A ‘Cult’ Similar to NXIVM? –A Man Similar to Raniere — Meet Tony Quinn of EDUCO

Quinn, 76, is from Dublin. A butcher and former body builder, he studied hypnotherapy, and gained fame in Ireland as a psychological trainer for Steve Collins before his title fight with Chris Eubank.

In his Jesus and yoga days, Quinn would touch devotees and, like the Holy Rollers, people would jump around, fall off chairs, flap on the floor or faint dead away. Some followers believed they were reincarnated with him from past lives at the time of Christ.

Quinn sometimes asked devotees to kiss his feet.

In the late 1970s, Quinn boasted that 94 per cent of sick people who came to him “including those of a serious nature,” show marked improvement and that he healed more than a third of the people who had cancer.

His leaflet, reportedly delivered to 100,000 homes, claimed: “Healing and Yoga Therapy sessions. Results speak for themselves, detailed records are kept, over 94%, including those of a serious nature, show marked improvement, while 35% have been completely cured. Among the complaints successfully treated are: Asthma, Psoriasis, Migraine, Cancer, Varicose veins, Arthritis, Dermatitis, Poor Eyesight, Infections, Ulcers, Jaundice, Bronchitis, Mental retardation, Congenital Deformities…

At one time Quinn had 30 yoga groups in Ireland.

He did “absent healing,” claiming to heal by meditating at the same time with a sufferer even though they might be miles apart. “I believe that inside everybody is this life force,” says Quinn.” Healing takes place by meditating on it.” From Health to Money Quinn rebranded in the 1990s as a business guru and began mind-coaching seminars, moving to the Bahamas.

Seminar reportedly cost about $20K – for a 10 day course. He reportedly charged €63,500 per head for in person mind-coaching seminars, to reprogram the “hard drive” of student’s minds.

Quinn also claimed he was the highest paid Human Potential speaker, in the world and claims to have charged $140K for one-to-one coaching.

Sometimes students work as EDUCO Seminar Agents and gain a downline with a payment of $2K for everyone they recruit to the next seminar, on condition that the EDUCO agent pay to attend at least one seminar per year.

As Quinn says: “Bill Gates transformed the world through computers. My vision is to transform the world through mind technology.”

Bookmaker John Boyle of Boylesports said Quinn’s mind-programming technique transformed his life. “I went on the seminar and now I am feeling awesome, happy and at my all-time best.”