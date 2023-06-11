Washed Up at Greenberg Traurig – Allan Kassenoff ‘Resigns’

Greenberg Traurig [GT] announced today on Facebook that the law firm has accepted the resignation of attorney and shareholder Allan Kassneoff.
According to court filings, Allan earned between 800k and $1 million annually.
His principle work was as a trial lawyer for patent infringement cases.
The resignation comes in the wake of Allan’s wife and mother of his three children, Catherine Kassenoff’s Facebook announcement on May 27, 2023. She said she planned to end her life in Switzerland at an assisted suicide facility.
No one is known to have heard from her since.
[As of press time, Catherine’s Facebook is down.]
Catherine, 54, said she was terminally ill with cancer but blamed the pay-for-play family court system and her husband, who spent more than $3 million on attorneys and therapists to sever her from her children.
In announcing the severing of Allan from GT, the law firm announced on Facebook:
The firm has concluded its review of the situation to determine Allan Kassenoff’s status with the firm. Our primary obligation is to maintain and protect the core values and best interests of our firm, our clients, our lawyers and our professional staff. Allan has been on a short leave of absence and has now resigned from the firm, effective immediately.
The firm is sensitive to the needs of the three children, the primary victims of the situation, and therefore will be creating a dedicated trust fund with an independent trustee for the sole benefit of these children, to be voluntarily funded by the lawyers and staff of our firm. We wish healing and privacy to the children during this very difficult situation.
It is unknown if Allan resigned voluntarily. As a shareholder in the firm, a buyout may be in the works.
Just nine days earlier, on June 2, GT posted a Facebook defense of Allan.
GT’s June 2 Statement:
Allan Kassenoff has been involved in a divorce and custody matter that has been going on for more than 4 years. After lengthy trials and reviewing all the facts, including some videos, none of the 4 judges who presided over the trials or the 2 court-appointed neutral forensic evaluators found him to have committed wrongdoing or abuse as to his children or the contended domestic violence, and instead awarded him sole legal and physical custody of their three children. Nevertheless, the firm will be conducting its own investigation to determine his status with the firm. In the meantime, he is taking a voluntary leave of absence to focus on his family.
Allan’s attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus also released a statement to The New York Post defending Allan and family court.
At every stage of this four-year custody dispute, the court system has acted responsibly and thoroughly. Following a neutral forensic evaluator’s assessment, the court ordered an immediate order granting their father sole legal and physical custody.
The court also issued an urgent order of protection against Ms. Kassenoff eliminating unsupervised interactions with the children based on what they observed when they were with their mother … While it is always difficult limiting a parent’s access to their children, given the circumstances of this case, it was found to be in the best interest of the children to take these steps urgently.
The children have been in our client’s care for 3 ½ years and they are safe and healthy.
After Catherine’s purported death, an avalanche of media, starting with the Frank Report, swept Allan’s reputation away. Damning videos of him, when he and Catherine lived together, were widely seen.
Frank Report and TikTok influencer Robbie Harvey published videos showing Allan throwing tantrums, calling Catherine a ‘fat, old loser.’ In one video, he taught the kids to sing, “I wish mommy was a dead duck.”
Allan is seen standing at the foot of his wife’s sickbed in one video, telling her: ‘I hate you, Catherine, I hate you. I regret every moment of my life that I met you.’
Other videos show Allan screaming behind doors, yelling at his children to ‘shut up,’ leaving home, refusing to take care of his children as Catherine recovers from a 2017 mastectomy and calling Catherine “that thing” to one of their daughters, who then cries that she doesn’t “want to go with that crazy guy.”
Google Drive to Catherine Kassenoffs’ Court Documents
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZitsXgychSTNxN4FXFjjoip93w4E6EaN?usp=drive_link
Allan Kassenoff Martindale-Hubbell Profile
https://www.martindale.com/attorney/allan-a-kassenoff-478326/
Coverage of Catherine and Allan Kassenoff
NY Post 2023/06/10/ mom-posted-assisted-suicide-note-to-facebook-after-custody-battle/
Above the Law 2023/06/the-biglaw-files-how-power-and-privilege-harm-the-legal-profession/
Abovethelaw.com/2023/06/biglaw-partners-furious-tirades-go-viral-revealing-family-tragedy
frankreport.com/2023/06/08/catherine-kassenoffs-last-mothers-day-message-to-children-allans-lawyer-shoves-back/
frankreport.com/2023/06/08/allan-kassenoff-tops-martindale-hubbell-with-1-profile-visibility-among-2-1-million-lawyers
frankreport.com/2023/06/07/final-days-catherine-kassenoff-bought-house-for-kids-then-termination-of-parental-rights-terminal-diagnosis-as-suicide-remains-unconfirmed
frankreport.com/2023/06/06/facebook-posts-and-sexual-misconduct-allegations-dr-abrams-role-in-catherine-kassenoffs-ruin-revealed
frankreport.com/2023/06/04/fr-investigates-catherine-kassenoff-forced-out-of-home-separated-from-children-based-on-findings-of-custody-evaluator-paid-by-father
frankreport.com/2023/06/03/kassenoffs-law-firm-defends-announces-allan-took-leave-to-focus-on-family-fr-will-assist-in-showing-the-truth
frankreport.com/2023/06/03/raw-emotion-and-rage-18-videos-of-allan-kassenoff-with-catherines-shocking-descriptions
frankreport.com/2023/06/02/how-greenberg-traurig-lawyer-allan-kassenoff-used-family-court-to-end-catherine-kassenoffs-life-steal-3-children-and-who-conspired-with-him
frankreport.com/2023/05/31/catherine-kassenoff-lost-her-kids-home-health-savings-and-life-through-crafty-husband-family-court-play
frankreport.com/2023/05/28/is-she-dead-final-post-from-mother-who-lost-her-kids-through-family-court-to-wealthy-attorney-husband
msmagazine.com/2023/06/05/catherine-kassenoff-death-child-custody-divorce-court
Videos of Allan Kassenoff’s Abuse & Family Court Corruption
https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey/video/7242374472500792622?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7232341215227561518
https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey/video/7241983224283450666?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7232341215227561518
https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey/video/7241174878207069486?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7232341215227561518
https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey/video/7240453967728168234?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7232341215227561518
https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey/video/7240063019391225131?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7232341215227561518
https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey/video/7239750147268267306?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7232341215227561518
https://westchester.news12.com/estranged-husband-of-deceased-westchester-family-court-activist-on-leave-amid-probe-of-suicide-note-allegations
https://westchester.news12.com/westchester-family-court-activist-apparently-dies-by-assisted-suicide-during-battle-for-kids-cancer-diagnosis
1 Comment
Updated links due to the continuing coverage of Catherine Kassenoff.
Dailymail.co.UK
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12183177/Abusive-husband-sent-terrifying-email-NY-mom-claiming-never-stop-win-custody.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12181087/Mother-ended-life-diagnosed-terminal-cancer-losing-custody-kids.html#newcomment
NY POST ARTICLE
https://nypost.com/2023/06/11/ex-emailed-catherine-kassenoff-that-he-will-never-stop-before-her-assisted-suicide/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
https://nypost.com/2023/06/10/mom-posted-assisted-suicide-note-to-facebook-after-custody-battle/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
Catherine Kassenoff’s Final Post Before Suicide (now only viewable by friends only)
https://www.facebook.com/catherine.y.kassenoff/posts/10210295435139796
NY Judges that made Catherine Kassenoff Childless, Homeless
Judge Lewis Lubell ruled Allan should have sole custody of the kids and sole possession of the family home in Larchmont. He ordered Catherine evicted without notice. lLubell@nycourts.gov
Judge Nancy Quinn Koba, who, without hearing from Catherine or the children, signed orders to keep Catherine away from her children nkoba@nycourts.gov
Dr. Marc Abrams [above], custody evaluator #1. His recommendation: Because the mother “alienated” the children from their father, they should have no contact with their mother without a paid visitation supervisor listening to every word between mother and child. drabrams@drmarcabrams.com
Carol Most, attorney for the children, reportedly billed $270,000 to work for the “best interest of the children.” She recommended the court remove the mother from the children’s lives. gd@dimolaw.com; carolmost@cwmost.com;
Let’s not forget Dr. Kathleen E Mckay, MD. Dr. Kathleen McKay, the second custody evaluator, who replaced Dr. Abrams. Dr. Mckay decided Catherine should not see the children at all, even with a visitation supervisor, denying Catherine’s last wish to see her children before she died. https://www.vitals.com/doctors/1sk5x2/kathleen-mckay https://doctor.webmd.com/doctor/kathleen-mckay-5d858624-6a34-4436-a8d0-a38571a9fe89-overview https://www.ratemds.com/doctor-ratings/2843759/Dr-KATHLEEN+E.-MCKAY-Hartsdale-NY.html
NY State Bar Complaints Email for Westchester County ad2-grv9@nycourts.go