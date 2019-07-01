Ramtha
Mark Vicente Told Harrowing Tale of Leaving Ramtha in Court
When Mark Vicente testified for the prosecution, he told a number of very distressing stories about the man known as Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere.
When Mark Vicente testified for the prosecution, he told a number of very distressing stories about the man known as Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere.
By AnonyMaker
By Bobbi Joe
Editor’s Note: J.Z. Knight leads the Ramtha School of Enlightenment. The doctrine of the school is that Knight’s body is inhabited by a 35,000-year-old, male ghost named Ramtha who is all-knowing and all-wise.
A former member of the Ramtha School of Enlightenment [RSE], who uses the moniker, “Sumbuddy,” has contributed a little more to our discussion on JZ Knight, the leader of the RSE.
Editor’s Note: A Washington woman named J.Z. Knight [AKA Judith Zebra Knight, AKA Judith Darlene Hampton] claims she channels a ghost named Ramtha, who claims “he” lived 35,000 years ago on the lost continent of Atlantis, and, with an army, conquered the world.
This is a guest view from someone who claims to have attended the Ramtha School of Enlightenment [RSE]. It is led by a woman named J.Z. Knight who claims to channel a 35,000 year old ghost who claims his name is Ramtha. Some say the school is a cult. Others say Knight is a fraud. Others believe she
Editor’s Note: J.Z. Knight claims she channels a ghost named Ramtha, who claims he lived 35,000 years ago on, among other lands, the lost continent of Atlantis, and, with an army larger than the estimated world population at the time, conquered the world.
Frank Report is endeavoring to find out whether J.Z. Knight, who purports to channel a ghost named Ramtha, is a fake, a phony, a liar, a true medium, or a delusional fool.
Nice Guy makes an excellent recommendation for those interested in the Ramtha School of Enlightenment – and whether it is true that a ghost named Ramtha inhabits J. Z. Knight’s body from time to time to impart wisdom to her followers.
Frank Report is looking into the Ramtha School of Enlightenment. It is led by J.Z. Knight, a woman who claims that a ghost named Ramtha enters into her body and speaks through her to her followers.