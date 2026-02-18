Duong
Duong
The Bribe That Nobody Got: US v. Mayor Thao
The federal indictment against David Duong describes a curious bribery scheme with two alleged payments.
The federal indictment against David Duong describes a curious bribery scheme with two alleged payments.
OAKLAND, Calif. — On June 9, 2024, someone smashed the window of Mario Juarez’s car with a brick. By June 14, FBI Special Agent Duncan Haunold told a federal magistrate judge it was an assassination attempt orchestrated by the Duong family — the recycling executives now facing decades in federal pri