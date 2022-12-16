From Rudi’s Ashram to Swamiji: Early Encounters with Michael Shoemaker Leaves Yoga Teacher Shocked at What He Became

Guest View By – Sep 11, 2023

J. Michael Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetananda, is a purported spiritual leader of some renown. He led the Movement Center in Portland. He was highly regarded, especially by women, some of whom considered him divine. They believed he could cleanse bad karma and alter destinies. Many women were deeply de