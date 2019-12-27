Shivani: Miller’s Landing Was a Red Herring – Kristin Snyder’s Body Lies Elsewhere

By Shivani

There are a number of circumstances which cause me to consider that if Kristin Snyder was murdered, she never went to Millers Landing, after she was expelled from the Nxivm intensive. Who can prove that Kristin either drove or was driven to the spot where her missing truck was found? It sounds as if nobody can prove that.

Kristin’s sister Kim is not alone, thinking the scene of the crime was very likely elsewhere.

Maybe the truck by the bay and the note were shiny pebbles left by Nxivm hags to set the scene for a “conclusive” false narrative, with ”descriptive” lies, deception and more lies.

To be offset by a regimen of rehearsed, repetitive, diversionary ” virtue-signalling.”

“Yep, see Kristin must’ve ended her life up by where her ‘missing truck’ was parked, over by Nxivm Nina’s place. But don’t call her again, right? Yeah, Nina was Kristin’s Nxivm coach. Stop trying to invent coinky-dinks. Vanguard is the most forgiving, advanced Penis on Earth.”

“He told me I used to be Adolf Hitler,” Nancy Salzman huffed and puffed. “That’s a helluva lot more important than he said that Clare ever was. She was just some anonymous Reichstag’s dweeb, a schlemiel.” Snort snort.

“Now show me the money or no more ballerina threesomes for you, Kathy. Chop chop, Twinkletoes Or no more Moose dildos 4U.”

And then came the dispatch of big bills to Heidi Clifford to pay up for that intensive which Kristin didn’t get to finish and which quite possibly ladled out an executive order to silence her. Heidi never saw the person closest to her again. But pay up. Business as usual. Shalom, suckahs.

Just how long and how much was Gina Hutchinson gaslighted by Raniere, as well as by his jealous guard dog hags?

What really happened, and how come Gina couldn’t get away from Raniere and Nxivm, when it seems like Gina tried to do that?

I am sorry. The whole gun angle does not make any sense. It reminds me of when Scientology head honcho’s David Miscavige’s mother-in-law was supposed to have committed suicide with a long gun, years and years prior to when Shelly Miscavige was “disappeared” as Dave’s wife. So Shelly and her mother have had strange, Scientological experiences.

Back to the disappearance of Kristin Snyder, but Gina Hutchinson’s death is unanswered,too. There are too many shadows, too many shadow puppets. None of these two young women’s vanishing points can be put to rest. Not now, not then, not yet and maybe never. All I can say is that usually our guts don’t lie to any of us.

Nothing is over. Neither Gina or Kristin are in some foggy rearview mirror. This hits now.

“Resurrect” Kristin’s possible final experiences through another lens. Use the Raniere/Salzman electron microscope. See how they have slithered before and after Kristin Snyder’s last intensive.

The Nxivm group directed attention to Millers Landing where the truck got parked. The Nxivm web not only directed focalized, localized attention to the circumstantial, immediate aftereffects of Kristin’s disappearance. They also directed attention NOWHERE else.

See how much of a red herring that could be, if you add up the various ingredients, watch from a different angle. There’s a subsequent “donation” trail and not only the $$$ arrangements swiftly made to shuffle Nina off to New York. Santa Clare Bronfman hocked up some side trail bucks, too. North to Alaska.

To focus concentration on Resurrection Bay, a kayak gone from Millers Landing. The truck and the so-called suicide note(s.) These might or might not be notes reflective of what was really happening. One odd, short note, attached to a longer “explanatory” note. Those notes, ascribed to Kristin, could have come straight out of The Patsy Ramsey Book of Etiquette.

It seems quite possible that a group was directed to handle Kristin not long after she was escorted from the Westmark intensive space and into a Nxivm volunteer’s vehicle. Then came a long, futile blank wall for 28-30 hours, until the truck was discovered. The kayak was noticed as missing from a Millers Landing shed the morning after the truck was found.

Then things looked as though Kristin parked the truck, stole the kayak and a paddle. There would have been an effort to have the search launched and focused near where the truck and the notes were set up, perhaps like stage decoration. Set design.

Far, far away from where Kristin Snyder’s body would ever be found. I can see how this arrangement could have been methodically deliberated diversionary tactics. Devious minds do not forge the same routes or look at things from the perspective of “love thy neighbor as thyself.” Look where Keith Raniere is now, cell bars and barely any elbowroom, cot to pisspot.

But Raniere, again, announced himself, and he couldn’t even keep his mouth shut about Kristin. He had to taunt. He invented stories about how Kristin was alive and well, as if she had drifted off to some Florida motel and was back with Heidi Clifford, living in some surreal room up inside Raniere’s head.

He can never contain his venom, the fucking numbnuts. He always takes a leak.

