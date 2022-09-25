I Love Swami Most – He Saved Me – But Practices Black Magic, Hurts Women

A former Movement Center member wrote the following.

By Aya

I know this is a lot more than just kinky sex. I believe the dark depraved things Swami Chetanananda does to women are “offerings” and more ritualistic than your run-of-the-mill BDSM play.

The Aghoris (which he claims to be) go to extremes of eating garbage, having sex with corpses, drinking urine, drugs, and alcoholism. The nastier, the better; the more profane, the more enlightening.

Frank Report told of women who reported he makes people drink urine and engages in menstrual blood rituals—even sending women to be gang-raped by the dregs of humanity. This would fall into this “sacredly profane” category.

He was “offering” a beautiful female sacrifice for the demons.

Sexualizing Chod.

I would guess what we’ve heard is tame compared to the truth, because these women couldn’t bear to repeat it.

Choking and hanging women is common in darker tantra practices. Have you ever read Aleister Crowley’s voyage into Tantra?

Aleister Crowley wrote, “the bloody sacrifice, though more dangerous, is more efficacious; and for nearly all purposes human sacrifice is the best.”

Swami Chetanananda does indeed get in people’s heads.

A woman jumped off a bridge because she thought the greatest show of love and devotion she could give her guru was sacrificing her life for him.

No, I’m not buying “this is just kinky sex,” for a second.

I don’t think some women knew they were unknowingly participating in these rituals. I’m sure that’s why it was so traumatizing.

The proof is in the Ashram. It imploded after what happened to Natasha. He went too far. He’s taken sacred vows and broken them for his own insatiable and cruel appetites. Used his gifts as curses.

It’s sad beyond belief. Do you know why it’s sad for me?

It’s sad because I love him. He saved my life. I love him more than most of the women I’m standing up for, but I don’t get to play rapist favorites.

I would love him to be the man I thought he was. To be in his presence is like the sun shining on you. Scoff, if you will. He can shapeshift into whatever you need him to be. He was the Dad I hadn’t had since I was five years old.

I take no pleasure in this. It’s excruciating.

I don’t blame him solely. He’s been enabled terribly, and love is telling someone when they are being destructive and unacceptable.

His followers spoiled him.

It reminds me of when I worked at a radio station when I was young.

Layne Staley

Layne Staley from Alice In Chains would come in dope sick flanked by these hyenas I used to call The Star Fuckers.

They weren’t looking out for him, didn’t care that he was dying, in deep need of help. They propped him up, stuffed him with candy, and laughed maniacally at everything he said because he was “a star” and liked to be seen with him. He made them feel important and special.

When his star finally burned out, he was dead in his apartment for two weeks before anyone checked on him. I cried for days.

You’ve all used Swami Chetanananda in the same way. You let him become this by never loving him enough to tell him no. Take some responsibility for that.

People have worshiped him like a god since he was 19 . It has turned him into a monster. I believe he was hurt terribly before that.

He does have powers. He does have beauty. He does have incredible wisdom. To deny that would be a lie.

To say I don’t miss him is a lie.

You can love someone and still know they are fucked up and dangerous. Both can be true.

He’s sick, occupied by darkness, and spreading that dark sickness to people through the women he hurts and the devotees he’s trained as healing professionals.

No rape victim who sees any of those people will get healing from them, just a bunch of spiritual bypassing bullshit that will keep their clients sick.

“Consenting adults”

“There are no victims.”

“Surrender your tensions.”

This doesn’t even begin to touch the wholly hideous and irresponsible tantra craze that has swept the internet of a bunch of sick fuck people attempting to “heal people” with the same broken program that started in the 60s with him.

They are churning out mountains of fresh sexual assault survivors. This is a poisonous seed constantly blooming.

There is dark occultism at play in all this. It’s been before your faces the whole time.

So add spiritual abuse to your list because that’s the worst kind of rape.

As far as the statement that telling young women that sex with him will advance them spiritually:

INFORMED CONSENT. There is such a thing as Spiritually Transmitted Diseases.

He should have fully disclosed what he was opening them up for.

Women lose their minds from sex with him.

I have no anger for him. I do not expect him to “go to jail.” He’s already in jail. It’s just a gorgeous one. The laws of the earth aren’t coming for him.

I hope he gets right with his soul and is strong enough to fight the demon that possesses him to do such awful things. That he makes amends to those he’s shattered.

I hope that happens before he leaves this world, because I’m genuinely concerned about what awaits him.

Set us all free, Swamiji