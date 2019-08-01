Ramtha is a Trump Supporter, Linda Evans and J.Z. Knight Had Affair, and Psy Ops Drills – Some Insider Gossip on Ramtha Cult

By Culted

J. Z. Knight [as Ramtha] is now pandering to the GOP and Trump.

Rosanne Barr has had a lot of association with Ramtha recently. Both Roseanne and JZ are heavy Second Amendment supporters. Roseanne has been seeking Ramtha for spiritual guidance in phone calls and both are rabid Trump supporters.

Anyone who lives near the Ramtha School of Enlightenment knows that it borders a thick forest that is owned by the US Military. There are some people who follow Ramtha who live out in those woods. There is a small encampment that has been living there literally for decades.

The encampment is known as “the people who lost everything to Ramtha.” They are the truly devoted.

It’s hard to get to and locate in the thick forest, but the encampment is actually only a few hundred yards from another part of the school – the Maze.

As part of their training, people are put in the Maze and they have to try to get out. They often act like frenzied rats trying to escape. Sometimes this drill can last for many hours at a time, with people being literally stuck in the ever-changing maze.

I think that originally Knight did not intend to commit crimes, but things got out of control with the Pyramid Schemes and colored Trek Pants. Miss a class, you start all over, even if that means camping in a PsyOps drill called Paradise Beach, where one can be left out for days at a time in cold, wet weather, often scheduled during February or November, where temperatures are often in the forties or colder.

JZ Knight and Linda Evans - were they lovers once?

JZ Knight and Linda Evans – were they lovers once?

It was rumored that JZ Knight and Linda Evans were having an affair for a while. Linda helped finance the Ramtha school along with John Derek’s daughter. {Evans was married to Derek.]

JZ became famous when she appeared on the Merv Griffin show. Merv gave JZ her first big exposure. The reason for that is because Merv and JZ’s ex-husband were gay and JZ’s ex-husband knew Merv and arranged her appearance.

Also, if you look at the later year plot lines of the TV show Dynasty, it is almost a mirror image of how JZ crafted her image: the UFO plot lines, the horses, two of the characters of Dynasty moved to the Seattle area. That’s because some of the writers also joined the Ramtha cult after the show wrapped.

Lots more to be said about Ramtha

I hope that Catherine Oxenberg’s next book will be about Ramtha, now that she nabbed NXIVM. [Her book Captive was such a good read.]

Hopefully, Linda Evans will fast track a biography about her Ramtha years before others cash in. Linda’s time out of the limelight has been too long and she needs a comeback like Oxenberg did thru her association with NXIVM.

The Ramtha lawyers are to be feared though. Time and time again they have shut people down and shut them up into silence.

I doubt Frank Parlato will get very far before Ramtha sues.