People Who Knew Swami Chetanananda Speak Out About His Mental Illness and Sadism

It’s sad that even after leaving to start a new chapter in Gold Beach, he has already had younger devoted students flee after experiencing his abuse. I heard that a woman was strangled until she passed out and was raped while unconscious. After this event, she and her boyfriend, a long-time student by Michaels’s side for years, finally left. They seem to be hiding now and are no longer active on social media. Students were manipulated to believe that Swami was always in the right and never doing harm. The code of silence runs strong here; many were kept in the dark or told to believe that the accusers were crazy or mental. But it was all bullshit! You Are All Accountable.

For five decades this man has been “teaching”. 5 decades he has been thrashing about and not caring who gets injured or exploded in the process. How could he ever grow if all he ever knew growing up was the dominance/submission modeled by his parents, his mother’s martyrdom and manipulation strategies, and the deeply internalized sense of unworthiness and rejection he internalized starting from his pre-verbal years in this world.

He is both masochist and sadist and never learned to love or take pity on himself, never received unconditional love from a guiding figure, so of course, he has never known how to genuinely be that for anybody else. He cannot imagine a heaven beyond these pain models inflicted on purpose as a vehicle for learning, so he cannot create it.

In essence, he has partaken in the rape and abuse of his own mother his entire life, projected onto meek, soft, small, or “submissive” women. Contributing full circle to his god-honest genuine human needs never being met, his hunger and desperation never satiated, and assuring that he has only battered and crippled women as his mother going forward for countless lifetimes.