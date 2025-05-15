Wrongful Convictions
OneTaste Precedent Provides Government with the Power to Criminalize Teachings
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
OneTaste Precedent provides government with power to criminalize teachings and redefine adult consent
Part 2: The Case Part 1 made the geopolitical argument. President Juan Orlando Hernández was an ally of the United States. The Biden DOJ indicted him the day a Chinese-aligned Honduran government took his place. Trump’s pardon was part of a multi-pronged intervention in the Novem
Senior Judge Maureen Skerda pulls a dirty trick to bury the Penn State prosecutors scandal
The Case Against the Case:
Part 1 of a Series: What the Commonwealth Won’t Talk About
THE FLYNN DOCTRINE — AND THE MAN NOW CAUGHT IN IT
Former Staten Island attorney Richard Luthmann says the State of New York never had legal jurisdiction to convict him—because he was never arrested or fingerprinted for the charge.
DELTA Rescue high on a sunburnt hill in Acton, California, there’s a place where animals go not to die but to live. It was Leo Grillo’s idea. D.E.L.T.A. Rescue—Dedication and Everlasting Love to Animals.
The federal trial began in Brooklyn of Rachel Cherwitz and Nicole Daedone on May 5, 2025.
The April 2025 trial of Bernhard Fritsch in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on two counts of wire fraud may represent a critical point in defining the Sixth Amendment protections. Despite securing millions to retain private counsel, a federal judge compelled Fritsch to
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