Justice Dept. Asked to Indict Colombian Influencer Ospina

PART 4: OSPINA: THE AMERICAN WHO WAS NEVER IN AMERICA

Stefanya Ramirez Ospina used her Instagram account to document and share her life.

She dated and tagged the posts, then published them to an account with 307,000 followers. As Part 3 reported, the account's engagement patterns suggest that most of those followers are fake, purchased, or inactive.

The account may have falsified its popularity, but it preserved the more useful evidence: where she was and when.

THE METHOD

Father and daughter allegedly worked together to steal $4 million from Ospina's husband, Dr. Jason Williams.

A filing submitted to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement alleges that Ospina abandoned her U.S. permanent residency, failed to file U.S. tax returns, and, with her father, stole about $4 million from her husband, oncologist Jason Williams.

Three employees told ICE that the alleged scheme operated through payroll.

Ospina and her father, Julian Ramirez Lopez, managed the Latin American operations of the Williams Cancer Institute, a medical center in Mexico that employed about a dozen Colombians.

The filing alleges that Ospina reported the employees' salaries to Williams, who sent the requested payroll funds. Ospina and Lopez then paid the workers less and retained the difference.

The filing says the arrangement continued from early 2022 through fall 2025.

One worker said some payments to employees were duplicated or triplicated and that employees were instructed to transfer the excess to coworkers or third parties without invoices, contracts or other supporting records.

The filing also alleges that Lopez charged company expenses to his personal American Express card and sought reimbursement from the institute at inflated amounts.

THE BANKS

Financial institutions detected suspicious activity before Williams learned of the alleged scheme.

Employees said their accounts were frozen because of suspicious international transfers. Some were blacklisted by Bancolombia and lost access to banking services.

The filing alleges that Ospina and Lopez later moved the transfers to DolarApp, a platform that provides users access to U.S. bank accounts. The transfers ranged from $2,000 to $7,000, the platform's per-transaction limit.

DolarApp questioned one employee about transfers to Lopez. After the employee explained the transactions, the platform closed his account and permanently barred him from the platform, according to the filing.

In the Ospina-Lopez scheme, the employees bore the financial consequences. One worker's reported income included money that merely passed through his account, requiring him to declare income he did not retain.

The employees, who are protected by whistleblower protections, said they did not initially report the conduct because they feared Lopez and Ospina.

WHAT WILLIAMS KNEW

From Beverly Hills, Williams approved payroll based on salary figures supplied by the people he trusted, his wife and father-in-law.

The deception, if the filing is accurate, required no technical brilliance beyond exploiting trust.

In August 2025, three employees told Williams that a percentage of the payroll had been diverted.

Roughly $4 million had disappeared through the payroll system.

Ospina and Williams later became estranged. The filing links the breakdown of the relationship to the discovery of the alleged financial misconduct.

The money stopped. The marriage followed.

GIVING THANKS

Ospina continued to post on her Instagram account during the entire time she and her father allegedly stole from her husband and afterward.

On May 4, 2023, standing in the water at Pig Beach in the Bahamas with the pigs around her, she celebrated her twenty-ninth birthday and in the midst of her alleged thieving, thanked the man beside her. She called Williams the love of her life. The greatest gift. The biggest blessing God had given her.

Two days later, on Eleuthera, she gave thanks for every second the universe and God gave her with her family.

On August 21, photographed in a Dior boutique in St. Tropez, opening a box: this year and all years, only blessings.

On September 3, from Los Cabos: “our decisions determine what we can become,” she wrote, “much more than our own abilities.”

On September 19: “fulfillment, joy, and self-love.”

On September 30, at a sidewalk table in Beverly Hills with a drink in her hand, she likes “things that challenge her and help her grow.”

Beverly Hills is one of them.

On October 3, in the driver's seat of a black car in West Hollywood: “Create the woman of your dreams, every day.”

Every one of those captions was published while, according to three employees who later spoke to ICE, the payroll of her husband's Mexican clinic was being routed through one man's bank account and skimmed.

She was giving thanks for everything she had.

WHAT IT COST

The audience was the cheapest part.

Three hundred seven thousand followers on her Instagram account. One hundred ninety thousand on a second account.

At market rates, all of it — every follower, every purchased like, both accounts — comes to less than ten thousand dollars.

The filing alleges she and her father took four million from her husband over three years.

The fake crowd cost a fraction of one percent of the money.

That is the arrangement. The theft was the business. The audience was the storefront, and the storefront was cheap.

Then the employees talked.

ZEUS

Ospina now promotes Zeus Strategy LLC, a company that advertises payroll and business-management software, on her Instagram account.

She allegedly used payroll to steal money. She now sells payroll control.

Zeus advertises internal expense tracking and private financial records that operate, in the company's words, "without complex accounting formalities."

What she offers clients, advertising on her Instagram account, with her largely fake 307,000 followers, is exactly what the alleged scam against her husband accomplished.

THE ASK

The ICE filing was also submitted to the Justice Department with an explicit request: prosecute the case. The referral asks for an indictment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office offered the standard response: no comment.

ICE declined to discuss the status of any investigation or referral. Such responses are standard in pending or unannounced matters.

THE WIRES

Ospina paddled as her daddy swindled, the ICE filing alleges.

The filing alleges that Ospina and her father operated the scheme largely outside the United States through a Mexican company, Colombian employees, and Colombian bank accounts.

Although much of the conduct allegedly occurred abroad, the filing asserts that the United States has jurisdiction because U.S. accounts, financial services, and a U.S. victim were involved.

The funds came from accounts belonging to a U.S. physician. The filing alleges that Ospina and Lopez moved money through DolarApp accounts connected to U.S. banks and used an American Express card for inflated reimbursements.

Federal wire fraud law can apply to individual electronic transfers made as part of a fraudulent scheme. Each count may carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Bank fraud carries a maximum penalty of 30 years.

THE CEILING

The filing says Lopez kept transfers between $2,000 and $7,000. DolarApp's maximum per transaction was $7,000.

A repeated pattern of transfers at or below a platform limit may indicate an effort to avoid scrutiny, though prosecutors would need to establish intent.

Federal law prohibits structuring certain transactions to evade reporting or monitoring requirements. Whether the DolarApp transfers meet that definition would depend on the applicable law, the purpose of the limit, and evidence of intent.

The transfer records would provide the primary evidence of any repeated transaction pattern.

THE YEARS SHE FILED NOTHING

There is also the matter of taxes.

Ospina held U.S. permanent resident status. Permanent residents must report worldwide income to the Internal Revenue Service.

That includes money stolen from others.

Her green card came with a declaration form her saying America was her home. It carries an obligation to report all income.

The investigation alleges that Ospina failed to file U.S. tax returns for five years.

Failure-to-file charges generally focus on whether a taxpayer was required to submit a return and willfully failed to do so.

THE THRESHOLD

A fraud or deceit offense may qualify as an aggravated felony for immigration purposes when the loss to the victim exceeds $10,000. The offense need not involve immigration fraud.

The filing alleges a loss of about $4 million.

A qualifying aggravated-felony conviction can make a permanent resident deportable, require immigration detention, and sharply limit available relief from removal.

HOW IT WORKS

While Ospina may be vacationing, on a yacht or on a beach or with her farm animals, a grand jury may be considering the charges and a sealed indictment might follow, while she posts unaware.

A federal grand jury indictment may be filed under seal. In that circumstance, the charges are not publicly visible, and the defendant may not receive advance notice.

Prosecutors may seek sealed charges to prevent Ospina from fleeing, moving assets, or avoiding travel to the United States.

If Ospina were indicted under seal, she could first learn of the charges when entering the United States and encountering federal authorities at the airport.

Prosecutors may also seek international assistance, including an Interpol notice. The scope and effect would depend on the charges, treaties, and action taken by foreign authorities.

An Interpol notice could turn travel through an extradition partner into a risk of arrest.

THE AIRPORT

An indictment may not be necessary for Ospina to face immigration scrutiny at a U.S. port of entry.

A returning permanent resident is generally admitted to the United States without being treated as an arriving applicant. Federal law provides exceptions, including when the person has committed certain crimes such as fraud or theft.

In June, the Supreme Court held that a border officer may treat a returning permanent resident as an applicant for admission based on conduct, without waiting for a conviction.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR OSPINA

There is no public record of a Justice Department indictment against Ospina yet.

She does have an ICE file alleging she took $4 million from her husband through inflated payroll, supported by statements from three former employees. The allegations have not yet been adjudicated.

According to her Instagram, Ospina is presently in Colombia.

If and when she returns, the trip creates another arrival, another inspection, and another chance to place her status in the officer's hands at the port of entry.

WAS AMERICA YOUR HOME?

Ospina enjoying Dubai, allegedly on stolen money taken from her husband.

Removal proceedings are civil immigration matters, not criminal trials.

The judge need not first decide the theft allegation. The inquiry can be simpler: where was home?

The determination may consider tax filings, property, business activities, family ties, and time spent in the United States.

A review of Ospina's 2025 Instagram posts suggests that she spent only a few weeks in the United States, though social media location tags are not conclusive evidence of travel.

Her February 2025 posts placed her in Los Cabos, Mexico. It was not until late May, for a single week, that she appeared in the USA: a Gucci Osteria post tagged Beverly Hills.

Day after day, the tags point to Bogotá and Armenia, in Colombia's Quindío coffee region.

In late October, she returned to the USA, to Miami, for two to three weeks. Then back to Colombia in November.

Her Instagram posts show she spent about a month in the United States in 2025.

2024 tells the same story.

The account showed posts from NYC on Jan. 19 and Beverly Hills on Feb. 29. Those were the final U.S.-tagged posts of 2024.

After that: Los Cabos on February 16. Dubai Marina on May 1. Dubai on May 16. Los Cabos again on May 30. Dubai on June 2. Puerto Los Cabos Golf and Country Club on October 24.

Two American posts within the first 60 days. Then ten months in Mexico and the Emirates.

2023 is the same.

The account posted 18 times. Three of the eighteen were tagged in the United States: the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on July 22, Beverly Hills again on September 30, West Hollywood on October 3.

The rest was elsewhere. Cartagena in January. Los Cabos in February, June, July, and September. The Bahamas twice in May. Then Europe in a single week — St. Tropez on August 21, the Château de la Messardière on August 22, the Carlton in Cannes the same day, and Monte Carlo on August 24.

Three American posts in 2023. Two in 2024, both before March. About a month in 2025.

THIS YEAR

According to her posts, she spent a couple of months in Miami in 2026 before returning to Colombia, where she presently resides.

She returned to Quindío, where she posts messages including "good morning, Colombia."

If her Instagram posts are any indicator, she clearly is not making the USA her home. However, under Colombian extradition treaties, should the US Department of Justice file an indictment, seek extradition, and a jury convict her, the USA and one of its modern federal prisons may be her home full-time for an extended period.

Frank Report will keep readers updated on developments.





