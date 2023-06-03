Kassenoff’s Law Firm Defends; Announces Allan Took ‘Leave’ to ‘Focus on Family’; FR Will Assist in Showing the Truth

After his wife, Catherine Kassenoff, announced on Facebook on May 27, 2023, that she was ending her life by assisted suicide in Switzerland, attention focused on her husband, Allan Kassenoff.
Allan is an attorney and shareholder for Greenberg Traurig, one of the largest law firms in the USA. In court filings related to their divorce and custody suit, Catherine claimed Allan made between $800,000 and $1 million per year.
Yesterday, Greenberg Traurig made a Facebook announcement:
Allan Kassenoff has been involved in a divorce and custody matter that has been going on for more than 4 years.
After lengthy trials and reviewing all the facts, including some videos, none of the 4 judges who presided over the trials or the 2 court-appointed neutral forensic evaluators found him to have committed wrongdoing or abuse as to his children or the contended domestic violence, and instead awarded him sole legal and physical custody of their three children.
Nevertheless, the firm will be conducting its own investigation to determine his status with the firm. In the meantime, he is taking a voluntary leave of absence to focus on his family.
The Greenberg Traurig Facebook post does not mention there has been no final judgment.
They also fail to mention that the primary judge – Lewis J. Lubell – who decided to grant Allan ‘temporary’ custody and remove Catherine from her house had to recuse himself after Catherine brought allegations of bias.
One of the allegations was that, while presiding over the case, the judge officiated at the wedding of the ‘neutral’ custody evaluator, Dr. Marc Abrams. Judge Lubell based his controversial decision to remove the mother from three traumatized children on Dr. Abrams’ custody report.
Judge Lubell officiates at his friend Dr. Marc Abrams’ Aug. 2021 wedding.
Judge Lubell did not disclose his friendship with Dr. Abrams.
Was Judge Lubell biased because Catherine filed a complaint against ‘neutral’ Dr. Abrams, which resulted in his removal from the court-approved panel of custody evaluators for New York?
Allan pulled these two apart, with a little help from some [paid] friends.
Greenberg Traurig might also not know that the court-appointed attorney for the children, Carol Most, was removed from the case by Judge Susan Capeci for misconduct.
Based on Catherine’s complaint, Judge Capeci found Most lied to the court and altered evidence to protect Allan from charges by his children of abuse.
Judge Capeci also found that Most lied about the fact that the children expressed a strong preference to live with their mother. Most told the court the preposterous lie that the children were afraid of their mother and wanted to live with their father.
It also turned out that an ADA for Westchester County, Christine Paska, who prosecuted Catherine on a false charge of violating a protective order, was later hired by Most at her law firm.
Most disturbing is that Most recruited ADA Paska while she was prosecuting Catherine.
Most had to alter and hide emails to Allan that show she colluded with him, to get the Larchmont Police to falsely arrest Catherine, so that ADA Paska could work to jail her.
It did not work.
The DA dropped the charges against Catherine because they were false. Catherine did not violate any protective order.
But Allan tried his best, and destroying his wife cost him a lot of money.
Greenberg should investigate how much Allan paid these conspirators – such as Most, Abrams, and certain therapists – to remove the children from their mother, with whom they wanted to live.
Greenberg Traurig should not be hasty in assuming that, because the courts found for Allan – who is an expert, as the law firm well knows, in getting courts to find for his clients – he is innocent of wrongdoing.
As facts emerge, Allan may never return to law, because disbarment will prohibit it. Others may join Allan in his possible fate – such as Carol Most, who is under investigation, Judge Lubell, who has already been removed from judging family law matters, and Allan’s attorney, Gus Dimopoulus, who is the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging similar misconduct.
Greenberg might also look into the misuse of parental alienation in family court, which Allan might be a textbook example of, and potentially be recorded in the history books, which may relate the crookery behind the scenes of court actors when a wealthy father plots – perhaps criminally – to remove the mother from her children’s lives so he can abuse them undisturbed.
That may have happened here.
We will publish stories that may help the law firm determine the truth.
Authorities may also find it interesting.
13 Comments
“As a society, we have failed her. I am sorry this happened to you. Rest in peace, Catherine.”
https://cafemom.com/lifestyle/viral-video-shows-vicious-man-emotionally-abusing-dying-wife/she-ends-her-post-with-a-warning-to-others
I would love to see the NewYork Times pick this story up.
They already did in 2004. The article’s behind a pay wall.
https://www.nytimes.com/2004/05/23/nyregion/for-arbiters-in-custody-battles-wide-power-and-little-scrutiny.html
“For Arbiters in Custody Battles, Wide Power and Little Scrutiny
By Leslie Eaton
May 23, 2004
When warring parents head to court to fight over child custody in New York, their lawyers often let them in on a little secret: The most powerful person in the …”
The New York Times already published a few articles about family court ineptitude and corruption about ten years ago.
Guess what kind of progress happened after that?
“Families Evolve, But Custody Wars Are Ugly as Ever
By Leslie Eaton
June 12, 2004
In some ways, the custody fight between Diandra Douglas, the former wife of the actor Michael Douglas, and Zack Hampton Bacon III, an executive at a …”
https://www.nytimes.com/2004/06/12/nyregion/families-evolve-but-custody-wars-are-ugly-as-ever.html
Aggrieved Parties in Divorce Court Get No Relief in Scandal
By Leslie Eaton
Oct. 12, 2004
It was news that confirmed every sneaking suspicion, every paranoid fantasy of anyone who had ever felt wronged in a divorce court. …”
https://www.nytimes.com/2004/10/12/nyregion/aggrieved-parties-in-divorce-court-get-no-relief-in-scandal.html
Here’s what happened after that:
Since 2004, such-and-such happened and so many parents paid family court lawyers thousands of dollars … then such-and-such happened and so many parents paid family court lawyers tens of thousands … then such-and-such happened and so many parents paid family court lawyers hundreds of thousands … then, such-and-such happened and so many parents paid family court lawyers millions of dollars …
Allan’s firm Greenberg Traurig LLC are liars there is no Final Judgement, as if Judges, Experts, Therapists don’t lie, not only did they put Catherine on Supervised Visitation since June 2019 continuously, they also discounted the overwhelmingly positive Supervised Visitation reports from Ms. Culley (the Supervisor), Allan argued that their lies when positive, and convinced Judge Lewis, Judge Koba to instead believe the experts he hired who never observed Catherine interact with her 3 daughters as evidence to terminate all contact. I get it Allan Kassenoff is a good liar, unethical as they come, he makes Greenberg Traurig LLC a lot of money of course the firm will lie for him, but at what cost to the reputation of the company?
Not enough don’t stop calling them. These are their “weekend numbers”
+1 (847) 208-9037
(847) 530-9730
Don’t stop I haven’t all day but need to take a break soon to see my son for my once a week scheduled visit
Great articles Mr. Parlato.
The Westchester County DA’s office is also responsible for germinating that sad excuse for a jurist/Fox News “legal analyst” Jeanine Pirro.
Thank you Frank! I hope and pray karma and society as a whole, doesn’t take too long to meet up with each and every one of these people that wronged Catherine! ❤️
Greenberg Taurig would be complicit in allowing this evil man to continue as attorney at their firm. This story should be televised, and put out there for the world to see. What Catherine endured In the last years of her life should be told to the world. Time that should have been spent with her children , focusing on her treatment and healing, instead she was put through hell by Allen with the help of these corrupt people. I think once people find out the criminality of this man and others involved the firms reputation will be jeopardized. I think it is in their best interest to cut ties with this monster.
81 Million Votes, My Ass
Thank you for getting to the bottom of this heinous situation and all the ghouls involved