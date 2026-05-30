Criminal Justice
OneTaste Precedent Provides Government with the Power to Criminalize Teachings
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
STEFANYA RAMIREZ OSPINA: 309,000 Followers, One Federal File
She has 309,000 followers, a CEO bio, and a $4M federal theft case. Inside the double life of Stefanya Ramirez Ospina.
Who Really Killed First Brands? Part 2: A Case Built on Cooperators
Part 1 introduced First Brands and the man who built it. It followed the company from three decades of growth to bankruptcy in September 2025 and Patrick James's federal indictment in Manhattan four months later.
Part 7. The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez: The Venue Lie
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to secure the trial before a biased judge and an uninformed jury
Who Really Killed First Brands? Part 1
What Was Lost First Brands, a Cleveland-based auto parts company, went into bankruptcy last year. It employed 26,000 people on five continents. About 6,000 of those workers were Americans in Midwestern factories. The other 20,000 were in China, Mexico, Europe, and other pl
Inside Vítek’s CPI: A Czech Billionaire’s House of Cards
Two Czech businessmen — Marek Čmejla and Jiří Diviš — placed their trust, and a great deal of money, in a real estate operator named Radovan Vítek. Vítek ran the company. They called it a “parity partnership.” With Čmejla and Diviš’s money Vitek bought buildings, land, hotels, an
The Bribe That Nobody Got: US v. Mayor Thao
The federal indictment against David Duong describes a curious bribery scheme with two alleged payments.
The Assassination That Wasn’t: How an FBI Agent Turned a Car Burglary Into a Hit Job to Raid Oakland’s Mayor
OAKLAND, Calif. — On June 9, 2024, someone smashed the window of Mario Juarez’s car with a brick. By June 14, FBI Special Agent Duncan Haunold told a federal magistrate judge it was an assassination attempt orchestrated by the Duong family — the recycling executives now facing decades in federal pri