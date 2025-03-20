Law enforcement
STEFANYA RAMIREZ OSPINA: 309,000 Followers, One Federal File
She has 309,000 followers, a CEO bio, and a $4M federal theft case. Inside the double life of Stefanya Ramirez Ospina.
She has 309,000 followers, a CEO bio, and a $4M federal theft case. Inside the double life of Stefanya Ramirez Ospina.
New Immigration Era
Former Staten Island attorney Richard Luthmann says the State of New York never had legal jurisdiction to convict him—because he was never arrested or fingerprinted for the charge.
A Recording the DA May Not Want You to Hear
In time, the US Department of Justice may come to be viewed as a historical caution—compared to the Inquisition, the Salem witch trials, or Stalin’s show trials. But with more paperwork. More press releases.
Town of Tonawanda Police Chief James Stauffiger is engaged in a labor dispute with the local police union, which represents approximately 90 officers. The union is led by Officer Andy Thompson, its elected president.
A dispute is deepening in the Town of Tonawanda, where Police Chief James Stauffiger’s efforts to enforce internal discipline have drawn fire from the local police union. At the center of the conflict is the chief’s move to penalize an officer for dishonesty.
With New York State Attorney General Letitia James being investigated for mortgage fraud for a house she purchased in Virginia, it might be time to consider something else. Women.
This is Part 2 of our investigative series on the battle between the Town of Tonawanda Police Chief and the Union. Part 1 Chief Stauffiger vs. The Police Union: Inside Tonawanda’s Fight for Control
This is the first part of an investigative series about the fight between the Chief of Police in the Town of Tonawanda, and the men and women of the Police Club.
For forty years, Jeffrey A. Cohen was the voice behind the ATF. This is the first in a series covering his story and his influence on the ATF and gun laws in America.
This is part 1 of our series on Canadian Danny G. Guy. He is reportedly a criminal fraudster. Frank Report is investigating.