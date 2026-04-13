Investigations
OneTaste Precedent Provides Government with the Power to Criminalize Teachings
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
Judge Skerda reverses herself and grants Jerry Sandusky a September 8 evidentiary hearing as "Victim 10" Ryan Rittmeyer recants.
Apollo Global Management profited from First Brands' collapse. Its former chairman now runs the office prosecuting Patrick James.
PART 1 Eight hundred dogs live on a ridge above Acton, California. Most of them are unadoptable. They are blind, or too old, sick, or broken from where they came from to be safe in a home with children. They came to DELTA Rescue because the founder, Leo Grillo rescued them in the
Trump uses the pardon like no president has, with the intended purpose the founders gave it – not for mercy, but to correct injustice. He should do more, not fewer pardons. Alice Johnson’s role of pardon czar is for expressly this purpose.
Allan Myers, the “Unknown Boy” in the Penn State Shower Case, Dies at 39 Allan C. Myers of Pottersdale, Pennsylvania, died at home on Sunday, May 10, 2026. He was 39. The obituary placed by his family with Wetzler Funeral Service in Bellefonte tells one story. Marine Corps sergea
The Old Switcheroo The case of United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz was the first federal forced-labor conspiracy conviction that relied entirely on psychological coercion, with no physical restraint and no spoken threats. In fact, it rested entirely on a conspiracy-only charge.
On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., a federal jury in Brooklyn returned guilty verdicts against Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. On March 30, 2026, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati imposed sentences of 9
United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz: A Series on the Precedent On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., No. 1:23-cr-00146-DG (E.D.N.Y.), a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against defendants Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to
Leo Grillo, 77, founded the world’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. He has no criminal record. He sits in federal detention on the word of James Clark — a gold dealer who stole $6 million from retirees and needed a story to save himself. He found Leo Grillo.
Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz ran a San Francisco company called OneTaste that focused on sex and enlightenment. Sixteen thousand people took courses. Years later, they found themselves in a federal courtroom not in permissive San Francisco but in Brooklyn, where the rules a
If you are looking for the moment American federal criminal law crossed a line, this is it. The people who built the case hate Donald Trump. Steven Hassan wrote a 300-page book called The Cult of Trump. Bandy X. Lee organized a conference at Yale to have psychiatrists declare Tru
The term ends January 20, 2029. The man who held it steps back into the jurisdiction of ordinary law. The great man remains, but the office no longer stands between him and the process that his enemies would try to deploy. Whether he may pardon himself remains unresolved, a quest