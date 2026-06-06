STEFANYA RAMIREZ OSPINA: 309,000 Followers, One Federal File

A confidential filing sent to ICE says she and her father stole money from her husband for more than three years. While the alleged scheme was running, her Instagram showed something else.

Stefanya Ramirez Ospina has 309,000 followers.

She has posted 204 times. Her bio reads: "CEO / Zeus." Then a description of the business. "We develop digital applications, CRM, and websites." A contact lens brand. A link.





A businesswoman building companies in the digital economy — the presentation conveys entrepreneurship, technical expertise, and commercial success. A woman who had arrived.





In Part 1, Frank Report reported on the removal memorandum filed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It alleges that Ospina and her father, Julian Ramirez Lopez, ran the Latin American operations of the Williams Cancer Institute, a Mexican LLC staffed in part by Colombian employees.

The filing alleges that the father and daughter, who is married to Williams, inflated the salaries of Williams Cancer Institute employees, reported the false figures to her husband, Dr. Jason Williams, collected his money, paid the workers less, and kept the difference.

The federal filing puts no total on the theft. But an internal audit estimates the losses across the full scheme — the inflated payroll, the diverted transfers, and the padded invoices — total roughly $4 million.

According to the filing, the scheme began in early 2022 and continued into the fall of 2025, drawing on an operation involving roughly a dozen Colombian employees.

Three years of alleged theft.

During those same years, Ospina's Instagram remained active.

ICE MOVES

ICE has opened a file. A case bearing Stefanya Ramirez Ospina's name is now active.





The allegations involve immigration status, money, and fraud. The new Trump enforcement policies were written with cases like this in mind. DHS Policy Memorandum PM-602-0192 directed immigration officials to review cases approved after January 20, 2021.

Ospina's file falls within that review.

WHAT ZEUS SELLS

The Zeus website is a single page. Every link across the top — Services, Process, Contact — only scrolls further down the same page. There is no second page, no portfolio of finished work, no named client, no example of an app or a site the company has actually built.

There is a menu of services. Read against the federal file, the menu is revealing.

Zeus Strategy LLC builds "customized digital business solutions," the site says. It promises an enterprise CRM offering "total control of your business: financial, administrative, accounting, customer management and automation." It offers "Internal Administrative Management" — "tools for recording and internally controlling income, expenses, and cash flow," described, in the company's words, as "ideal for operational organization without complex accounting formalities."

And it offers one more product: "Personnel Administration." Platforms for "employee management, payroll, time tracking, vacations, and performance reviews."

PAYROLL

Set that beside the allegation. Ospina and Lopez are accused of running a payroll scheme — inflating what employees were said to earn, paying them less, keeping the difference, and moving the money to stay beneath the platform's scrutiny. And here is the company Ospina runs, advertising software to manage payroll, to control income and expenses internally, and to do it "without complex accounting formalities."

The site lists a contact: Stefanya.ceo@zeusstrategyllc.com. It lists a U.S. phone number with an Alabama area code. It states the company is incorporated in Miami, Florida. The copyright line reads 2026.

The company is real on paper. What it has built — for any client other than the impression it creates — the page does not show.

That is worth sitting with, because of what the allegations describe. Ospina's father, Lopez, was running money through web platforms — CloudTalk, EmailerPro, Bubble, Progressier, GoDaddy, Wompi — paying for them on his personal American Express, then billing the charges back to Williams Cancer Institute through padded invoices. Those are the tools of exactly the business his daughter advertises: applications, CRM, websites.

A daughter who calls herself the CEO of a web-development firm that sells payroll and accounting software. A father accused of funneling web-service charges through the Williams Cancer Institute and billing them back as inflated invoices. And a company whose own website advertises the very tools — payroll, internal income tracking "without complex accounting formalities" — at the center of the allegations.

The filing does not name Zeus. It does not have to. The question raises itself: what, exactly, was being developed — and with whose money?

THE PORTFOLIO

The website sells software. On her Instagram, Ospina markets products, opportunities, and businesses.

Toyotas — "My first car in the USA on credit," a U.S. phone number, an American audience, the deal of their dreams. Cars in America, sold by a woman, the federal file says, who spent two weeks in America last year.

Scroll the feed and a second appears: she is selling land. "If you're thinking about investing," one post reads, "invest in your future and your well-being." On offer: three "exclusive and luxurious" lots in Quindío, Colombia — six minutes from the Coffee Park, one minute from Pueblo Tapado, right on the road. "We accept trades and offers." The seller is listed as the "Ramírez Family." Two phone numbers follow.

Cars in the United States. Luxury land in Colombia. A contact lens brand. A web-development company.

Cars. Land. Brands. Companies. Promotions. Expansion.

Where did it come from?

The ICE removal request offers a theory. It says the family had a revenue stream — Dr. Williams — and that the stream was being skimmed for years. The Instagram shows the result: a family selling luxury lots, financing cars, and launching brands.

THE GOSPEL OF ABUNDANCE

Which brings us to the strangest part of the Instagram feed.

Between the sales pitches, Ospina posts affirmations. Gratitude. Manifestation. Messages devoted to gratitude, self-improvement, and manifestation. Success is presented not merely as a financial outcome, but as a state of mind. Her account is part marketplace, part sermon.

"A beautiful life is what I want," she wrote, "a life full of light, happiness, and many dreams to fulfill and live. Thank you, life, for giving me the opportunity to experience you. Amen."

And, more pointedly: "Self-love will always be the highest frequency, making all your desires a reality."

The affirmations run under photographs. This is a verified influencer's feed, built on image in the literal sense: glamour portraits, salon lighting, full hair and makeup, beaches, bikinis. And yachts. White decks. Open water. Railings gleaming in the sun.

The account understands something fundamental about modern influence: people do not simply consume a message. They consume an image.

FILTERS?

The images are heavily filtered — the face subtly different from post to post, the skin flawless, the light always kind. It is of a piece with everything else on the feed: a reality smoothed and adjusted before the public sees it.

She poses at a Miami Beach lifeguard stand — 1st Street, the blue-and-yellow tower behind her. She poses on a yacht in Dubai, the city's giant observation wheel rising over the marina, the caption tagged #dubai, #colombia. "Now that I'm 30," she wrote from the Dubai boat, "I have no doubt that it's the best time in a woman's life. Golden goddess."

Miami. Dubai. Colombia. Saint-Tropez. Cannes. Cabo. By her own posts, she spent those years moving from beach to yacht deck to resort — a life of perpetual motion. When she does photograph America, she photographs it like a tourist. Aspen in January: "Living through winter." A Manhattan rooftop at night: "The best view in New York."

RARELY IN USA

According to the federal file, she spent only two weeks in the United States last year. According to her Instagram, she spent the year moving from one destination to the next.

The yachts matter because they are part of what is being sold. Not just the cars. Not just the land. Beauty. Travel. Leisure. Gratitude.

Recently, she marked her 32nd birthday with a note: "Today I embrace my life with love, with light, with purpose, new dreams to live, and for who I want to be," she wrote. "Thank you, life, thank you, God, thank you, family, thank you, universe."

She thanked the universe. She thanked her family.

The ICE filing repeatedly places the family at the center of its account.

It is the language of the manifestation industry — the belief that wanting a thing at a high enough frequency calls it into being. Abundance arrives because you are aligned with it.

ABUNDANCE?

The ICE removal filing proposes a less spiritual explanation. It says it came from stealing from her husband's bank account, through inflated invoices and frightened employees, and that the family kept the skimmed funds. It does not mention vibration or manifestation. No invisible laws of attraction. Instead, there is a bank account.

The feed describes abundance as something manifested. The filing describes it as something stolen.

The employees paid a real price for it. One was handed a tax problem he never created — the transfers running through his account inflated his reported income to the Colombian state, forcing him to file returns on money he never kept. Another said the suspicious transfers led to colleagues' accounts being frozen and, in some cases, permanently blacklisted by Bancolombia, locking them out of basic banking for good. A third was banned for life by DolarApp after the platform flagged funds moving to the father, Lopez.

One employee described payments arriving "duplicated or even triplicated," with instructions to push the surplus to other employees or third parties — "without any formal justification or supporting documentation."

One of the employees was specific about it. According to his statement, some of the transfers carried a description. "Farm expenses."

Scroll the Instagram feed, and the farm appears. Ospina is in a stable, in a cowboy hat and designer jeans, her hand on a horse. The filing does not say this is that farm.

But there are two stories about where the money came from. One is told to 309,000 followers. The other is told to ICE.

THE AUDIENCE AND THE FILE

The feed is written in Spanish, for a Latin American audience. Yet the product keeps turning out to be America itself. America isn't the audience. America is the merchandise.

The federal file says she was almost never here. Six weeks in 2021. Nine in 2022. Nine in 2023. Seven in 2024. Two in 2025. She held permanent resident status yet was barely a resident at all. The filing also states that no U.S. tax returns were filed during that period.

According to the filing, she also held a green card, which she is accused of abandoning.

Her Instagram shows the life that was being lived while the alleged theft scheme ran — the cars, the lots, the brand, the daily thanks to a generous universe.

ICE has opened the file. Instagram remains online. Somewhere in Colombia, not far from the Coffee Park, the Ramírez Family is still offering luxury lots for sale.

Frank Report will follow every development.

Next in this series: the whistleblowers — who they are, what they risked, and why three people half a continent away were more afraid of Julian Ramirez Lopez than of the banks closing their accounts.



