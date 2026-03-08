OneTaste
OneTaste Precedent Provides Government with the Power to Criminalize Teachings
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
Trump uses the pardon like no president has, with the intended purpose the founders gave it – not for mercy, but to correct injustice. He should do more, not fewer pardons. Alice Johnson’s role of pardon czar is for expressly this purpose.
The Old Switcheroo The case of United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz was the first federal forced-labor conspiracy conviction that relied entirely on psychological coercion, with no physical restraint and no spoken threats. In fact, it rested entirely on a conspiracy-only charge.
On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., a federal jury in Brooklyn returned guilty verdicts against Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. On March 30, 2026, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati imposed sentences of 9
United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz: A Series on the Precedent On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., No. 1:23-cr-00146-DG (E.D.N.Y.), a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against defendants Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to
Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz ran a San Francisco company called OneTaste that focused on sex and enlightenment. Sixteen thousand people took courses. Years later, they found themselves in a federal courtroom not in permissive San Francisco but in Brooklyn, where the rules a
If you are looking for the moment American federal criminal law crossed a line, this is it. The people who built the case hate Donald Trump. Steven Hassan wrote a 300-page book called The Cult of Trump. Bandy X. Lee organized a conference at Yale to have psychiatrists declare Tru
The term ends January 20, 2029. The man who held it steps back into the jurisdiction of ordinary law. The great man remains, but the office no longer stands between him and the process that his enemies would try to deploy. Whether he may pardon himself remains unresolved, a quest
No one had brought a case like this before. Only a conspiracy, stretched across years. They admitted there were no chains or locks. It did not matter. A person could be held without being held. A woman could stay because she felt she could not leave. Loss of job, friends, family,
Nicole Daedone, founder of the sexual wellness company OneTaste, was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison for forced labor conspiracy. Rachel Cherwitz, the company’s former head of sales, received a 78-month sentence. United States District Judge Diane Gujarati imposed both sentences at
Will a Brooklyn Federal Prosecution Make It Possible to Prosecute Trump for Running a Cult?
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