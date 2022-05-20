Magoo: Students Consent to Joyful Sex With Kinky Swami

Some of Swami Chetananda’s students ventured into sex with him or at his behest. BDSM beatings, strangulation, group sex, and other sex acts occurred. The Swami participated or arranged them.

He taught it a spiritual practice to have sex with someone who is unattractive, to rid the mind of aversion. Extreme activities such as gang-banging are higher spiritual practices. The activity is antithetical to the woman’s sense of her decent self. So it breaks her body-centric ego. He says the goal is to open your heart while it happens and view all experiences as one.

The two women allegedly involved in gang bangs are still with him. That includes the woman the Swami reportedly beat with a baseball bat.

But there is a darker side reported. One woman jumped off a bridge. Another is in a mental hospital. One woman died. Another woman said the Swami strangled her for his sexual pleasure. Others describe his hypocrisy. He teaches high spiritual truths but preys on vulnerable women who came to learn from him not fuck him. They point out that he does not have sex with women he is not attracted to. He punishes women who refuse to have sex with him. Some women consented to avoid his anger. Others, though they found the Swami repulsive, consented because he taught them it was for their spiritual welfare. Some of these women lived in his ashram and were dependent on him for their food and shelter. Whether this is legal consent or coercion is a question that may one day be determined.

Others say he kept this side hidden from the average student, who would be scandalized. Some men claim he used his authority as the all-knowing guru to seduce their wives.

Does he prey on women to quench his sexual thirst? Or is he trying to help women with esoteric lessons that the average aspirant cannot comprehend? The Swami’s eager participation makes one wonder.

Did he enjoy strangling women until they fainted for their spiritual welfare? Or sending meth-addled women to gangbangs and watching or hearing about it?

Stanley Ellins comes to mind. He told the story of the son of the electrocutioner who asked his father if he enjoyed watching men die in the electric chair.

The father related, “Enjoy it? That was the question my son asked me. That is what he asked, as if I didn’t have the same feelings deep down that we all have. Enjoy it? My God, how could anyone not enjoy it?”

Regardless of that, I hope you enjoy this following guest view from a longtime correspondent who uses the pen name Magoo. I like to publish his work because, perhaps like the Swami, he has achieved a high spiritual platform where he is free of all prejudice. Magoo hates everyone equally.



By Magoo

Frank is just being taken for a ride. I see too many holes in his story More Intel on Amazing Swami Who Strangles, Beats and Trains Women for Gang-Bangs.

Frank’s become a seller of Swiss Cheese, the stinky variety.

Frank posted a photo of a ”porn studio” gangbang and a caption where he’s trying to insinuate that all gangbangs are ”dangerous” activities, with violent men hurting the women and all kinds of diseases being transmitted. LOL.

In reality, I doubt that Frank, or anybody else here, has ever witnessed a real gangbang in a sex club.



Frank also seemed shocked in his previous article, Bat-Wielding Swami Sent Woman to Gang-Bang, about the concept of men ejaculating or urinating on women, speaking as though he’s never heard of such a thing.

Many women visit sex clubs to freely and voluntarily engage in kinky sex acts such as:

Bukkake (where lots of men take turns ejaculating on the same woman; at her request)

Water Sports or Golden Showers (where men urinate on a woman; at her request)

Spitroast (Use your imagination, but involves two men and one woman)

Blowbang (one woman blowing several men)

Gangbang (usually one or two women doing a room full of men)

Most women bring their husbands/partners to record the activities on video.

Most of these women have partners present, or other friends present, even if they don’t videotape it.

Contrary to Frank’s beliefs, most gangbang activities are not violent or dangerous.

The women are usually VERY MUCH in control, telling each man what he can and can’t do, telling each man when to stop and let another man in, etc.

All it takes is one person to secretly dial 911 (on their cell phone) for the cops to arrive if anybody begins getting violent or mistreating the women sexually.

In today’s world, very few men will mistreat women sexually, especially in a room full of other people (because it will mean many witnesses). That’s why the women who attend these gangbangs are usually 100% in control.

As for venereal diseases, most women will require all the men to wear condoms at gangbangs, or provide a recent STD test.

However, some women will bang total strangers without condoms or STD tests at these sex clubs.

Some women are complete sexual ”freaks.” Usually, they are women from liberal cities (which is why I know that Nice Guy’s Sicilian wife is a closet whore in Beantown).

There are many more whorish women in states like Oregon than in other states. It’s just part of the liberal culture there. Oregon is practically a socialist country. Commies everywhere.

Anyway, getting back to Frank’s ”source.’ She alleges all kinds of violent things, yet she never called 911 even one time? That’s fishy to me.



She witnessed shit like this for years but never once called 911 to help these poor women” victims”?

That’s fishy to me.



Even now, why doesn’t she go to the police (or the FBI) to help them shut down this alleged ring of violence against women? That’s fishy to me. I’m guessing that she never witnessed any woman doing anything they didn’t voluntarily agree to and enjoy doing.

She’s ALSO alleging that ”violent” sessions — where women get beaten and strung up — were broadcast via WEBCAM for ”members” to watch? That’s fishy to me.



If those things happened (and were broadcast), watchers could have recorded those sessions using simple SCREEN CAPTURE SOFTWARE (This can’t be prevented from a distant website, and it doesn’t take expertise to record your screen).

Frank is too dumb to know this.

While software (possibly browser add-ons) could prevent screen recording, every viewer would have to install these on their own VOLUNTARILY. But this would not stop people from using a cell phone to record their computer monitor, which means it’s impossible to prevent recording these sessions.

Thus, if this REALLY happened, there would have been MANY video recordings shared online (especially with such a high profile SWAMI behind this. His enemies would have circulated such videos widely.

These women would have been required to sign model releases. In addition, the organization (which broadcasts them) would have been required to maintain records of every model shown on the webcam to prove their age and their consent to various activities. The law requires it. That’s why I seriously DOUBT that any such webcam sessions took place. I think she’s making it up. 🙂

Yet, Frank can’t find a single person with a video of such activities. LOL. Imagine that.

Why is that?

Frank is being taken for a ride by nameless bullshitters who refuse to speak to authorities or produce a single video of these events. I’m guessing that the main narrator is British by her use of the term ”carpark.”

I’ve never heard any American use carpark in conversation before.

Why does her nationality matter? It doesn’t really, other than British women are fabulous storytellers. 🙂

I’m guessing that most of these women are ”disgruntled” people with an ax to grind, likely because they’ve “aged out” and are not wanted by the group anymore (hell hath no fury like a woman scorned).



If these women went to the police to tell their stories, I might begin believing them.

But they won’t.

Why not? Frank says it’s because they want to protect the anonymity of the women involved. That’s fishy to me.



Because if women are still being abused, it’s more important to SHUT DOWN THE ABUSE than to worry about the reputations of past women.

Can we agree, Frank? Yes? No? Will you answer, Frank?

Frank is too stupid to question anything I’ve said.

He WANTS this story to be true.

Franks WANTS gangbangs to be “dangerous,” and ”crime-ridden” activities. Frank’s goal is to associate “gangbangs” with “bad people.”

Thus, he won’t do any real journalism other than being a PARROT for anonymous bullshitters. Lol.

PS — Nice Guy’s going to get taken to the cleaners in divorce court once his WHORE of a wife finally divorces his sorry butt. I’d recommend getting a great divorce attorney ASAP because she wears the household’s pants. He won’t even see it coming.