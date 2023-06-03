Kassenoff’s Law Firm Defends; Announces Allan Took ‘Leave’ to ‘Focus on Family’; FR Will Assist in Showing the Truth

After his wife, Catherine Kassenoff, announced on Facebook on May 27, 2023, that she was ending her life by assisted suicide in Switzerland, attention focused on her husband, Allan Kassenoff.

Allan is an attorney and shareholder for Greenberg Traurig, one of the largest law firms in the USA. In court filings related to their divorce and custody suit, Catherine claimed Allan made between $800,000 and $1 million per year.

Yesterday, Greenberg Traurig made a Facebook announcement:

Allan Kassenoff has been involved in a divorce and custody matter that has been going on for more than 4 years. After lengthy trials and reviewing all the facts, including some videos, none of the 4 judges who presided over the trials or the 2 court-appointed neutral forensic evaluators found him to have committed wrongdoing or abuse as to his children or the contended domestic violence, and instead awarded him sole legal and physical custody of their three children. Nevertheless, the firm will be conducting its own investigation to determine his status with the firm. In the meantime, he is taking a voluntary leave of absence to focus on his family.

The Greenberg Traurig Facebook post does not mention there has been no final judgment.

They also fail to mention that the primary judge – Lewis J. Lubell – who decided to grant Allan ‘temporary’ custody and remove Catherine from her house had to recuse himself after Catherine brought allegations of bias.

One of the allegations was that, while presiding over the case, the judge officiated at the wedding of the ‘neutral’ custody evaluator, Dr. Marc Abrams. Judge Lubell based his controversial decision to remove the mother from three traumatized children on Dr. Abrams’ custody report.

Judge Lubell officiates at his friend Dr. Marc Abrams’ Aug. 2021 wedding.

Judge Lubell did not disclose his friendship with Dr. Abrams.

Was Judge Lubell biased because Catherine filed a complaint against ‘neutral’ Dr. Abrams, which resulted in his removal from the court-approved panel of custody evaluators for New York?

Allan pulled these two apart, with a little help from some [paid] friends.

Greenberg Traurig might also not know that the court-appointed attorney for the children, Carol Most, was removed from the case by Judge Susan Capeci for misconduct.

Based on Catherine’s complaint, Judge Capeci found Most lied to the court and altered evidence to protect Allan from charges by his children of abuse.

Judge Capeci also found that Most lied about the fact that the children expressed a strong preference to live with their mother. Most told the court the preposterous lie that the children were afraid of their mother and wanted to live with their father.

It also turned out that an ADA for Westchester County, Christine Paska, who prosecuted Catherine on a false charge of violating a protective order, was later hired by Most at her law firm.

Most disturbing is that Most recruited ADA Paska while she was prosecuting Catherine.

Most had to alter and hide emails to Allan that show she colluded with him, to get the Larchmont Police to falsely arrest Catherine, so that ADA Paska could work to jail her.

It did not work.

The DA dropped the charges against Catherine because they were false. Catherine did not violate any protective order.

But Allan tried his best, and destroying his wife cost him a lot of money.

Greenberg should investigate how much Allan paid these conspirators – such as Most, Abrams, and certain therapists – to remove the children from their mother, with whom they wanted to live.

Greenberg Traurig should not be hasty in assuming that, because the courts found for Allan – who is an expert, as the law firm well knows, in getting courts to find for his clients – he is innocent of wrongdoing.

As facts emerge, Allan may never return to law, because disbarment will prohibit it. Others may join Allan in his possible fate – such as Carol Most, who is under investigation, Judge Lubell, who has already been removed from judging family law matters, and Allan’s attorney, Gus Dimopoulus, who is the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging similar misconduct.

Greenberg might also look into the misuse of parental alienation in family court, which Allan might be a textbook example of, and potentially be recorded in the history books, which may relate the crookery behind the scenes of court actors when a wealthy father plots – perhaps criminally – to remove the mother from her children’s lives so he can abuse them undisturbed.

That may have happened here.

We will publish stories that may help the law firm determine the truth.

Authorities may also find it interesting.