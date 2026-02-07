Sandusky
Sandusky Granted September 8 Hearing for New Trial
Judge Skerda reverses herself and grants Jerry Sandusky a September 8 evidentiary hearing as "Victim 10" Ryan Rittmeyer recants.
Judge Skerda reverses herself and grants Jerry Sandusky a September 8 evidentiary hearing as "Victim 10" Ryan Rittmeyer recants.
Allan Myers, the “Unknown Boy” in the Penn State Shower Case, Dies at 39 Allan C. Myers of Pottersdale, Pennsylvania, died at home on Sunday, May 10, 2026. He was 39. The obituary placed by his family with Wetzler Funeral Service in Bellefonte tells one story. Marine Corps sergea
Judge Skerda and the Sandusky PCRA Pennsylvania Rule 907 requires a judge to issue a Notice of Intent to Dismiss and give a petitioner 20 days to respond before dismissing a post-conviction petition without a hearing.
By Orson Voss
A Centre County judge threw out Jerry Sandusky’s bid for a new trial on February 27, 2026, without seeing key evidence in the case.
Senior Judge Maureen Skerda pulls a dirty trick to bury the Penn State prosecutors scandal
WARREN COUNTY, Pa. — On February 27, 2026, Senior Judge Maureen Skerda dismissed Jerry Sandusky’s post-conviction petition without holding a hearing. She is the third judge assigned to the matter.
WARREN COUNTY, Pa. — In Part 1 of this series, we reported that Senior Judge Maureen Skerda dismissed Jerry Sandusky’s PCRA petition on February 27, 2026, without issuing the Rule 907 notice that Pennsylvania law requires before a petition can be dismissed without a hearing. That violation alone wil
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A Prosecutor, a Witness, and a $20 Million Settlement
If you laid out every issue in the Jerry Sandusky case — not the headlines, not the emotion, but the actual procedural record — no honest lawyer in America could tell you this man got a fair trial.
The Case Against the Case:
by Ralph Cipriano