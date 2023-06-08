Allan Kassenoff Tops Martindale-Hubbell with #1 Profile Visibility Among 2.1 Million Lawyers

Allan Kassenoff of Greenberg Traurig was ranked number one on Martindale-Hubbell’s weekly Profile Visibility, out of 2,192,033 lawyers listed on the website.

Founded in 1868, Martindale-Hubbell provides background information on lawyers and law firms in the United States and other countries. Their directory went online in 2004.

Martindale’s “Profile Visibility is based on the total number of weekly profile views. It provides a weekly snapshot of which profiles users are viewing on martindale.com in the form of a ranking.”

Kassenoff won notoriety this week, not from his regular legal work in patent infringement, where he makes from $800k to $1 million annually, but from his legal work outmaneuvering his attorney wife Catherine in getting custody of their three children and excluding her completely from their lives in Family Court in Westchester County.

Catherine Kassenoff

In fact, Allan went so far that on May 27, Catherine announced on Facebook that she was in Switzerland to end her life at an assisted suicide facility. She credited Allan’s relentless attempts to arrest her, his alienation of the children she raised, and a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

She has not posted since her post of May 27.

Then Frank Report published the story of the Faceboo0k post, and several follow-up stories. It went viral and was followed by numerous others, including TikTok celebrity Robbie Harvey, whose series was damning and wildly popular.

Kassenoff on Leave

As a result of the publicity, Kaasenoff, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, with offices at One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City has taken a leave of absence.

Allan won’t be going to his office at One Vanderbilt for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Greenberg Traurig wrote:

Allan Kassenoff has been involved in a divorce and custody matter that has been going on for more than 4 years. After lengthy trials and reviewing all the facts, including some videos, none of the 4 judges who presided over the trials or the 2 court-appointed neutral forensic evaluators found him to have committed wrongdoing or abuse as to his children or the contended domestic violence, and instead awarded him sole legal and physical custody of their three children. Nevertheless, the firm will be conducting its own investigation to determine his status with the firm. In the meantime, he is taking a voluntary leave of absence to focus on his family.

It is unclear where Greenberg Truarig is getting their facts. There has not been a trial.

Patent Infringement

Kassenoff is a trial attorney with over 20 years of experience. His clients include Samsung, Amazon.com, General Mills, Garmin, Toys ‘R’ Us, Alcoa, Reynolds, Office Depot, Sears, Pfizer, Union Carbide, Rockefeller University, and Chiron.

Catherine Law Career

Catherine Kassenoff was/is also a lawyer.

From 2000 until the beginning of 2005, she served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the criminal division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Later, she was Senior Counsel at Citigroup, Inc. for two years, Director of Corporate Compliance at Edison Learning, Inc. for a year, Chief Litigation Counsel at GAF Materials Corp. for three years, and Executive Director/Head of U.S. Litigation and Government Investigations at Boehringer lngelheim Pharmaceuticals for two years.

In March 2015, Catherine took a position as Special Counsel for Ethics, Risk & Compliance for the Energy and Finance Sub-Cabinet of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In January 2022, Larchmont police arrested Catherine on Allan’s complaint that she violated a protective order which required her to keep a one mile distance from her children.

Catherine claims her husband informed the governor’s office of her arrest, which led to her firing from her $170,000 per year position.

Westchester County Assistant District Attorney Christine Paska prosecuted the case. But after several months, the DA dropped the charges because there was no valid protection order. One had expired, and the other order had never been legally served on the day of Catherine’s arrest.

Shortly after the charges were dropped, the ADA Paska went to work for the attorney for the Kaassenoff children, Carol Most.

Family Court Judge Susan Capeci found Most concealed from the court her recruitment of Paska while prosecuting Catherine, and altered and destroyed emails written by Allan “because they were inflammatory.”

Judge Capeci penalized Most by cancelling $113,331 in unpaid legal fees she billed on the case.

What Allan Kassenoff can expect in the future based on his legal victory over his wife is hard to predict. His popularity is buoyed by a series of videos, which include him, in front of the children, calling his wife, “this thing,” “a fat old loser who I hate,” and “I hate you Catherine. I hate you. I regret every minute of my life the fact that I met you.”

The last statement concerning regret for life, uttered by Allan years ago, when the unhappy couple lived together, may end up being eerily prophetic.