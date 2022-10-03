Another Rape Victim of Brutal Swami Speaks and 15 Comments

October 3, 2022
It appears we have another rape victim of the vicious Swami Chetanananda.
The individual is seeking to get the word out and bring attention to my stories on Frank Report.
She shared my stories on Reddit in the community r/cults.
Using the name u/Throwawy4h8rsJustice she also revealed why she cares.  Swami Chetanananda raped her.
I am including some of the comments. The last one is of interest, because it comes from an individual from Gold Beach who noticed how much property the Swami’s group has purchased in the community.
Subreddit Icon

r/cults is described as “A place for discussion about cults and other new age religious movements.”
The title of the post on Reddit is:
AMA

This cult is REALLY bad.

I am on a throw, because I will eventually give my name to the press.

I don’t want to share personal details at this time. Please read all the Frank Report articles (guy who blew the whistle on NXIVM) and spread the word on it. I’ve lurked on this sub for years, and it has given me healing that only real understanding can do.

This is a cult based in Oregon, formerly housed near downtown Portland (yes.)

If you hate hippie woo woo types, this is their complete unmasking, so it’s worth it especially to see them spinning, trying to do damage control in the comments in that special culty way cults do.

I’m still grappling with the shame of being part of this place, and allowing myself to be abused and defrauded.

It’s similar to the Rajneeshis of Osho in criminality. This is really bad shit that is just starting to unravel in the past week or so. May in fact be scarier with actual murder and/or coerced suicide/torture. There is also child trafficking to the high levels. I am a rape victim of this, so it’s personal to me.

https://frankreport.com/2022/06/19/mother-of-choking-victim-names-inner-circle-of-the-strangler-swami-chetanananda/

Every article is worth it for the comments alone. It’s got the cult members saying desperate things and intimidating to try to hide this story. I can tell who they are by what and how they say.
It’s actually “triggering” in the sense that I get flashbacks of intense memories, even smells.

However, this shows how scared they are, which means it’s even worse than what has already been said. This is an international cult, there are likely thousands of victims.

My old ex-swami’s Instagram is still up, but all posting has “mysteriously” stopped.

He has a rotting bloated potato head with all false teeth from all the coke, meth, heroin, every drug he has binged. You can easily Google this guy to see for yourself.

I will cross post to cult survivors another sub I lurk in.

I want this story to go, because I’m now scared for what is actually going on there, as I didn’t fully know how bad it was. It’s BAD.

I originally asked the mods to post on a throwaway, so I hope this gets posted.

Swami Chetanananda with one of his female disciples

There were 15 Comments

fuckitx

So this fucking dude has a choking fetish and built a whole ass cult

Throwawy4h8rsJustice

A choking and beating and gang raping fetish and more….
witkneec

Whole ass cult is my new favorite phrase. Thank you for this
throwawayeducovictim

EDUCO/LIG

To aid those new to this, here are the posts authored by FP on the FR regarding this story.

Please be aware that these articles contain details that will be triggering to survivors, including details of abuse, coercion and safeguarding-failures:

  1. Strangulation Swami Can’t Get Hard Without It

     April 11, 2022

  2. More Intel on Amazing Swami Who Strangles, Beats and Trains Women for Gang-Bangs

     May 19, 2022 (NSFW: article contains nudity)

  3. Swami Chetanananda Settled Sex Abuse Lawsuits With Cash and NDAs

     May 22, 2022

  4. Swami Chetanananda Demanded Female Disciples Pity F—k Homeless Men

     May 24, 2022

  5. Insane Swami Strangled Me, Abuses Women and Belongs in Prison

     June 9, 2022

  6. Couple Tells How Pervert Swami Chetanananda Runs Insane Asylum Ashram

     June 13, 2022

  7. Swami Chetanananda, a Vicious, Ravenous, Evil Wolf Among the Flock

     June 15, 2022

  8. Five Decades of Abuse –Swami Chetanananda ‘Raped Me in the Meditation Room in the 1970s’

     June 16, 2022

  9. Mother of Choking Victim Names Inner Circle of the Strangler Swami Chetanananda

     June 19, 2022

  10. People Who Knew Swami Chetanananda Speak Out About His Mental Illness and Sadism

     June 23, 2022

  11. Devotee Shocked By FR Stories on Swami But Silenced Friends Confirm Chetanananda’s Abusive BDSM

     June 25, 2022

techno-peasant

“She estimates the Swami has had more than 1000 victims during his 50 years as a guru.”

How can one single person be so monstrously needy!? I always imagined it’s kinda similar to ‘Prader-Willi syndrome ‘where a person never feels full and are constantly hungry. These people die from obesity if they don’t have someone to monitor them.

A bottomless pit. A malfunction in the brain. This cult leader’s “food” are living breathing people, and he’s never full. The problem is he’ll never stop till he’s thrown in prison. I hope he just dies from a heart attack while reading these articles about him, tbh.

OP, you are very brave and doing the right thing.

Throwawy4h8rsJustice
Prader Willi has a biological component though, it’s supposed to be linked to a gnrh (gonadotropin release) problem, isn’t it? You can treat it with drugs that correct this.

Psychopaths are not treatable with drugs. However, I do know that sexual paraphilias can be “treated” with castration. The “”””guru”””” here is both a psychopath and a sexual sadist, and possibly worse. He can only be treated behind bars, I think.

starrynyte12
I have never heard of this cult before now, but I have to say one thing. You did not ‘allow’ yourself to be abused and defrauded. You are not to blame for being coerced into a situation where you were abused. No one is to blame for being abused. Even if you helped others be harmed, you were under duress and undue influence as a member of a cult.
Please try to forgive yourself and be kind to yourself. I am so glad you are finally finding your voice and working on the healing process.💜
LetterheadBubbly6358

I’ve been keeping up with the coverage of Swami Chetanananda on the Frank Report for a few months. I’m so sorry for the horrors you must’ve endured. I hope you are doing well, or at least on the road to recovery.
TheBeardyFowler
Hello all,

Are there reports from someone other than Frank? I ask because my aunt is part of this cult, and I’m very concerned for her. I want to learn more to try and help – if possible. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Note: It’s not that I don’t trust Frank’s articles, but they’re written very aggressively. Hoping to find multiple sources.

ThrowawaySwamithread
Hopping on this old thread, because this group of people has recently moved into a rural community on the southern coast of Oregon.

Using a throwaway account, because it’s a small community.

They’ve been buying up property left and right around the town I live in… Like, a TON of property.

After reading all the info in this thread, it has me genuinely worried. I don’t want any disgusting stuff like this to go on in the place I call home.

If they moved here thinking they’d have an easier time staying out of the public eye with these acts, they’re surely going to regret their decision. Word spreads around this town at an incredible rate, everybody knows everybody. If he commits any serious crimes here, he will surely get caught up.

It’s a little hillbilly town that frankly doesn’t appreciate the “hippy woo woo” types already… let alone Portland sex cults.

The Swami Chetanananda moved from Portland to Gold Beach in 2019 and lives in a lavish home with a view of the Pacific.  

