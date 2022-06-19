Mother of Choking Victim Names Inner Circle of the Strangler Swami Chetanananda

People are telling their stories—abuse at the hands of the strong-gripped Swami Chetanananda.
Chetanananda means “bliss of consciousness.” Yet he delights in making women unconscious by strangling them until they pass out. This is what he calls spiritual teaching. He is saving them from their karma. He is like Keith Raniere, Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, and Larry Nassar. A predator who uses his position of wealth, fame, and power to abuse women and girls.
Larry Nassar had an estimated 330 victims.
Chetanananda has more. One of Chetanananda’s victims is Jessica Becker. She estimates the Swami has had more than 1000 victims during his 50 years as a guru.
People are coming forward. They are using their names. Daniel Glavin, Jessica Stirton, Jessica Becker. He did not victimize Jayne Lyons. Instead, her daughter Eva was his chosen victim.
Jessica Becker told of the night paramedics carried Eva out on a stretcher. Here is what she told me:
Eva was going to nursing school. And she seemed fine when that was happening. But then he had her up to the apartment, when she graduated, for a party for her. And that’s when everything started with her.
I don’t know the details of what Chet did. But I know that I woke up at about three in the morning because there was an ambulance, and I lived right by the front door. At the front door was one of those U-shaped areas to put your car in a little parking lot.
And so people didn’t just come up there. You had to undo the gate.
I woke up because there were flashing lights and a car at the front. I looked out my window, and it was an ambulance. So I came out of my room to see Jen Wilhelm flying down the steps.
That was when Eva had to go to the hospital. I don’t know exactly what happened. Chet told everybody that Eva slipped on the treadmill in the gym. Then someone said, ‘Oh, she had a little fall.’
Eva was very sensitive, very, very delicate. That was just insane for him to do. She had a lot of struggles emotionally.
They opened the gates to let the ambulance in. They said she slipped on a treadmill — at 3 in the morning.
Did Chetananada, in his sadistic erotic insanity, choke and beat her to unconsciousness. Dr. Jen Wilhelm, chiropractor, student, pimp-woman, and sex partner of Chetanananda, was present. She rushed down to see that Eva got hospital care – not for Eva’s sake but to protect Chetanananda.
Eva went back to the Ashram. Jayne came to Portland and cared for her. Jayne stayed at the center for a short time and saw and learned a lot. She got her daughter out.
Later, Eva sued Chetanananda. Sharon Ward helped negotiate. They paid Eva money, and she signed an NDA. But Jayne didn’t sign an NDA.
They tried, but she wouldn’t do it. Jayne’s daughter is still suffering from trauma and abuse. Jayne wants to protect other women from the gruesome grip of the Swami.
By the way, I think his NDAs are worthless. There is a crime exception. Signing an NDA does not prohibit an individual from reporting a crime.
You cannot agree not to disclose a crime. If women who signed an NDA were crime victims, she can disclose. And if women know about other crimes, they can disclose them. Not that anyone is likely to charge them, but the act of concealment is a violation of 18 U.S. Code § 4 – Misprision of felony.
Here is the law: “Whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”
As a journalist, I can assist victims in getting crimes against them investigated. Even if the crime happened years ago, it might not be time-barred since this appears to be a RICO case.
I doubt Chetanananda will sue anyone. Sharon Ward is too smart to sue. She knows this is a time to take cover and hope I go away. Or something happens to me.
For my part, I hope he sues. I have enough evidence to ask the questions. Discovery will lead to evidence of more crimes. I look forward to his deposition.
I am easy to contact. My phone is 305-783-7083—email frankparlato@gmail.com.
Let’s hear what the mother of Eva, a delicate and innocent young woman, has to relate.
Jayne refers to Chetanananda by the name he uses on legal documents – J. Michael Shoemaker. Her reference to Natacha is that of a woman who lived at the ashram. Natacha’s story is dramatic.
She spent years with Chetanananda. Then, one fateful night, she left the center and jumped off an overpass. [see the photo above.] She did not get run over by some miracle, but she broke bones, and it took a long time to recover.
By Jayne Lyons
Natacha posted information on the internet about her six and half years of abuse at the hands of J. Michael Shoemaker.
She took it down soon after.
Shoemaker also abused my daughter. According to my daughter and Natacha, Shoemaker abused many young women.
Cult members who surround him facilitate his abuse.
Natacha and my daughter were abused as residents in a center run by Shoemaker, where he also resided. He was their employer, their “spiritual” director, and the residential director of their place of residence. He claimed to be an incarnation of a Hindu Goddess.
Natacha knows of criminal activity. If she was drugged, how could she give consent? If she was unconscious during her BDSM encounters, how could she give consent? If she jumped off a bridge, drugged and in a trance induced by Shoemaker, how was that an act of free will?
I posted Natacha’s testimony on a few cult survivor sites on FaceBook. Because of the post, I got calls from former members of Shoemaker’s group. Carolyn [redacted] told me of her rape at the hands of Shoemaker in Indiana in the early 1970s. Priya told me of her experiences at the Movement Center and the Gold Beach facility in 2019 and 2020.
Priya was aware of Shoemaker’s abuse of Eva, Natacha, and Megan.
I met Megan when caring for my daughter at the Movement Center in May 2019. Megan was promised an internship at the Movement Center. I saw Megan going back and forth to Gold Beach to spend time with Shoemaker. She was being groomed as the next victim for Shoemaker. Priya confirmed Shoemaker abused Megan.
The abuse is similar to what Natacha writes happened to her and what I learned from my daughter.
Priya told me that other women from the Center suffered head injuries. She saw one woman with signs of physical violence on her face. I have heard from other survivors of Shoemaker’s abuses. Melinda Mandell had a case that Shoemaker and settled with an NDA.
Natacha was so mentally disturbed by her abuse at the hands of Shoemaker that in a trance state she jumped off a bridge breaking most of the bones in her legs. Natacha wrote to me that she did this in order to “protect her guru” -Shoemaker.
She had no home beside the Movement Center and her income was controlled by Shoemaker, giving her few options for payment of her
hospital bill and her rehabilitation.
Because of her deep indoctrination, she came back to the Movement Center until she “woke” up to her abuse and left the Center with the help of her mother. Her mother also spent time at the Movement Center and can provide information about the abuse of her two daughters by Shoemaker. [mother’s name and phone number redacted.]
Natacha’s abuse was not just accomplished by Shoemaker, but other members of the group who facilitated her harm.
Natacha might be able to provide the names of those who signed non-disclosure agreements, and who might speak about the abuse of others and how other members of the group facilitated the abuse.
Karla a former student of Shoemaker, who was harmed by him, may be able to provide additional names and contacts of former members who were abused by Shoemaker, her number is [redacted]
I have provided photos of members of the group who were present during the time Natacha was at the Movement Center in Portland and who were aware of her suffering. I provided information on where these people can be found.
In this first photo are two long time students of Shoemaker. They are pictured at his center in Gold Beach. The address of the center in Gold Beach is 29850 Harrison Ridge Rd. Gold Beach, 97444.
Faith Shepard on the left has been a student of Shoemaker’s for years. Natacha states that many of the middle age and older women students may not have been sexual partners or they may have been “consensual” partners.
But cult dynamics rule out informed consent in such a disparate power arrangement between a man who says he is the reincarnation of a goddess. Liliana Lopez, on the right, was a resident student while Natacha was at the Movement Center. She resided close to Shoemaker in Gold Beach. She may have left, but Liliana allegedly was a sexual partner of Shoemaker. That means she was abused.
Cult dynamics are complex and the cult leader encourages devotees to spy on each other and report non-acceptable behavior. He will often bring out jealousy and cause infighting and drama among his students.
Sharon Ward, AKA “Sadhvi Parananda
Moved to Gold Beach, She is the second in command. She arranged all the non-disclosure agreements. Ward, who is an attorney, works with Portland based attorney, Steven English on these agreements.
She is Shoemaker’s fixer. She says she works with law enforcement and the FBI with her rescue dogs. On facebook she posts as as dog rescue leader Pacific Crest Rescue Dogs https://www.pacific-crest-search-dogs.org/
https://www.facebook.com/Pacific-Crest-Search-Dogs-180910964426/
Her work is to cover up and gaslight. She knows what happened to all victims. She is involved in emotional infliction of pain. As the director of the Nityananda Institute, Ward’s role is to provide “guidance” to the students and to listen to their concerns. She is aware of all that happens at the Center. She was married to Shoemaker’s brother.
Dr. “Becky” Reese and Andrew Bonner are medical practitioners who have had offices in Portland. They were residents at the Portland Center.
Dr. Bonner was aware of Natacha’s suffering and he did not report the abuse. He was a long time resident of Movement Center, sells “remedies” to residents, may have treated Natacha. Works at 2115 NE Halsey St. His father Dr. John Bonner died at the Center. He is married to Rebecca Reese. He may be involved in hurting others, recruited in Massachusetts, moved to Portland, provided free labor to the Center
Jesse Sweeny is a personal trainer for Shoemaker. I was told by two residents of the Movement Center he supplies drugs to Shoemaker. He may occasionally travel to Gold Beach. Marc Gafni has been accused of pedophilia and left the Portland area. He was a guest teacher and resident of the Movement Center. Sweeney was sent to Nepal to learn, close to the younger women of the group.
Picture on FB page with pedophile Marc Gafni, a three year resident of the Center.
Jerry Sutherland is married to Karen. He and Jim Brissette have been students of Shoemaker for decades, following him from place to place. They perform “seva” labor for Shoemaker, basically free labor.
They all live in the Gold Beach area close to or with Shoemaker. Brissette grooms and procures women for the Swami and procures drugs for him. Jim is an inner circle member.
This is a photo inside the Gold Beach center. Govinda, sitting with his legs showing, is a long-time student of Shoemaker. He was a resident at the Movement Center when Natacha jumped off the bridge and was aware of her suffering.
Dr. Jen Wilhem, the woman in white, with her arm up is a sexual partner of Shoemaker. Dr. Wilhem treated Natacha during her suffering.
Others at the table were also at the Movement Center when Natacha jumped off the bridge.
Howard Boster and Vivina Boster, pictured at Gold Beach, two of the top leaders from the Movement Center when Natacha was a resident there.
Thomas Fabrizio is a former business partner of Shoemaker and leader at the Movement Center, he now is residing in Gold Beach. He may have facilitated abuse by arranging for motel/hotel rooms in Gold Beach for Shoemaker. https://www.facebook.com/thomas.a.fabrizio
swami_chetanananda
With Patty Slote, Tom Fabrizio,
Ruth and Edward…Patty Slote, a long-time member of the group and wife of Thomas Fabrizio, may have information on abuse at the Center. https://www.facebook.com/patty.slote Both Fabrizio and Slote live in Gold Beach. Cult members will lie to protect the leader and other members. They have also been lied to by the leader. It is hard to get to the truth of what goes on in an abusive cult.
swami_chetanananda’s profile picture
swami_chetanananda
With my very dear Ruth and Eddie…Ruth Knight is one of the top staff people of the group, totally behind the guru. She is an inner circle leader. Recruited in Indiana, moved to Massachusetts, moved to Oregon, provides free labor.
Swami Prakashananda, aka Howard Boster, is seen on Shoemaker’s FB page. He is a senior meditation teacher and practice director at The Movement Center. He was initiated as a swami by Swami Chetanananda in 2008. One of the inner circle, he may practice NLP.
He knows everything that is going on and is responsible.
Vivina Boster works for Keller Williams Real Estate. She is busy selling homes in Portland for members and helping them find homes in Gold Beach. She is the wife of Howard, who knows what happened to Natasha, visited her in hospital, and arranged visits for members to the hospital. She seems to have been close to Natasha and she knows how Natasha was hurt.
The meditation hall at the Movement Center was built with free labor.
Tom doing free labor.
Jen is a chiropractor. She is known to disclose her patient’s secrets to Swami so he can do BDSM teachings. Jen was reportedly beaten with a baseball bat by the Swami as part of his BDSM teachings.
Moni O’Neil moved to Gold Beach. She is a long-time sexual partner to Shoemaker. He sent her out to have sex with homeless men and to gang bangs according to some who know her.
Karen Sutherland, Kari, and Maggie were residents at the Movement Center when Natacha was there. They lived close to Shoemaker in the Gold Beach area. They provide “seva” labor, free labor.
Karen Jones Sutherland was recruited in Indiana, moved to Massachusetts then to Oregon. She made many sacrifices to stay with the group. She married recently. Her husband is a longtime member.
Molly Meredith lived at the Movement Center in Portland and performed free labor for years. But she was not invited when it came time to go to Gold Beach. They may have stolen her retirement checks.
Tom Harbets performed free labor and knew about a lot of women.
Thomas Harberts went to report abuses at the Center with me. He moved out or got kicked out in June. He provided me with information about sexual activity at the ashram, went to the police with me, and knew about activities and deaths at the ashram. Witnessed the “running away” of Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Bazzani, who later died.
Natacha hung herself from a bridge while in a trance. She said she thought she was “protecting the guru.” She provided me with some information. She was a long-time resident and was treated by Jen Wilhelm at the Center following her return from the hospital. Natacha’s sister was stalked and harassed by Shoemaker. Her name is Mariana.
The last two pictures show Natacha during her rehabilitation following her jump from the bridge. You can see some people mentioned around her bed, Jim Brissette, Maggie, Dr. Resse, and Bonner.
The group’s top leaders are aware of everything that happens.. Shoemaker, Sharon Ward, Jim Brissette, Howard and Vivina Boster were the leaders when Natacha was abused.
These people are still associated with Shoemaker at his Gold Beach facility.
Add Comment