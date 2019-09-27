Jussie Smollett Deserves a Fair Trial – and Whites Sometimes Blame Blacks for Fake Crimes

By AnonyMaker

This is in response to Who Is Jussie Smollett – and How Should He Be Punished? and a comment made by anonymous “Leave it to the left-wing nut anoyfaker to defend a criminal racist. Hey phony how come stuff like this never makes the liars at CNN? http://www.citypages.com/news/18-charged-for-downtown-minneapolis-attacks/560574361″

So now it’s “left wing” to grant people their right to a trial in this country, with the presumption of innocence?

I suppose you give us a glimpse into the mindset of the sort of people who used to join lynch mobs – yet another type of culty thinking.

Speaking of which, remember the Central Park 5 case – and the people who were calling for them to get the death penalty, even spending money to take out ads in newspapers to call for their execution? It turned out they were completely innocent, railroaded and coerced by police (perhaps an example of the sort of undue influence also used in cults), and the person who DNA tests proved committed the crime, and who finally confessed, wasn’t even black.

Back to Jussie Smollett, I said I thought it seems to me that he’s likely guilty. I’d just want to better understand what exactly he’s guilty of, and understand his culpability, before passing judgment on his punishment – though it seems pretty clear he owes the city and people of Chicago over $100,000 at a minimum. Is it somehow not damning enough to say I wonder if he might qualify for an insanity defense?

Communities of all types tend to protect their own, and people like them – it’s actually been shown to be a sort of cognitive bias resulting from how our brains evolved during the time our early ancestors lived in small bands – and of course it should be called out whenever it occurs.

When it involves the African-American community, I’m on it so much that my left-leaning friends accuse me of being a racist. You know you’re smack dab in the middle when culty thinkers on both sides of an ideological divide, accuse you of being on the other side.

Particularly relevant on this site, if what I know of high control groups and cults holds for other sorts of things, some of the worst abuses occur across the supposed heartland of the country and the Bible Belt in particular, and either never make into the national media, or are completely swept under the rug by “good old boy” style political and law enforcement establishments that make Albany look clean in comparison.

Here’s one example that’s been in the news, of a culty Christian group in a small Southern town that operated for years with impunity:

“They kept us as slaves”: AP reveals claims against church

https://www.apnews.com/52dc4fbe2fb64cec98740ad1e62b2115

Word of Faith Fellowship head named in fraud scam

https://www.wspa.com/news/word-of-faith-fellowship-head-named-in-fraud-scam/

As with NXIVM, local and state investigations, or reports, including of child abuse, went nowhere for decades until finally the feds got involved.

Scientology also infamously exploits and abuses the unlimited and unregulated religious worker program, receiving something like 40% off all the visas issued every year. There have been no crackdowns on that much-exploited program, or its abuses.

***

Getting back to Smollett – I assume we still have trials in this country, right?

While I tend to think he’s guilty, what we’ve seen in the media doesn’t add up to a satisfactory explanation, so I’d want to see what came out at trial before passing judgment, at least as to the severity of his punishment.

Maybe he’s actually just crazy, and would have to put on an insanity defense. Or perhaps he was smoking too much loco weed, and thought up a crazy sort of conspiracy theory – I think we know how that goes.

Thinking it through, the way this works on the other side of the unfortunate racial divide, is that for instance it is all too easy for white women (and children) to falsely blame black men, and be believed:

“The tragic case attracted worldwide attention and stirred racial tension after Smith initially told police that a black man had carjacked her and kidnapped her children. She tearfully pleaded for the kids to be returned. But nine days later, she admitted she pushed her car down the access ramp of John D. Long Lake with the kids in the back.”

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/susan-smith-mother-who-killed-kids-something-went-very-wrong-n397051

Once again in SC, a non-existent black man is blamed for a crime: “they blamed a black man for trying to abduct them”

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/south-carolina/article73719292.html

In 2016, two white elementary school kids who wanted to skip school in Fort Mill, blamed a black man for trying to abduct them. The York County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement in which the kids identified their alleged would-be kidnapper as a black male. The fact is they made up the story.

