A ‘Cult’ Similar to NXIVM? –A Man Similar to Raniere — Meet Tony Quinn of EDUCO

June 21, 2021
A reader brought EDUCO to our attention. EDUCO is founded by Tony Quinn.

Tony Quinn from the 1970s

EDUCO operates out of the Bahamas but has a USA presence. Mary Ann Malone, of St. Augustine Florida, an ‘Agent for EDUCO Enlightenment Seminars,” is the organizer of three EDUCO groups New YorkFort Lauderdale and Denver.

EDUCO has similarities to NXIVM.

  • It uses a seminar MLM model, with recruitment agents who have a downline,
  • it has a leader who claims exceptional mental skills
  • Quinn had a change of course with his persona like Raniere — in Raniere’s case, he was super businessman and smartest man in the world then super mystic, scientist and smartest man in the world as guru of human potential company. In Quinn’s case he was Yogic master, healer and Jesus figure then greatest business guru in the world plus fitness and health and mystic healer and aura reader.
  • Like Raniere’s, Quinn’s followers believe he is a prophet
  • Quinn claimed that he commands the highest fees of any mind trainer in the world. Raniere’s followers made similar claims.
  • There are claims of coercive-control
  • Both men claimed to be the smartest or greatest thinker in the world
  • Those who recruit encourage people to cut off contact with their friends and family
  • Sexual-assaults by the leader,  Quinn claims he was awakening the women’s kundalinis. Raniere claimed he was empowering them by giving them his semen.
  • Pressure on members not to speak out.
  • Ex-members known for being afraid to speak out about their experiences.

Quinn, 76, is from Dublin. A butcher and former body builder, he studied hypnotherapy, and gained fame in Ireland as a psychological trainer for Steve Collins before his title fight with Chris Eubank.

In his Jesus and yoga days, Quinn would touch devotees and, like the Holy Rollers, people would jump around, fall off chairs, flap on the floor or faint dead away. Some followers believed they were reincarnated with him from past lives at the time of Christ.

Quinn sometimes asked devotees to kiss his feet.

In the late 1970s, Quinn boasted that 94 per cent of sick people who came to him  “including those of a serious nature,” show marked improvement and that  he healed more than a third of the people who had cancer.

His leaflet, reportedly delivered to 100,000 homes, claimed: “Healing and Yoga Therapy sessions. Results speak for themselves, detailed records are kept, over 94%, including those of a serious nature, show marked improvement, while 35% have been completely cured. Among the complaints successfully treated are: Asthma, Psoriasis, Migraine, Cancer, Varicose veins, Arthritis, Dermatitis, Poor Eyesight, Infections, Ulcers, Jaundice, Bronchitis, Mental retardation, Congenital Deformities…

At one time Quinn had 30 yoga groups in Ireland.
He did “absent healing,” claiming to heal by meditating at the same time with a sufferer even though they might be miles apart.
“I believe that inside everybody is this life force,” says Quinn.” Healing takes place by meditating on it.”

From Health to Money

Quinn rebranded in the 1990s as a business guru and began mind-coaching seminars, moving to the Bahamas.

Seminar reportedly cost about $20K – for a 10 day course.  He reportedly charged €63,500 per head for in person mind-coaching seminars, to reprogram the “hard drive” of student’s minds.

Quinn also claimed he was the highest paid Human Potential speaker, in the world and claims to have charged $140K for one-to-one coaching.

Sometimes students work as EDUCO Seminar Agents and gain a downline with a payment of $2K for everyone they recruit to the next seminar, on condition that the EDUCO agent pay to attend at least one seminar per year.

As Quinn says: “Bill Gates transformed the world through computers. My vision is to transform the world through mind technology.”
Like Raniere’s NXIVM Intensives, others would often run the seminars, and the leader might make a surprise appearance. Quinn was known to arrive, appearing from the back of a limo then speak to the delighted and surprised attendees. Sometimes he would arrive to “heal people”.

Bookmaker John Boyle of Boylesports said Quinn’s mind-programming technique transformed his life. “I went on the seminar and now I am feeling awesome, happy and at my all-time best.”

Educo members are encouraged on fitness and diet, to use Quinn’s health supplements, and drink his brand of distilled water.

Power of the Subconscious

Quinn’s teaches that people make things happen by believing in them strongly. He claims to help people to tap into their unconscious minds and become a “super you”.

Dr. Mhairi Livingston, an immunologist, who claimed,  Quinn “cured people of cancer,” said, “He just makes it all seem so simple. His main ethos is do nothing, let your unconscious mind show you where to go.”

Some who attend Quinn’s seminars advance to his “Mind Masters” course, where Quinn reads “auras” of his followers to reveal their destinies.  The Mind Masters course reportedly cost more than $50,000.

A personal consultation with Quinn can reportedly cost more than $125,000.

Like NXIVM there are reports of people spending their life savings to attend repeated seminars, and quitting better paying jobs to work for him in his MLM .

We can learn more about Quinn’s claims from his sales promotional magazine here 

 

Quinn has a surprisingly short Wikipedia page and without a single picture.

From it we learn that Quinn (born 1944) has been called a “yogi,” “fitness expert”, “health guru”, “business guru”, “mind trainer” and “mind coach.”

Quinn charged €18,500 to attend Educo Mind Power seminars and up to €63,500 for advanced seminars.

We also learn that he is [or was] the director and shareholder of the energy company International Natural Energy (INE) in Belize.

In 2010, his estimated worth was €50 million.

International Natural Energy

Quinn was once a director and shareholder of energy company International Natural Energy (INE) in Belize.[2] In 2011, his holdings in the company were worth approximately €18 million. He was reportedly given shares by the company’s directors after using his “mind technology” skills to assist them in finding oil.

INE, was founded by Susan Morrice and Sheila McCaffrey from Northern Ireland. 90% of the company’s investors were Irish attendees of Quinn’s Educo seminars. Over 300 investors bought between €40,000 and €200,000 of shares.

Educogym

Quinn established Educogym, a chain of gyms in Ireland, Belize, London, and Los Angeles. The Educogym programme involves a ketogenic diet, use of Quinn’s dietary supplements, and a “Time Machine” exercise device.

Celebrity clients have included singer Robbie Williams, soprano Cara O’Sullivan, and golfer Darren Clarke.

In 2015, Educogym was censured by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) for advertising a programme to lose 14 pounds in 12 days. The ASAI upheld the complaint that the advertisement “was misleading, as it was unsafe to suggest this weight could be lost in such a short time”. The advertisement was withdrawn.

The Tony Quinn Centre in Dublin offers prayers to be said by Quinn or his associate Aideen Cowman for a subscription of €30 per month.

 Amelie ‘Eve’ Hattingh and Tony Quinn. She is about 40 years younger than him. 

Personal life

Quinn moved to The Bahamas in the 1990s where he lives on Paradise Island with his girlfriend Amelie “Eve” Hattingh (born ca. 1986).

He also has a Martello tower house in Malahide, Dublin.

An article by a tabloid published photos taken in 2014 of the world’s guru-yogi with his girlfriend out in public, prompting some to suggest that they might be better off at a hotel.

***

Further reading:

Dialogue Ireland, has been documenting EDUCO since the 90s.

There is a subreddit dedicated to this group at r/educoworld

A summary of EDUCO is available here.

 Quinn’s life is documented here.

 EDUCO Model promises results

Documentary by TV3’s 20/20 show

Documentary about a follower of Quinn, bankrolled by $1M of follower’s money who attempted to use NLP Imprinting to succeed in the music business. .

Rick Ross calls EDUCO a Human Potential Group, grouped with NXIVM and Heaven’s Gate.

This group was recruiting in London in 2020.

An account of an ex-member.


