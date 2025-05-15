Wrongful Convictions

IS FORCING UNWANTED COUNSEL A VIOLATION OF THE SIXTH? FRITSCH CASE MAY DEFINE ‘EFFECTIVE ASSISTANCE’ FOR A GENERATION

Frank Parlato By – May 25, 2025

The April 2025 trial of Bernhard Fritsch in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on two counts of wire fraud may represent a critical point in defining the Sixth Amendment protections. Despite securing millions to retain private counsel, a federal judge compelled Fritsch to