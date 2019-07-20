Keith Raniere and J.Z. Knight Compared – With a Shout Out to Mark Vicente

By Bobbie Joe

Why is it that when a man is a cult leader, the path to enlightenment always finds its way to the end of his penis?

I’ve found that to be a major difference between Ramtha & Nxivm.

Ramtha talks of seals in the body (chakras) and how each pertains to the place one keeps their energy, and where your energy sits, tells of where your “mind” is, and how enlightened you are.

1st seal, genitals/reproduction…the lowest level of energy.

Ramtha/JZ calls them “dick heads”.

Keith Raniere is the poster boy!

Now this isn’t a new idea, many gnostic, eastern religions hold the same beliefs.

This made me think of Mark Vicente because he was a member of both Nxivm and Ramtha.

The Vanguard

The Vanguard, Keith Raniere. He told his followers he was a renunciate.

I wondered how Keith Raniere could carry on in such a way as to not alarm Mark?

Then I remembered that Raniere had them all believe he was a renunciate. Celibate, because his genius kept his energy in the 5th and 6th seals.

He made it look like he didn’t require much sleep, with his up all night volleyball.

JZ is similar with all her plastic surgery and exorbitant lifestyle. You see she doesn’t age while Ramtha’s in the body and everyone should be humble because the “meek shall inherit the earth”.

So I applaud Mark Vicente because as soon as he figured it out, he did something about it! The same can be said of Sarah Edmondson. They were both just as brainwashed as the rest, but they didn’t give KR the chance to “explain” why it was all so ethically righteous. They finally relied on their own inner code and said STOP!

They knew the cost and yet went ahead trying to inform whomever they could to the danger.

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As for Knight, she is so transparent. Watching these clips: https://youtu.be/ZawYDkykL8g and https://youtu.be/uyTWCa2RQKQ reminded me not to be without my Rambloney decoder ring when listening to the bullshit!!

J.Z Knight as Ramtha

JZ Knight as Ramtha

Knight doesn’t even try to act like rambles [Ramtha] at this point. The people in the audience are paying top dollar to listen to her drone on about how great rambles is, or how great JZ is!! How about the endless repetition of the Caterpillar/Butterfly story, El Camino & Sea Biscuit?

These were the kinds of things that made me call BULLSHIT!!

Nothing like saving your money and using your holiday to travel all the way to bum-f*ck nowhere to hear hours and hours of “teachings” you’ve already heard before!!

Then I noticed the “teachings” lined up with her personal life.

When Knight was unhappy, and without a man, everything Ramtha said was about life being a “sovereign” journey! Most men are low, first seal creatures and sex is “bad” – It depletes the body of the energy it needs to focus on becoming remarkable.

Then when Knight was in love, students got The Elixir of Love, and we all went back to the ’70s in peace and love!

She blasted ’70s tunes and everybody danced and sang!

That’s when the Rockumentary DVD was made (JZ recalled this DVD for some reason?)

But my personal favorite was the scorned JZ. Scorned JZ went off the rails, which led to the infamous drunken rants that she’s paid millions to keep off the internet, and then millions more losing her court cases to Virginia Coverdale.

All of this coming from the woman who’s advice to the world is to stop letting your emotions run your life!!