Strange & Bizarre
The Chinese Livestreamer Who May Not Exist
The New York Post published a story about an unnamed Chinese livestreamer whose beauty filter allegedly failed during a broadcast, revealing her “real” face.
The New York Post published a story about an unnamed Chinese livestreamer whose beauty filter allegedly failed during a broadcast, revealing her “real” face.
About 20 armed officers in full body armor led by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation raided the Hamburg, NY, home of Tony Cavallaro and seized his 12-foot, 750-pound pet alligator, “Albert.”
Welcome to the world of AI.
The US Department of Justice has filed a felony complaint against Arther Charles Graham, of Kenai, Alaska, for sending a threatening email to U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).
FR is examining the 2019 death of Erin Valenti.
Frank Report is taking another look at the October 2019 death of Erin Valenti.
Erin Valenti died after going through what appeared to be a manic episode. Her cause of death remains unknown.