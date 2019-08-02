Why I Quit the Ramtha School of Enlightenment

By Bobbi Joe

I started my “self help” journey reading books about children raised with alcoholism and codependency, as we have alcoholism in our family.

I soon began reading all kinds of self help/spiritual books. I have this crazy need to understand so I like to read different points of view in my quest to gain understanding.

I guess the slope got slippery.

At the time, I was also having very lucid dreams that were intense ‘out of body’ experiences.

I have a family member in the Ramtha School of Enlightenment [RSE] who had been with the group since it started in the 80s. I would talk to her about my experiences and she told me that these were the kinds of things people were trying to learn how to do at RSE.

So she fed me the RSE books until I reached the point where I wanted to experience what happens at the RSE.

The first time I went to Yelm, [headquarters of RSE] I was consciously looking for a cult. RSE didn’t fit the typical (my own perspective) definition of a cult which is having everyone living together and sending others to street corners to recruit.

These were people who believe they are actively learning how to use their brains. It was exciting to me.

The initial offerings at RSE are mind-blowing, and especially the blindfolded disciplines [that are part of the practices at RSE] add an additional adrenaline rush when you overcome all your emotions and fears and succeed at whatever task they’ve set up for you while you are blindfolded!

But then again, the initial stuff in any cult is always “mind-blowing”. No matter the cult, there has to be some juice in there to hook you in. It’s the “building you up” part – the early stages – where you’re so awesome!!

I will admit, I found some of the philosophy to be quite beneficial, and there was a lot of time spent on learning about the brain and the body, and quantum physics! It all made it seem more like a “school”.

Once you get past the “honeymoon” stage though, it gets pretty dark with the world ending threats, UFOs, and tons of conspiracy theories!!

You overlook the dichotomies playing out before your eyes. You are constantly conditioned to ignore your instincts in favor of gaining “better” or higher energy instincts.

Ramtha students

You want to be psychic, or a healer, or learn to time travel or bilocate? Whatever you’re focused on training your brain to become, you begin to believe you cannot ever get there if you “doubt” anything in the process.

And besides you’re just a lowly human, emotional bag of chemicals, and Ramtha is a “god”, so who are you to question?

Overall, I wasn’t a hardcore, give up your family kind of sucker, though so many who are there are.

However, I was DEFINITELY scammed!!

I wasn’t active very long after my honeymoon period was over, but I have to admit that I was a gullible dumbass for ever believing!!!

JZ Knight as Ramtha teaching students

It’s just one of those things. It was devastating and shook my entire foundation, but eventually, it becomes something you just look back at and laugh!

I take full responsibility for continually trying to quiet my inner voice while being brainwashed. But I am also most grateful that voice continued to scream at me until I could fit all the pieces together!

Every single thing that raised a red flag during my time there, that I thought I’d ignored, all lined up like dominoes in my mind, and one day I read a sentence from an online forum, and my dominoes fell!!

The final straw for me was when I read the book “Finding the Third Eye” by Vera Stanley Alder. I have a photographic memory, and after reading just a few paragraphs I realized J.Z. Knight stole it all from the book!!

She didn’t even bother to change the wording around. She stole it verbatim!!

That’s why I know how important this site is, and what a service Frank Parlato is doing for both the recovering cult victims, as well as the ones who haven’t reached the realization yet.

One sentence on here might be someone else’s saving grace.

By the way, my family member is still there, living in Yelm, and parroting everything Ramtha says.

At RSE, they choose to believe that I just gave up, and I didn’t have the faith and dedication to give the rest of my life away.

JZ Knight claims to channel a ghost named Ramtha who might very well be a wino.

JZ Knight claims to channel a ghost named Ramtha.

J.Z Knight

JZ Knight may or may not be channeling a ghost named Ramtha. One thing is certain, if there is a ghost, whoever the ghost is, he or she certainly loves wine. So who says ghosts always tell the truth? Maybe the ghost who inhabits Knight's body only claims to be a 35,000 year old enlightened warrior named Ramtha. Maybe the ghost [if there is one] was just an old wino who loves bullshitting people.