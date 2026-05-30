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Criminal Justice

Portrait of a founder and CEO in a workshop, holding a wooden gear mechanism with the 'First Brands Group' sign in the background.
Criminal Justice

Who Really Killed First Brands? Part 1

What Was Lost First Brands, a Cleveland-based auto parts company, went into bankruptcy last year. It employed 26,000 people on five continents. About 6,000 of those workers were Americans in Midwestern factories. The other 20,000 were in China, Mexico, Europe, and other pl