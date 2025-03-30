Legal Issues
The Stench from the Bench
Senior Judge Maureen Skerda pulls a dirty trick to bury the Penn State prosecutors scandal
Senior Judge Maureen Skerda pulls a dirty trick to bury the Penn State prosecutors scandal
OAKLAND, Calif. — On June 9, 2024, someone smashed the window of Mario Juarez’s car with a brick. By June 14, FBI Special Agent Duncan Haunold told a federal magistrate judge it was an assassination attempt orchestrated by the Duong family — the recycling executives now facing decades in federal pri
His Daughter’s Sworn Declaration Dismantles His Poverty Claim Point by Point
Part I: The Sanctuary and the Suit
Former Staten Island attorney Richard Luthmann says the State of New York never had legal jurisdiction to convict him—because he was never arrested or fingerprinted for the charge.
A Recording the DA May Not Want You to Hear
This is the sixth of a series.
A city on the edge of debt. A mayor with a vision.
This is the first part of an investigative series about the fight between the Chief of Police in the Town of Tonawanda, and the men and women of the Police Club.
The Ten-Acre Battlefield