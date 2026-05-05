General
Forbes Says Vítek Is Worth $7.2 Billion. The Numbers Say Otherwise
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
PART 1 Eight hundred dogs live on a ridge above Acton, California. Most of them are unadoptable. They are blind, or too old, sick, or broken from where they came from to be safe in a home with children. They came to DELTA Rescue because the founder, Leo Grillo rescued them in the
This is the latest in a continuing series on Radovan Vítek and his real estate company, CPI Property Group. CPI Property Group answers to one man. He controls the board, and the managers. He controls the numbers CPI publishes: the building values, the occupancy figures, the debt
What Was Lost First Brands, a Cleveland-based auto parts company, went into bankruptcy last year. It employed 26,000 people on five continents. About 6,000 of those workers were Americans in Midwestern factories. The other 20,000 were in China, Mexico, Europe, and other pl
Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek is the majority stockholder of CPI Property Group, a debt-heavy European real estate conglomerate that borrowed billions from institutional investors while enriching insiders through a maze of dubious transactions. In 2020, when Vítek
This is the first in an initial two-part series In April 1997, Jon Padfield — thirty years old, an electrical engineer by training — received a registered letter from General Motors informing him that his position no longer existed. At home, there was a three-month-old daughter.
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to secure the trial before a biased judge and an uninformed jury
The Old Switcheroo The case of United States v. Daedone and Cherwitz was the first federal forced-labor conspiracy conviction that relied entirely on psychological coercion, with no physical restraint and no spoken threats. In fact, it rested entirely on a conspiracy-only charge.
Jack Grynberg was a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who arrived in Denver in 1949 with twenty-seven dollars in his pocket and built one of the great independent oil fortunes of the twentieth century. He died in 2021 at the age of 89. By then, his three children — Rachel, Stephen,
This is the second installment in our series on Syncromune, Inc. and the prostate cancer therapy now entering Phase 2 trials in the United States. The first installment, published May 2, examined the trial itself and the patent identifying Dr. Jason R. Williams as a co-inventor.
This is the latest installment in a continuing series on Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek and the financial structure of his publicly traded real estate empire, CPI Property Group. I have been contacted by officials in the Trump administration who have expressed interest in whethe
Four federal cooperators with 134 admitted murders testified against Juan Orlando Hernández. None of their stories were corroborated. He got 45 years.
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 is about how the prosecutors got a biased judge and an uninformed jury. The legal name for what th