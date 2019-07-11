JZ Knight, as Ramtha, Promises to Take Her Followers on a Spaceship and Leave Earth

Editor’s Note: J.Z. Knight claims she channels a ghost named Ramtha, who claims he lived 35,000 years ago on, among other lands, the lost continent of Atlantis, and, with an army larger than the estimated world population at the time, conquered the world.

We are investigating whether Ramtha is telling the truth that she channels a ghost and if she is telling the truth and is channeling a ghost – whether that ghost is telling the truth. [Who says ghosts can’t lie about their resumes?]

Knight has a following that some people claim is cult-like who believe that she does channel the ghost Ramtha and that he is an enlightened being and should be obeyed and followed. When Knight “channels” Ramtha – he takes over her body, speaks with an accent, and tells Knight’s followers precisely what to do, drink, eat, how to live and how to – it seems – invest their money.

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By Sumbuddy

I didn’t know until about seven years into the Ramtha School of Enlightenment that these people are waiting for Ramtha to come rescue them in his spaceship for liftoff so they can live happily ever after in his UFO.

Not kidding.

The followers of J.Z. Knight fight over who will get to go on the ship since [J.Z. Knight as] Ramtha promised to only bring a few select chosen people from the school and Knight, [as Ramtha] often uses that to gain people’s affection.

Like “YOU are going to be the FIRST ONE on my ship, darlin!”

And Knight [as Ramtha] also uses it against people during events to make them think they aren’t going to be saved because they are “stuck in their humanity.”

I can picture the final event when JZ gets tired of “channeling” and they herd everyone into the arena and say “Ramtha said if you drink this Kool-Aid, you can go with him on the ship.”

You should watch the videos of JZ as “Rambles” [Ramtha] snotting and spitting on stage, yelling at her treasured lady-star Linda Evans.

When JZ is done railing on Linda for not investing in JZK International and for Linda listening to her Jewish financial adviser instead, JZ tells the audience to “turn to your neighbor and explain what I’ve just said”, and you can see her minion/henchmen, [manager/spokesman] Mike Wright in the immediate background of the video, along with everyone else, actually turn to their neighbor to explain, as if it’s no big deal.

Actress Linda Evans, a believer in Ramtha.

I was appalled that nobody got the F up and walked the F out or called her out, right then and there.

That should show you how hypnotized these people are. And they pay $1,500 to sit in the audience and listen to that garbage and then defend it or try to justify or explain it.

They are brainwashed absolutely.

J.Z Knight

J.Z. Knight, purportedly channeling a ghost named Ramtha, tells her followers how to think and how to live – and they love it.

You can’t clarify abuse and hate and evil. It is what it is, and speaks for itself. You can explain away excrement by calling it lemon pie and eat it if you want, but it’s still excrement and it still stinks.

Those of us lucky enough to have had our eyes opened to the truth have left J.Z. Knight and her cult of Ramtha. Anyone still with eyes closed reading this, still in the “skool”, I pray that one day your eyes will be opened and you’ll find your way out of this abusive cult.