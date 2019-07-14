Ramtha Followers Become Delusional

This is a guest view from someone who claims to have attended the Ramtha School of Enlightenment [RSE]. It is led by a woman named J.Z. Knight who claims to channel a 35,000 year old ghost who claims his name is Ramtha. Some say the school is a cult. Others say Knight is a fraud. Others believe she really channels this ghost and the ghost is telling the truth about himself and that his wisdom is supreme. Why this post is interesting is that the writer claims to have had a front row seat to witness Knight as Ramtha and seems to think her followers are delusional.

By Sumbuddy

There are far worse beliefs than this Ramtha spaceship nonsense that I only wish I could share publicly but doing so would not be wise.

If you think people at the Ramtha School of Enlightenment are delusional now, let’s just say there are things many people believe about “Ramtha” that no person in their right mind could possibly believe without being under a spell or completely hypnotized.

It’s stuff that makes zero sense.

I’ve encountered multiple people at Ramtha events who hold the same outrageous belief I’m talking about (that I unfortunately can’t describe), and those people have also been sitting next to me and swore “Ramtha” said things that were never said, and did things “Ramtha” never did.

There’s heavy delusion going on in that Ramtha school. I mean, I was sitting right there and those things did not happen. I’d tell the person it didn’t happen. We were in the front row. There was no mistaking it.

But their answer was always, “Oh he teaches holographically. We don’t all get the same teachings. What Ramtha says to you isn’t the same as what he says to me, so, of course you didn’t see him. (insert physical action that never took place) or say (insert words that were never spoken).”

So basically people would be sitting all around me and they would see “Ramtha” do things that never happened and say things he never said, and it was always a personal message to the person.

I can tell you this much. They were always looking for specific signs from “Ramtha” and the actions/words that never happened. These people somehow believed they did occur and they were not simple gestures and words.

When I say people in that arena become delusional, I mean they become delusional.

JZ Knight claims to channel a ghost named Ramtha who might very well be a wino.

J. Z. Knight as Ramtha.