Mother of Choking Victim Names Inner Circle of the Strangler Swami Chetanananda

Priya told me that other women from the Center suffered head injuries. She saw one woman with signs of physical violence on her face. I have heard from other survivors of Shoemaker’s abuses. Melinda Mandell had a case that Shoemaker and settled with an NDA.

The abuse is similar to what Natacha writes happened to her and what I learned from my daughter.

I met Megan when caring for my daughter at the Movement Center in May 2019. Megan was promised an internship at the Movement Center. I saw Megan going back and forth to Gold Beach to spend time with Shoemaker. She was being groomed as the next victim for Shoemaker. Priya confirmed Shoemaker abused Megan.

I posted Natacha’s testimony on a few cult survivor sites on FaceBook. Because of the post, I got calls from former members of Shoemaker’s group. Carolyn [redacted] told me of her rape at the hands of Shoemaker in Indiana in the early 1970s. Priya told me of her experiences at the Movement Center and the Gold Beach facility in 2019 and 2020.

Natacha knows of criminal activity. If she was drugged, how could she give consent? If she was unconscious during her BDSM encounters, how could she give consent? If she jumped off a bridge, drugged and in a trance induced by Shoemaker, how was that an act of free will?

Natacha and my daughter were abused as residents in a center run by Shoemaker, where he also resided. He was their employer, their “spiritual” director, and the residential director of their place of residence. He claimed to be an incarnation of a Hindu Goddess.

Shoemaker also abused my daughter. According to my daughter and Natacha, Shoemaker abused many young women. Cult members who surround him facilitate his abuse.

Natacha posted information on the internet about her six and half years of abuse at the hands of J. Michael Shoemaker. She took it down soon after.

Natacha was so mentally disturbed by her abuse at the hands of Shoemaker that in a trance state she jumped off a bridge breaking most of the bones in her legs. Natacha wrote to me that she did this in order to “protect her guru” -Shoemaker.

She had no home beside the Movement Center and her income was controlled by Shoemaker, giving her few options for payment of her

hospital bill and her rehabilitation.

Because of her deep indoctrination, she came back to the Movement Center until she “woke” up to her abuse and left the Center with the help of her mother. Her mother also spent time at the Movement Center and can provide information about the abuse of her two daughters by Shoemaker. [mother’s name and phone number redacted.]

Natacha’s abuse was not just accomplished by Shoemaker, but other members of the group who facilitated her harm.

Natacha might be able to provide the names of those who signed non-disclosure agreements, and who might speak about the abuse of others and how other members of the group facilitated the abuse.

Karla a former student of Shoemaker, who was harmed by him, may be able to provide additional names and contacts of former members who were abused by Shoemaker, her number is [redacted]

I have provided photos of members of the group who were present during the time Natacha was at the Movement Center in Portland and who were aware of her suffering. I provided information on where these people can be found.

In this first photo are two long time students of Shoemaker. They are pictured at his center in Gold Beach. The address of the center in Gold Beach is 29850 Harrison Ridge Rd. Gold Beach, 97444.

Faith Shepard on the left has been a student of Shoemaker’s for years. Natacha states that many of the middle age and older women students may not have been sexual partners or they may have been “consensual” partners.

But cult dynamics rule out informed consent in such a disparate power arrangement between a man who says he is the reincarnation of a goddess. Liliana Lopez, on the right, was a resident student while Natacha was at the Movement Center. She resided close to Shoemaker in Gold Beach. She may have left, but Liliana allegedly was a sexual partner of Shoemaker. That means she was abused.

Cult dynamics are complex and the cult leader encourages devotees to spy on each other and report non-acceptable behavior. He will often bring out jealousy and cause infighting and drama among his students.