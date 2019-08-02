Does JZ Knight ‘Swing Both Ways’ – as Herself and the Manly Ghost Ramtha?

Editor’s Note: J.Z. Knight leads the Ramtha School of Enlightenment. The doctrine of the school is that Knight’s body is inhabited by a 35,000-year-old, male ghost named Ramtha who is all-knowing and all-wise.

Knight has become rich from this and has thousands of followers who believe in the ghost and follow Ramtha’s every word. When Knight becomes Ramtha, she claims she is no longer herself but the ancient warrior and philosopher Ramtha. Some say Knight is a liar and that she leads a cult. A previous post suggested that Knight had an affair with one of her followers, the actress Linda Evans.

By Shivani

It is not a surprise that JZ Knight swings both ways.

If one has the eyes, it is visible anyhow.

Too bad she had such a problem over it. It appears that one of her integral inner conflicts is a lifelong struggle inside herself, regarding her sense of masculinity vs. her personally and sexually uncomfortable feminine aspects.

She split herself into two personalities, or identities. Ramtha is her manly figment – it is entirely imaginary. Sometimes she has to fake it. Sometimes probably it feels to her as if it were a reality. But what is going on with her is a deep psychosexual inner rift, a splitting off of herself from herself. She just happened to have the kind of personality to be able to monetize it.

Linda Evans will be 78 years old in mid-November. She won’t be making any comebacks in showbiz. Til death do they part, she and JZ. Unless something unanticipated happens to drag her out of her entrenched lifestyle, this is it. And it isn’t the first time Linda stuck with being a dumb bunny. Remember, she got sucked into Yanni, the creepy singer, too. And I could go further back about Linda Evans, but why bother.