People Who Knew Swami Chetanananda Speak Out About His Mental Illness and Sadism

For five decades this man has been “teaching”. 5 decades he has been thrashing about and not caring who gets injured or exploded in the process. How could he ever grow if all he ever knew growing up was the dominance/submission modeled by his parents, his mother’s martyrdom and manipulation strategies, and the deeply internalized sense of unworthiness and rejection he internalized starting from his pre-verbal years in this world.
He is both masochist and sadist and never learned to love or take pity on himself, never received unconditional love from a guiding figure, so of course, he has never known how to genuinely be that for anybody else. He cannot imagine a heaven beyond these pain models inflicted on purpose as a vehicle for learning, so he cannot create it.
In essence, he has partaken in the rape and abuse of his own mother his entire life, projected onto meek, soft, small, or “submissive” women. Contributing full circle to his god-honest genuine human needs never being met, his hunger and desperation never satiated, and assuring that he has only battered and crippled women as his mother going forward for countless lifetimes.
I always knew something was up with Faith Shepard. Too “good to be true”. Everyone thought that she was “so wonderful”. She was constantly sucking up to Monica and anyone who could get close to her beast to have one or several corroded screws loose.
Pretending to be so mothering and nurturing to these women often starved for some female kindness and taking all their confidences back to the snake pit to “prove her worthiness” and get a seat in the “special circle.”
Shameless social climber. The worst part is she has a daughter of her own. Reading that she was texting this poor traumatized woman and trying to influence her to put the mystery of Gretchen together for me too. These women keep other women gaslit and long confused like,
“He can’t be that bad if Faith or Gretchen believe in him.”
Heather George is one of Chet’s prettiest show ponies, and she loves that status. I wonder about the oaths these health practitioners made, and I hope this is reported as if either Heather George or Jen Wilhelm ever treated any of these victims.
They were, in fact, their patients, and they had a legal obligation to report this abuse. So much toxic feminine. So little sisterhood.