Bernhard Fritsch
The Perfect Victim: Why a Man Who Never Lost a Dime Cried Fraud to the FBI
The DOJ got its headline: “Prosecutor Nails Fraudster.”
The DOJ got its headline: “Prosecutor Nails Fraudster.”
Bernhard Fritsch disappeared on June 2, 2025.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles is asking Judge Dale S. Fischer to impose a 15-year sentence on Bernhard Fritsch on October 20.
After having written several stories about his trial and conviction, to my surprise, Bernhard Fritsch disappeared just before a remand hearing ahead of sentencing on June 2.
The inventor Bernhard Fritsch developed the core technology and started StarClub in 2008.
TRIAL OF BERNHARD FRITSCH MAY ALTER SIXTH AMENDMENT LAW
A Case That Questions the Very Nature of Justice
The April 2025 trial of Bernhard Fritsch in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on two counts of wire fraud may represent a critical point in defining the Sixth Amendment protections. Despite securing millions to retain private counsel, a federal judge compelled Fritsch to
Welcome to the DOJ Funhouse.
Salida Capital, led by the notorious Danny Guy, registered a 67 percent loss a few years back. A free fall. Its exposure ran through Lehman Brothers.
This is part 3 of our series on Canadian Danny G. Guy. He is reportedly a criminal fraudster. Frank Report is investigating.
In the early 2000s, Danny Guy co-founded Salida Capital, a Canadian hedge fund with an appetite for risk. Under Guy’s control, Salida poured capital into uranium.
This is part 1 of our series on Canadian Danny G. Guy. He is reportedly a criminal fraudster. Frank Report is investigating.