional underdevelopment is astounding.

Even if “good work” was being done by him and his sex slaves for humankind – you would think he would be very caring and considerate about who and how he “initiates” into such “tantric” work.

He couldn’t care less how many women’s lives he destroyed to provide homeless men somewhere to cum on for his own thrill. In fact, the younger, more insecure, self-doubting, or underdeveloped the woman is, the less capable she is of expressing or understanding herself and her needs, the more interested he is in her.

The easier to control, abuse, and manipulate – and the easier to discredit when he throws them away.

He just needs somewhere to shove his dick and manipulative delusional claws into so that he can continue feeling important.

This organization has been a front to provide an endless source of these young women for him for decades. This organization has only ever continued to eat itself from the inside from its inception, a culture which Salami continues to encourage – pitting everyone into ill spirits against each other. If this organization really existed for the good of humankind, it would have had a completely different M.O. The fact is they all hate themselves. They hate each other, which is how he likes it.

