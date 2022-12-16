The Movement Center
Federal Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Battery and Exploitation by J. Michael Shoemaker AKA Swami Chetanananda and Associates
This is the first post in a series on the latest lawsuit against J. Micheal Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetanananda.
This is the first post in a series on the latest lawsuit against J. Micheal Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetanananda.
J. Michael Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetananda, is a purported spiritual leader of some renown. He led the Movement Center in Portland. He was highly regarded, especially by women, some of whom considered him divine. They believed he could cleanse bad karma and alter destinies. Many women were deeply de
An anonymous woman filed a federal lawsuit against J. Michael Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetanananda, claiming he subjected her to unwanted fondling, digital insertion into her vagina several times, and choking her one time for a “next level orgasm.”
Over the past year, I have written about J. Michael Shoemaker, of Gold Beach, Oregon, better known as Swami Chetanananda.
I have not written about J. Michael Shoemaker AKA Swami Chetanananda lately, because I have been busy.
FR changed the title of this article from “Is Dan Glavin a Violent Lying Con Man; Will He Admit His Crimes on Camera?” to “Will Dan Glavin Admit His Crimes on Camera?”
I received this email tonight. It is in defense of the Movemen Center, and for all I know, Chetanananda might have written this.
Bangkok is the penname of I know not who. For speculation on his true identity see: Who Is Bangkok? Is He Dennis Burke? Me, Chet Hardin, or Somebody Else?
A commenter wrote to me about my criticism of Laura Hoeppner, who wants to do a documentary about Chet.
Ayaz Alam Quadir was born on Dec. 2, 1985.
Yes, it is true, Bangkok is back. After a hiatus of several months, our acerbic commenter has returned, and surprisingly over a story about Dan Glavin. That story: Is Swami ‘Victim,’ Daniel Glavin, a Coconspirator, Predator or Exaggerrating?
Swami Chetanananda, AKA J. Michael Shoemaker, is the abbot of the Church of Divine Energy. He ran his church at the Movement Center in Portland from the 1990s to 2019. The building is set back from the street in a quiet neighborhood.