Another Rape Victim of Brutal Swami Speaks and 15 Comments

This cult is REALLY bad.
I am on a throw, because I will eventually give my name to the press.
I don’t want to share personal details at this time. Please read all the Frank Report articles (guy who blew the whistle on NXIVM) and spread the word on it. I’ve lurked on this sub for years, and it has given me healing that only real understanding can do.
This is a cult based in Oregon, formerly housed near downtown Portland (yes.)
If you hate hippie woo woo types, this is their complete unmasking, so it’s worth it especially to see them spinning, trying to do damage control in the comments in that special culty way cults do.
I’m still grappling with the shame of being part of this place, and allowing myself to be abused and defrauded.
It’s similar to the Rajneeshis of Osho in criminality. This is really bad shit that is just starting to unravel in the past week or so. May in fact be scarier with actual murder and/or coerced suicide/torture. There is also child trafficking to the high levels. I am a rape victim of this, so it’s personal to me.
https://frankreport.com/2022/06/19/mother-of-choking-victim-names-inner-circle-of-the-strangler-swami-chetanananda/
However, this shows how scared they are, which means it’s even worse than what has already been said. This is an international cult, there are likely thousands of victims.
My old ex-swami’s Instagram is still up, but all posting has “mysteriously” stopped.
He has a rotting bloated potato head with all false teeth from all the coke, meth, heroin, every drug he has binged. You can easily Google this guy to see for yourself.
I will cross post to cult survivors another sub I lurk in.
I want this story to go, because I’m now scared for what is actually going on there, as I didn’t fully know how bad it was. It’s BAD.
I originally asked the mods to post on a throwaway, so I hope this gets posted.
Swami Chetanananda with one of his female disciples
To aid those new to this, here are the posts authored by FP on the FR regarding this story.
Please be aware that these articles contain details that will be triggering to survivors, including details of abuse, coercion and safeguarding-failures:
Strangulation Swami Can’t Get Hard Without It
April 11, 2022
More Intel on Amazing Swami Who Strangles, Beats and Trains Women for Gang-Bangs
May 19, 2022 (NSFW: article contains nudity)
Swami Chetanananda Settled Sex Abuse Lawsuits With Cash and NDAs
May 22, 2022
Swami Chetanananda Demanded Female Disciples Pity F—k Homeless Men
May 24, 2022
Insane Swami Strangled Me, Abuses Women and Belongs in Prison
June 9, 2022
Couple Tells How Pervert Swami Chetanananda Runs Insane Asylum Ashram
June 13, 2022
Swami Chetanananda, a Vicious, Ravenous, Evil Wolf Among the Flock
June 15, 2022
Five Decades of Abuse –Swami Chetanananda ‘Raped Me in the Meditation Room in the 1970s’
June 16, 2022
Mother of Choking Victim Names Inner Circle of the Strangler Swami Chetanananda
June 19, 2022
People Who Knew Swami Chetanananda Speak Out About His Mental Illness and Sadism
June 23, 2022
Devotee Shocked By FR Stories on Swami But Silenced Friends Confirm Chetanananda’s Abusive BDSM
June 25, 2022
https://frankreport.com/2022/06/27/salami-swami-demanded-woman-give-free-blowjobs-to-ugly-strangers-as-he-watched-on-facetime/
How can one single person be so monstrously needy!? I always imagined it’s kinda similar to ‘Prader-Willi syndrome ‘where a person never feels full and are constantly hungry. These people die from obesity if they don’t have someone to monitor them.
A bottomless pit. A malfunction in the brain. This cult leader’s “food” are living breathing people, and he’s never full. The problem is he’ll never stop till he’s thrown in prison. I hope he just dies from a heart attack while reading these articles about him, tbh.
OP, you are very brave and doing the right thing.
Psychopaths are not treatable with drugs. However, I do know that sexual paraphilias can be “treated” with castration. The “”””guru”””” here is both a psychopath and a sexual sadist, and possibly worse. He can only be treated behind bars, I think.
Are there reports from someone other than Frank? I ask because my aunt is part of this cult, and I’m very concerned for her. I want to learn more to try and help – if possible. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Note: It’s not that I don’t trust Frank’s articles, but they’re written very aggressively. Hoping to find multiple sources.
Using a throwaway account, because it’s a small community.
They’ve been buying up property left and right around the town I live in… Like, a TON of property.
After reading all the info in this thread, it has me genuinely worried. I don’t want any disgusting stuff like this to go on in the place I call home.
If they moved here thinking they’d have an easier time staying out of the public eye with these acts, they’re surely going to regret their decision. Word spreads around this town at an incredible rate, everybody knows everybody. If he commits any serious crimes here, he will surely get caught up.
It’s a little hillbilly town that frankly doesn’t appreciate the “hippy woo woo” types already… let alone Portland sex cults.
The Swami Chetanananda moved from Portland to Gold Beach in 2019 and lives in a lavish home with a view of the Pacific.
