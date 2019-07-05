Fred: Is CIA Involved With Ramtha?

Frank Report is endeavoring to find out whether J.Z. Knight, who purports to channel a ghost named Ramtha, is a fake, a phony, a liar, a true medium, or a delusional fool.

We thought up seven possible scenarios to explore. They are:

1 Dangerous

J.Z. Knight leads a cult whose mindless followers will do self-destructive and even violent things if Knight [pretending to be Ramtha] tells them to.

2 Harmless

Knight is a phony but her bullshit act is all harmless nonsense.

3 Con Artist

It’s a fraud. Knight does it to fleece money out of followers.

4 Ethical Lying

Knight knows there is no Ramtha but she has a noble purpose for lying about channeling a ghost: This way she can teach higher spiritual teachings and people will believe her message because it comes from an enlightened being instead of a mere mortal.

5 Insanity

Knight believes the ghost of Ramtha speaks through her but, in reality, the visions she has are merely a product of her delusional mind. Though mentally ill, Knight thinks her words are Ramtha’s.

6 Legitimate

Knight actually channels Ramtha, who was once a Lemurian warrior, born 35,000 years ago on earth, and has wisdom for those willing to learn.

7 Lying Ghost

Knight actually channels a ghost who pretends to be Ramtha. Knight is not the charlatan, the ghost she channels is the charlatan. Who’s to say ghosts don’t lie? The ghost that inhabits Ramtha’s body might have been some common fanfaron and is pretending to be a great warrior in his past life.

Fred, our Ramtha correspondent, offers another possibility.

***

By Fred

There’s another alternative as to what’s going on with J.Z. Knight and the Ramtha School of Enlightenment: It’s a CIA psyop [psychological operation].

You can find videos where Knight claims links with the CIA. She tells of an agent who was left alone in a room at the CIA, and checked out the “top secret” material in a desk drawer. It was all Ramtha books.

Knight said top CIA agents are given Ramtha material in their training.

I’m not sure if I believe a word of it. Nonetheless, Knight boasts of her connections with the CIA.

She also boasts of having lengthy periods of “lost time”, when she wakes up after hours and has no idea where she’s been. Lost time of this nature could be a sign of mind control, the kind of stuff the CIA has allegedly worked on for decades.

She may have received CIA training in mind control and hypnosis techniques, in order to learn the Ramtha script that she spews.

Over the years, I have been given documents by Knight/Ramtha followers. Some of it is purportedly channeled material from other “entities” [other than Ramtha]. Everything I have received is not testable – yet Ramtha followers seem to believe it implicitly.

One of them is that aliens are busy “fixing” the sun.

Another is an “alien interview” which claims to be the transcript of a dialogue between a nurse and one of the aliens from the Roswell crash. I was mailed the PDF by a Ramtha follower.

https://alien-ufo-sightings.com/2013/05/nurse-reveals-top-secret-alien-interview-transcripts-from-roswell-1947/

The story it tells is of a vast cosmic battle between The Old Empire and The Domain. It is much like Star Wars. The transcript is convincing in some ways, but there is no way its authenticity can be corroborated.

Another document that Ramtha people latched on to, is the “COMM 12” briefing, which appears to be some kind of “white hat” document purportedly circulated among US intelligence, keeping an eye on mind control techniques and plans of a nefarious cabal within US secret agencies called Aquarius Group Operations.

There is interesting information here, including purported details of the Kennedy assassinations. There is a reference to CIA projects that are now public knowledge, and information on everything from Jonestown to the use of cellphone towers to control and, if necessary, kill people, and “electronic dissolution of memory” or EDOM.

You can check this out for yourself:

http://stopthecrime.net/COMM%2012%20BRIEFING001%20(1).pdf

No one knows where this document comes from.

Nonetheless, there seems to be an operation going on in the background with Knight feeding followers with endless conspiracies that cannot be verified, but which give her followers the feeling that they “know” what’s going on. Not one document I’ve seen is of the slightest use to anyone who wishes to avoid espousing conspiracy theories.

The COMM 12 document suggests that mind control does not work well on people who use marijuana, or who meditate properly. I recall seeing a video where J.Z. Knight as Ramtha castigates a man for using marijuana, and he hangs his head in shame.

I find it interesting that a cult that gets hundreds of people blind drunk [at wine ceremonies], cracks down so hard on someone who uses marijuana.

There may be another hint that this is CIA mind control experiment.

How does a cult like this flourish for 40 years, with all these abuses going on?

For that alone, it’s hard to believe that some spook agency or another is NOT involved.

Look at the history of Jonestown, for example, how Jim Jones sponsored Democratic politicians in California, just as J. Z. Knight has done in Washington State, until she suddenly went ape for Trump and Q Anon.

Conspiracy theories are what the Ramtha cult has wallowed in for decades.

Is the CIA preparing a Kool-Aid event for the Ramtha School of Enlightenment, as it purportedly did with Jonestown?

What will happen if authorities investigate multiple claims of rape and child abuse?

Let’s hope this school of “enlightenment” can be wrapped up and consigned to the scrap heap of cult history before it implodes in flames.