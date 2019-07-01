Fred: Ramtha Wine Ceremonies — Vomit, Child Molestation and Rape Reportedly Abound

Frank Report is looking into the Ramtha School of Enlightenment. It is led by J.Z. Knight, a woman who claims that a ghost named Ramtha enters into her body and speaks through her to her followers.

Of course, most outside people listening to this claim might think it to be nonsense. But we are interested in the truth.

I see seven possibilities [there may be more] as to what J.Z. Knight is doing:

1 Dangerous Cult

Knight leads a cult, whose followers will do destructive things if Knight [pretending to be Ramtha] suggests it.

2 Harmless Fraud

If idiots want to believe in her phony Ramtha spiel and spend their money, it doesn’t matter. They aren’t going to hurt anyone. It’s harmless nonsense.

3 Con Artist Fleecing People Out of Money

Knight achieved wealth by lying to followers eager to believe her Ramtha story. It’s an act to get money and live a lavish lifestyle. While the risk of violence is low, she is still fleecing gullible people. The folks who believe her phony act can, for the most part, afford to pay the fees she charges.

4 Knight’s Fraud Has Higher Purpose

There is no Ramtha. But Knight has a noble purpose for pretending to channel a ghost: Knight can teach higher spiritual teachings. In the end, Knight’s followers are helped to obtain higher states of consciousness. It is a little like telling children that Santa Claus is real. It helps them to believe in the magic of Christmas.

5 Knight is Insane

Knight really believes that the ghost of Ramtha speaks through her when it is, in reality, a product of her delusional mind. Still, though mentally ill, Knight sincerely thinks her words are Ramtha’s and will truly help people.

6 Knight is Legitimate

Knight actually does channel this wonderful enlightened ghost – Ramtha, who is what he says he is. He was once a Lemurian warrior, born 35,000 years ago on earth, and is filled with great wisdom for those wise enough to learn.

7 Knight’s Ghost Is Lying

Knight actually channels some other ghost who is pretending to be Ramtha. In other words, Knight is not the charlatan, the ghost she channels is the charlatan. If ghosts can inhabit people’s bodies and speak through them, who’s to say they won’t lie? The ghost inhabiting Knight’s body might be a murderer or buffoon creating the fictional identity of Ramtha for devious pleasure. I could well imagine the ghost of Keith Raniere coming back and inhabiting some [slender] women’s body and claiming he was Jesus or Buddha or some wonderful Avatar.

So with that said – let us hear from Fred and his views on J. Z. Knight as Ramtha and her wine ceremonies. These wine ceremonies are part of the culture of Knight’s Ramtha School of Enlightenment and Knight [as Ramtha] gets sloshed and so do her followers.

Guest View By Fred

—J. Z. Knight’s “wine ceremonies” have been described in various blogs and are now featured on Frank Report.

From a story in the South Thurston Journal:

According to ex-Knight followers, rape was not that unusual at Ramtha School of Enlightenment [RSE], particularly after wine ceremonies.

The article details procedures for investigating rape at RSE, led by RSE member Mike Wright:

“Diane,” a woman who stated that she was raped at RSE [was] dragged through Wright’s … [internal rape investigation] procedures… Wright … states that his investigation required interviews of fifteen witnesses… to a reported rape [as RSE rape investigation protocol.]

He doesn’t appear to require witnesses to have actually seen or heard the crime. They just need to have an opinion about it.

Diane [the alleged victim] told me that among Wright’s fifteen “witnesses” was an RSE student who said that, since Diane was a lesbian, she should experience sex with a man under any circumstance – even rape. The rape had been Diane’s only such experience [with a man].

The requirement for 15 “witnesses” is interesting, even the Jehovah’s Witnesses only require two “elders” to testify about cases like this… How many other spiritual groups have an official “rape protocol”?

Teens at Wine Ceremonies?

Teens are allowed to participate in Ramtha wine ceremonies with the consent of their parents, according to RSE’s rules:

“Ages 13-20 WITH a parent: These teenagers may participate with wine during the ceremonies according to the stipulations of the Consent Form as long as it is signed by their parent(s) only and the parent must be in attendance at that event….”

Pedophilia Rampant?

http://enlightenmefree.com/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=29&t=384

This site provides eyewitness accounts of what happens during wine ceremonies:

—The students were so drunk from “wine ceremonies” that there were actually pedophile instances…. drunken men who were caught attempting, or actually molesting children. It is unlikely that students or staff ever called the police. Students are very “secretive” about the teachings and …. they have signed the gag order [confidentiality agreement] that they must not divulge what occurs at the events because it is “sacred”.

— There was a bonfire set up outside and “toasts” with red wine went on for a few hours. After it was over people got ill and started throwing up all over the place. They were endeavoring to stumble back to the arena. Later the arena was filled with the stench of vomit.

—I have heard many times, that the dancing/drinking led to many sexual interactions of all combinations of genders. Babies were born; and someone I know, awoke from a drunken stupor to pain on their leg … because some “couple” was upon her leg, unaware, and guess what they were doing?

— J. Z. Knight has apparently boasted of the babies that were conceived at wine ceremonies.

—This debauchery is bizarre in the extreme, and places all of Ramtha’s teaching in question. The fact that these wine ceremonies are very frequent and secret (‘sacred’), is the absolute truth…

—They seemed fun at first. People getting absolutely wasted chugging red wine. After a while, the fights, sex in the woods, puking, hangovers, bullshit become a complete bore.

There were times when I remained sober and watched the chaos around me. I was completely sober with 1000 of the most inebriated people I have ever seen. It was a bit intimidating. For the most part, they are a good-willed group but there are a number of wackos. —

***

Another site provides similar stories: This is from “Tree”:

— Abuse of children during wine ceremonies, especially when children had to go pee.

— My son was accosted by an ex Vietnam vet in the hallway to go pee (he was supervised by his other parent at the time). Nothing was ever done to this man, who was a known alcoholic….

I was next to a woman who got punched in the stomach by “R”. At the time, my critical thinking was not intact, and I thought, “she deserved it”. (God, I am so sorry lady. I will not reveal her name.) —

Other comments on the same site:

— Tree’s is only one story of rapes that occurred during wine ceremonies.

— It was a despicable display of hostility and it provided J.Z. with powerful feedback on how much control she had over “students.” She wanted to know if “students” would do what “Ramtha” said even if it meant going against their own basic instinct. This is the essence of mind control.

This issue of control and doing whatever Ramtha says is exactly what makes me fear that this cult is going to implode with a grand Kool-Aid moment. And if you take on J.Z. Knight with any of this, you face barrages of lawyers and maybe worse.

Virginia Coverdale posted the infamous Ramtha rant about Catholics, gays, and Jews, among other offensive comments. This revelation had repercussions for her, including the following:





J. Z. Knight channels the ghostly presence of Ramtha, she claims., Sometimes Ramtha, who has a fondness for wine, it seems, says some of the darndest things.

J. Z. Knight channels the ghostly presence of Ramtha, she claims. One day Knight [as Ramtha] said of the Jews: “Fuck God’s chosen people! I think they have earned enough cash to have paid their way out of the goddamned gas chambers by now.”

— According to court documents, Coverdale allegedly posted on a Facebook group that she had spoken to a woman who claimed her husband murdered someone in Tenino, allegedly at the request of J.Z. Knight. This is not a cult you want to mess with.





Thanks again to Frank Parlato for providing one of the very few forums where these issues can be properly addressed. He has shown the way in dealing with the creepiest of creeps crawling out of the woodwork in this strange season.