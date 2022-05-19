More Intel on Amazing Swami Who Strangles, Beats and Trains Women for Gang-Bangs

Since the publication of Bat-Wielding Swami Sent Woman to Gang-Bang, I have received calls and emails. The two women mentioned in the story were identified by people who knew them – first and last names and photos.

Others have spoken out about their experiences. A private detective hired by a relative of one woman shared his insights.

Michael Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetananda is now in his seventies.

He moved from his mansion in Portland with 61 bedrooms to a smaller but still expansive hermitage in Gold Beach, Oregon overlooking the Pacific.

One woman offered information about Shoemaker’s activities with drugs and prostitutes. She said she was involved in getting drugs for Shoemaker. Another person identified the theater where Shoemaker sent women for gang bangs.

Another woman wrote:

Shoemaker and his inner circle have been trafficking people since the early 1970s. They started in Bloomington, Indiana by running an ‘Ashram’ and a restaurant called the Tao.

Shoemaker sexually abused his bookkeeper. He paid the restaurant workers $8 for their 40 hours of work at the Tao. Many of Shoemaker’s followers from Indiana are still with him at his Gold Beach Center.

Shoemaker moved to Gold Beach in 2020 after selling a mansion in Portland for over $8 million. He used his ‘followers’ to cook, clean, maintain, do yard work, and provide hospitality services to guests at retreats and teacher training activities.

Shoemaker and his inner circle have been involved in recruiting women, making them feel comfortable with abuse, and then abusing them. I have spoken with 4 women who have been harmed. One woman left Gold Beach recently after being strangled and abused. She was a ‘Seva’ intern recruited to be ‘trained’ by Shoemaker.”

A woman sent me a photograph of a woman who was rushed to a psychiatric hospital by one of the gang-banging women described in the earlier story. The Swami abused that woman, and she remains hospitalized. Another woman, Natasha, jumped off a bridge.

Does this include gang bangs?

Here is a comment I received from someone who suggests the Swami is into BDSM.

By an Anonymous Observer

I can see why people may think this is over the top. To someone in this culture (BDSM) this is not that strange.

That someone outside his control is exposing his secrets like this would absolutely drive him crazy. This is definitely his hardcore stuff, it’s hidden from the view, and most of his students wouldn’t know how wild he is and how cruel he becomes if you don’t say yes.

I have no problem with adults choosing kinks and whatever gets them there. But misusing the power differential freely given by often traumatized young women looking for spiritual solace and growth, and turning it into a means to satisfy his sexual deviancy, and gluttony, is the lowest of the low.

While I don’t know this man “Jim”, I know for sure, personally, this is textbook Shoemaker. He has his preferences, and this has been his M.O. for decades. And he is careless.

I’m surprised the details have been concealed for so long, but the women also need protection from being exposed. I can deduce who the women are that Jim is referring to, and I can tell you for sure, there are many of his other students I personally know of who he has these hardcore relationships with.

His students are attractive people, many are accomplished. He picks and chooses from what’s available to him in the student pool — which is much less over the last 10 years, as people realize what he is and loses his appeal.

No disrespect to Jim, I’m sure Linda and Anna are not the usual type that would frequent these seedy places.

Comparatively, they probably seem like “supermodels”. But they are most certainly intelligent and well spoken, as all his students are. They are certainly not who you’d usually think would participate in this level of wild.

These places are chosen because they’re so seedy. The random men is because he says it’s a great spiritual practice to fuck people you wouldn’t normally want to. The gang banging is even higher, because it’s so antithetical to your mind’s programming, it breaks down your ego. The goal is to open your heart completely while it happens, and to view all experiences as one. (No, I’m not kidding. This is the line.)

Here it is:

Weekends of drug-fueled BDSM games with one or two of his female students, and occasionally orgies. Usually cocaine, but it sounds like he’s changed to meth, or his current girlfriend prefers it.

Chat rooms, webcams, and texting photos to strangers (men) on the internet to watch.

A lot of porn.

Calling, face-timing, setting up meets around Portland with random men trawling the chat rooms.

Beatings, dog collars, ball gags, being strung up, whips and batons to beat the women by him, or him making the women do it to each other. I guess he’s upped the ante to a bat now.

Shoemaker can’t get hard because of the drugs. Not sure if that’s changed now because of his age, and he just can’t get it up at all.

In the past, I’ve known him to invite men to the Portland center, but usually meeting in a carpark in Portland, or going to the man’s house if he ‘intuits’ its to be safe.

I also know of him and a woman (and not the ones Jim speaks of) meeting in a carpark for the woman to be gang banged. I know from her first-hand account, numerous men fucked her in a group, one after the other while he watched.

I knew him to go along to these meets. It surprises me that he sends his girlfriend out now by herself. Maybe as he gets old, he needs his rest/can’t be bothered.

Maybe she’s doing it of her own accord, because he’s not paying her enough attention, and she has become addicted to the heightened experience, since he’s desensitized her so much she can’t feel anything — like him.

This may sound like Bullshit to you. But to me, with this man, it sounds like a Tuesday.

Swami Chetananda: “It’s not about relationship, it’s about connection. This is especially true when you have a spiritual teacher. What most people do not understand about these very powerful relationships that have tremendous energy in them for us is that it’s about connection; it’s not about relationship.”

Finally, a word from Shoemaker Swami

He said in a statement more than 20 years ago that he had “sexual relationships with mature, adult consenting women.”

“Anyone who is offended by the existence of such relationships simply should find a practice and a teacher with whom they agree,” the Swami said.