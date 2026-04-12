Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like Captive by Catherine Oxenberg, Scarred by Sarah Edmondson, The Program by Toni Natalie, and NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries The Vow and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s The Lost Women of NXIVM. Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries Seduced for saving ‘slave’ women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023. However, upon further investigation, Parlato recognized that the two OneTaste defendants were falsely charged and began writing articles to expose the false prosecution.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT’s The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi’s Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM, which aired January, 2023.

Frank Report is an investigative news website that specializes in uncovering and reporting on various types of misconduct, including corruption, cult activities, wrongful convictions, and family court issues. Since 2015, articles published on Frank Report have exposed major scandals and criminal enterprises.

In addition to the Frank Report, Parlato also publishes Artvoice and the Niagara Falls Reporter.

Examples of Frank Parlato’s Appearances In Major Media:

New York Times

Daily Mail

Vice

The Sun

Fox News

Albany Times Union

Oxygen

Hollywood Life

Rolling Stone

People Magazine