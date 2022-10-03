Another Rape Victim of Brutal Swami Speaks and 15 Comments

This cult is REALLY bad.

I am on a throw, because I will eventually give my name to the press.

I don’t want to share personal details at this time. Please read all the Frank Report articles (guy who blew the whistle on NXIVM) and spread the word on it. I’ve lurked on this sub for years, and it has given me healing that only real understanding can do.

This is a cult based in Oregon, formerly housed near downtown Portland (yes.)

If you hate hippie woo woo types, this is their complete unmasking, so it’s worth it especially to see them spinning, trying to do damage control in the comments in that special culty way cults do.

I’m still grappling with the shame of being part of this place, and allowing myself to be abused and defrauded.

It’s similar to the Rajneeshis of Osho in criminality. This is really bad shit that is just starting to unravel in the past week or so. May in fact be scarier with actual murder and/or coerced suicide/torture. There is also child trafficking to the high levels. I am a rape victim of this, so it’s personal to me.

https://frankreport.com/2022/06/19/mother-of-choking-victim-names-inner-circle-of-the-strangler-swami-chetanananda/

Every article is worth it for the comments alone. It’s got the cult members saying desperate things and intimidating to try to hide this story. I can tell who they are by what and how they say. It’s actually “triggering” in the sense that I get flashbacks of intense memories, even smells.

However, this shows how scared they are, which means it’s even worse than what has already been said. This is an international cult, there are likely thousands of victims.

My old ex-swami’s Instagram is still up, but all posting has “mysteriously” stopped.

He has a rotting bloated potato head with all false teeth from all the coke, meth, heroin, every drug he has binged. You can easily Google this guy to see for yourself.

I will cross post to cult survivors another sub I lurk in.

I want this story to go, because I’m now scared for what is actually going on there, as I didn’t fully know how bad it was. It’s BAD.

I originally asked the mods to post on a throwaway, so I hope this gets posted.

Swami Chetanananda with one of his female disciples