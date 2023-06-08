Allan Kassenoff Tops Martindale-Hubbell with #1 Profile Visibility Among 2.1 Million Lawyers

Allan Kassenoff of Greenberg Traurig was ranked number one on Martindale-Hubbell’s weekly Profile Visibility, out of 2,192,033 lawyers listed on the website.
Founded in 1868, Martindale-Hubbell provides background information on lawyers and law firms in the United States and other countries. Their directory went online in 2004.
Martindale’s “Profile Visibility is based on the total number of weekly profile views. It provides a weekly snapshot of which profiles users are viewing on martindale.com in the form of a ranking.”
Kassenoff won notoriety this week, not from his regular legal work in patent infringement, where he makes from $800k to $1 million annually, but from his legal work outmaneuvering his attorney wife Catherine in getting custody of their three children and excluding her completely from their lives in Family Court in Westchester County.
Catherine Kassenoff
In fact, Allan went so far that on May 27, Catherine announced on Facebook that she was in Switzerland to end her life at an assisted suicide facility. She credited Allan’s relentless attempts to arrest her, his alienation of the children she raised, and a diagnosis of terminal cancer.
She has not posted since her post of May 27.
Then Frank Report published the story of the Faceboo0k post, and several follow-up stories. It went viral and was followed by numerous others, including TikTok celebrity Robbie Harvey, whose series was damning and wildly popular.
Kassenoff on Leave
As a result of the publicity, Kaasenoff, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, with offices at One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City has taken a leave of absence.
Allan won’t be going to his office at One Vanderbilt for the foreseeable future.
In a statement, Greenberg Traurig wrote:
Allan Kassenoff has been involved in a divorce and custody matter that has been going on for more than 4 years.
After lengthy trials and reviewing all the facts, including some videos, none of the 4 judges who presided over the trials or the 2 court-appointed neutral forensic evaluators found him to have committed wrongdoing or abuse as to his children or the contended domestic violence, and instead awarded him sole legal and physical custody of their three children.
Nevertheless, the firm will be conducting its own investigation to determine his status with the firm. In the meantime, he is taking a voluntary leave of absence to focus on his family.
It is unclear where Greenberg Truarig is getting their facts. There has not been a trial.
Patent Infringement
Kassenoff is a trial attorney with over 20 years of experience. His clients include Samsung, Amazon.com, General Mills, Garmin, Toys ‘R’ Us, Alcoa, Reynolds, Office Depot, Sears, Pfizer, Union Carbide, Rockefeller University, and Chiron.
Catherine Law Career
Catherine Kassenoff was/is also a lawyer.
From 2000 until the beginning of 2005, she served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the criminal division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Later, she was Senior Counsel at Citigroup, Inc. for two years, Director of Corporate Compliance at Edison Learning, Inc. for a year, Chief Litigation Counsel at GAF Materials Corp. for three years, and Executive Director/Head of U.S. Litigation and Government Investigations at Boehringer lngelheim Pharmaceuticals for two years.
In March 2015, Catherine took a position as Special Counsel for Ethics, Risk & Compliance for the Energy and Finance Sub-Cabinet of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
In January 2022, Larchmont police arrested Catherine on Allan’s complaint that she violated a protective order which required her to keep a one mile distance from her children.
Catherine claims her husband informed the governor’s office of her arrest, which led to her firing from her $170,000 per year position.
Westchester County Assistant District Attorney Christine Paska prosecuted the case. But after several months, the DA dropped the charges because there was no valid protection order. One had expired, and the other order had never been legally served on the day of Catherine’s arrest.
Shortly after the charges were dropped, the ADA Paska went to work for the attorney for the Kaassenoff children, Carol Most.
Family Court Judge Susan Capeci found Most concealed from the court her recruitment of Paska while prosecuting Catherine, and altered and destroyed emails written by Allan “because they were inflammatory.”
Judge Capeci penalized Most by cancelling $113,331 in unpaid legal fees she billed on the case.
What Allan Kassenoff can expect in the future based on his legal victory over his wife is hard to predict. His popularity is buoyed by a series of videos, which include him, in front of the children, calling his wife, “this thing,” “a fat old loser who I hate,” and “I hate you Catherine. I hate you. I regret every minute of my life the fact that I met you.”
The last statement concerning regret for life, uttered by Allan years ago, when the unhappy couple lived together, may end up being eerily prophetic.
Dear, dear, people,
RE Allen’s Ranking:
Don’t believe Bull Shit!!!
Hillary Clinton was continually ranked one of the top US attorneys in the US, usually in the top and twice she was named in the top 100 of most influential attorneys.
What did she do? I have no idea. Good luck finding an actual accomplishment. The list was BULLSHIT!!!!
And so the question that begs to be asked.
WTF did Allen really do?
It only speaks of how many times his profile was viewed….not about his accomplishments or anything else. Apparently MANY people googled to see who this dirtbag is. “Profile Visibility is based on the total number of weekly profile views. It provides a weekly snapshot of which profiles users are viewing on martindale.com in the form of a ranking.”
A question about Allison Mack.
When does she get out of prison?
The BOP website still lists her release date as July 3, 2023 – less than a month away.
I’m a parent at the local
Public school where one of the children attend and I can tell you firsthand that those children love and adore their father. I’ve never seen fear exhibited by anyone of them. To the contrary he always seemed like a teddy bear to me. We all knew about their contentious divorce as Ms. Kassenoff often emailed the parents of the class her child was in and disparaged her husband. I think you all pulled the trigger too fast. I don’t believe she’s the saint you’re making her out to be to the contrary, seems like she orchestrated all this to extract revenge on her ex and didn’t care if her children were caught in the crossfire. But keep “saving” the kids by destroying the one person who has taken care of them these past few years.
Dear parent at the local public school,
The fact that those children love and adore their father is evidence that Catherine didn’t alienate them from him.
The fact that he always seemed like a teddy bear to you isn’t evidence that he didn’t abuse his wife.
Their contentious divorce might have something to do with Mr. Kassenoff’s “open marriage”.
Her emails to the parents of the class her child was in might have been a cry for help. Did anyone help her?
Orchestrating Mr. Abram’s perversions is something he did. Orchestrating the conflicts of interest in the case are something Mr. Abrams, Ms. Most and the judge did, right? All that seems to have been to extract revenge on Catherine, rather than “her ex”.
Her children were caught in the family court’s crossfire. That’s why this case should tear down every family court in the nation to rebuild courts that will save kids and destroy no one. Family courts are supposed to help families, not destroy them. Catherine, Allan and their children would have probably all agreed to that a fe years ago if only someone would have offered them that option.
A lot of people are going to look very silly when this woman is shown to be very much alive
Call Frank and go on the record. I speak from experience when I say:
1. He’ll keep you anonymous if you want him to.
2. He’ll check out you’re story to make sure it isn’t bbbbbulshit.
3. He’ll report what you tell him as long as it isn’t bbbbbulshit.
4. You’ll actually be doing something to support Allan as oppossed to coming off as being his shill who’s typing bbbbbullshit.
Catherine may not be perfect. That’s not the standard for parenting or I assume you’d admit that Allan shouldn’t a parent either. Clearly he’s not perfect himself. The point is that she lost ALL parenting rights, a grossly cruel outcome and one that makes no sense except in the sick world of family court where it’s essentially pay to play and mothers are held to a different standard than fathers.
What I wonder, though, is what you make of all the screaming at the kids that he does on the videos, the fact the daughters were telling that she didn’t want to go with “this crazy guy”, or any of it?
Have you seen the videos ? Absolutely horrible . I guess you excuse his disgusting behavior and you are putting her down for disparaging him in emails . Seriously ?
There are over 3000 filings in this case and we are ruining a man because of a private fight he had with his kids. You think she was so innocent. There’s nowhere in these videos where even she says I can’t drive her to school because I’m in bed with cancer. This works is too quick to judge and not ready to accept that there’s probably very damning evidence of her abuse that he may be concealing to protect his children. This is a disgrace. This isn’t real reporting. This is sensational journalism (too kind by calling this that)
If you’re really curious and really care get to the truth before destroying these girls lives by destroying their father.
What sort of father would refuse his ex her children? Really? Have you considered that? Many people can’t stand their ex’s. Many many people have acrimonious divorces. They lie, they cheat, they abuse. I don’t even care that much about all the stupid videos out there of Allan screaming. In fact I think they’re inflammatory and beside the point. What makes this different is that Allan went next level – he prevented Catherine from having a relationship with her own kids, the cruelest action a father can take. Even if a stupid hack custody evaluator like Abrams recommended it, any normal decent person would pause and say ‘hey, we had these children together, we should find a way to both raise them’.
Do you not see this??
Too bad it isn’t due to his brilliant legal mind, but instead being a cruel husband & father
I would not be surprised if one can improve one’s visibility on Martindale Hubbell with a cash payment to the puvlishing company ShadowState1958
Martindale Hubbell lawyer ratings: now for only $59 (operators are standing by)
When I graduated from law school, the Martindale Hubbell ratings were considered by many attorneys to be some sort of gold standard. The Martindale Hubbell books were in almost every law firm library, and in every federal judge’s library.
Whenever the judge I clerked for didn’t know a lawyer in one of his cases, we’d consult those books to see where he or she graduated from law school. The ratings were interesting, but not very helpful (as I explained once before).
Most attorneys paid to be listed in the Martindale Hubbell. It was a good way to make yourself known to attorneys in other jurisdictions who were looking to hire counsel outside their state.
https://ernietheattorney.net/martindale-hubbell-lawyer-ratings-now-for-only-59-operators/
In America everything is for sale.
Does anyone else find it ironic that it could be two divorcing attorneys that could possibly be the start to bring the money making scam to an end?
Love how they admit to viewing “some of the videos”.
Really? With the scripted “lengthy trials” and millions spent, all of the videos were not viewed?
Let’s ask Carol Most- did she view the video evidence? Did anyone?
Not likely. The goal of attorneys and gals is to keep all evidence out of the court and slander and malign an innocent mother.
Steal their children- claim debunked alienation which then morphs into diagnosis of “unspecified personality disorder” which does not exist as a stand alone condition. FRAUD
Why does Paska get to keep her job with monster Most when there was a conflict of interest?
How can Most be permitted to do that kind of recruiting and get away with it?
Dirty, dirty court actors with blood on their hands.
This is beautiful. Also @therobbieharvey is at 23+ Million Views. thank you for brining awareness to these very serious issues going on in our Family Courts. https://www.tiktok.com/@therobbieharvey?lang=en
“… It’s official. The $3 billion refinance for One Vanderbilt —the sky-scraping, trophy office tower that’s been the talk of the town the past few years — has closed.
Wells Fargo (WFC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) led the 10-year, fixed-rate, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) financing, which was securitized in the SLG Office Trust 2021-OVA single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) transaction.
Other lenders in the deal include Bank of America (BAC), Bank of China (BACHF), Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank (DB), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Barclays (BCS) and Citigroup (C) … “
Maybe someone who knows about The First Amendment where it says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances” will tell us who tried to silence Catherine.
“… The defendant subsequently moved to vacate the order dated May 25, 2021. In an order dated August 10, 2021, the Supreme Court denied the defendant’s motion. The defendant appeals.
The defendant contends that the order dated May 25, 2021, is an unconstitutional prior restraint and content-based restriction on her First Amendment right to free speech. Among the specific objections raised by the defendant are that the restriction placed on the defendant from communicating with her former colleagues at the plaintiff’s place of employment about the parties’ children is overly broad and would encompass, by way of an example, an invitation to a birthday party for one of the children, and that the restrictions on the parties’ social media posts were not supported by any evidence that such restrictions were necessary to protect the best interests of the children.
… A prior restraint on speech is a law, regulation or judicial order that suppresses speech on the basis of the speech’s content and in advance of its actual expression” (Karantinidis v Karantinidis, 186 AD3d 1502, 1503). A party seeking to impose such a restraint bears a “heavy burden of demonstrating justification for its imposition” (Ash v Board of Mgrs. of 155 Condominium, 44 AD3d 324, 325). Such a party must demonstrate that the speech sought to be restrained is “‘likely to produce a clear and present danger of a serious substantive evil that rises far above public inconvenience, annoyance, or unrest’” (Rosenberg Diamond Dev. Corp. v Appel, 290 AD2d 239, 239, quoting Terminiello v Chicago, 337 US 1, 4). An order imposing a prior restraint on speech “must be tailored as precisely as possible to the exact needs of the case …”
https://www.nycourts.gov/courts/ad2/Handdowns/2023/Decisions/D71445.pdf
The law doesn’t exist in family court… This is a perfect example of the problem.
And I bet you the wife is alive and well!
No legitimate way that this “death” remains unconfirmed