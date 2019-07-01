Ramtha Followers Become Delusional

Guest View By – Jul 14, 2019

This is a guest view from someone who claims to have attended the Ramtha School of Enlightenment [RSE]. It is led by a woman named J.Z. Knight who claims to channel a 35,000 year old ghost who claims his name is Ramtha. Some say the school is a cult. Others say Knight is a fraud. Others believe she