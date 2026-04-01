Featured
Forbes Says Vítek Is Worth $7.2 Billion. The Numbers Say Otherwise
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
Trump uses the pardon like no president has, with the intended purpose the founders gave it – not for mercy, but to correct injustice. He should do more, not fewer pardons. Alice Johnson’s role of pardon czar is for expressly this purpose.
On June 9, 2025, in United States v. Daedone et al., a federal jury in Brooklyn returned guilty verdicts against Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz on a single count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. On March 30, 2026, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati imposed sentences of 9
Part 1 made the geopolitical argument for Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Part 2 examined the case the Biden Department of Justice put on. Part 3 examined how the prosecutors lied to get the trial in front of a biased judge and an uninformed ju
If you are looking for the moment American federal criminal law crossed a line, this is it. The people who built the case hate Donald Trump. Steven Hassan wrote a 300-page book called The Cult of Trump. Bandy X. Lee organized a conference at Yale to have psychiatrists declare Tru
No one had brought a case like this before. Only a conspiracy, stretched across years. They admitted there were no chains or locks. It did not matter. A person could be held without being held. A woman could stay because she felt she could not leave. Loss of job, friends, family,
Christopher Ambrose filed an emergency motion on Wednesday asking a federal judge to seal his financial records from public view. In the motion, he disclosed that he has been liquidating assets. This contradicts his sworn affidavit of poverty, which allowed him to sue without pay
There are leaders who are manufactured — polished in the right rooms, introduced to the right people, handed a path already cleared. Then there are those who are made by something older and less forgiving: by loss, displacement, by the daily friction of a life that asks for more
The brain, for all its thoughts and worries and flashes of brilliance, is 60 percent fat. By composition, then, the brain is mostly fat, which is funny when you spend your life trying to lose fat, and the thing running the show is built out of it.
Christopher A. Ambrose was a television writer whose career imploded in a plagiarism scandal in 2018 . He is a suspended New York attorney .
THE INFORMANT SERIES
Christopher Ambrose has 13 days to decide how to respond to a federal judge’s order requiring him to produce his bank records.