How Greenberg Traurig Lawyer Allan Kassenoff Used Family Court to End Catherine Kassenoff’s Life & ‘Steal’ 3 Children & Who Conspired With Him

The story of Catherine Kassenoff, her likely death by assisted suicide, and her attorney-husband Allan’s cruel use of Family Court, is not over yet.

Catherine was a former federal prosecutor who gave up her career advancement to raise three children and then lost her them through the processes of Westchester County Family Court.

She beat breast cancer twice and survived, but the third time was terminal.

Catherine said she chose assisted suicide in Switzerland. Her story doesn’t end with her apparent death. Our investigation has begun.

Catherine Kassenoff may be a pillar to the cause of exposing US family court, especially its mid use of parental alienation [PA].

Frank Report broke the story just hours after her Facebook post said she had an appointment with a Swiss facility for assisted suicide: Is She Dead? Final Post From Mother Who Lost Her Kids Through Family Court to Wealthy Attorney Husband.

In her post, Catherine wrote, “This is a story that ends with my own assisted death in Switzerland.”

In our second story, FR chronicled the history of Kassenoff v Kassenoff, the four-year 3,000 documents’ divorce and custody case, and introduced the court actors.

The Conspirators

Husband, father and attorney Allan Kassenoff.

Judge Lewis Lubell ruled Allan should have sole custody of the kids and the sole possession of the family home in Larchmont. He ordered Catherine booted out without notice.

Even a scumbag tenant who trashed a place would get 30 days’ notice. Yet, shockingly, Judge Lubell, who never met the children, had Catherine evicted on the spot – and she owned the home.

There is no law, no due process, no reason – no motive – other than money in family court.

Judge Lubell officiated at the wedding of the custody evaluator, Dr. Marc Abrams, who determined the children must not have a mother.

Catherine successfully got Dr. Abrams kicked off the custody evaluator panel, and Judge Lubell retaliated against Catherine in blatant and clearly biased ways.

Judge Nancy Quinn Koba, who, without hearing from Catherine or the children, signed orders to keep Catherine far from her children.

Carol Most, attorney for the children. She reportedly billed $270,000 for the “best interest of the children,” working to remove the mother from their lives. She is the equivalent of a guardian ad litem and as money-driven biased as the rest of her ilk.

Dr. Marc Abrams [above], custody evaluator #1. His recommendation: Because the mother “alienated” the children from their father, they should have no contact with their mother without a paid operative sitting in the meeting listening to every word between mother and child.

After Catherine got Dr. Abrams kicked off of the case, Dr. Kathleen McKay became custody evaluator #2.

She agreed with her colleague that Catherine alienated and manipulated the children, even though she never once witnessed Catherine with two of the children. She spent twice as much time evaluating with Allan (who paid her) and the children than with Catherine.

Dr. Mckay decided exactly what she was paid to decide: Catherine, who barely saw her children anymore, should not see them at all, not even with a supervisor. So fiercely was she working for the husband, this “neutral” custody evaluator even supported denying Catherine’s last wish to see her children one last time before she died.

Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler, a clinical psychologist and psychoanalytic psychotherapist.

Dr. Carolyn McGuffog, neuropsychologist.

Dr. McGuffog and Dr. Adler worked to persuade the children to not want to see their mother and ensure the court did not hear the children’s cries to return to life with their mother.

The two psychologists billed about $100,000 as they worked at the behest of the children’s attorney, Carol Most, who loves to refer them to children she plans to take as has taken from mothers.

Attorney Most knows the results of their work even before they meet the patients for the first time.

Most worked for Allan, the father, who paid her and not for the children.

Allan Kassenoff’s attorney, Gus Dimopoulos (above) knows all the PA-friendly attorneys, judges, therapists, and custody evaluators – who all know and refer each other.

Dimopoulos is the maestro in the orchestrated removal of one mother from three children. One can only guess how much he earned from this case, but $1 million seems a probable minimum.

Because of the apparent death of Catherine, this story may lead to criminal charges, disbarment, and revocation of licenses of professionals who conspired to play the PA/remove the protective mother game for profit.

It may be a RICO conspiracy.

Catherine Kassenoff Lost Her Kids, Home, Health, Savings and Life Through Crafty Husband Family Court

Lawyer Allan’s Future

Allan Kassenoff made his Facebook settings private following his wife’s announcement of assisted suicide. He was wise to do so.

His Facebook included photos showing his “great love” for his children and dogs.

The scrutiny of this man, a lawyer with one of the most prestigious law firms in the country, has just begun.

He is a shareholder in the law firm of Greenberg Traurig. Though it is unconfirmed, reportedly he will be, or has been already, fired.

His page on Greenberg Traurig remains active as of press time:

It reads in part:

Allan Kassenoff is a trial attorney with over 20 years of experience in patent litigation… technologies and industry… electronics, financial services, aerospace, automotive, avionics, biotechnology, chemical, consumer products and pharmaceutical. He has been lead counsel in countless cases….”

His profile states he is an expert in ex-parte actions. For example, he successfully used ex-parte actions against his wife to remove her from the children.

Whether he will be disbarred or charged criminally is anybody’s guess. His work with Dimopoulos was a textbook parental alienation family court practice to remove a mother from children’s lives.

According to Catherine, it cost Allan over $3 million to get custody and, in the bargain, destroy her, the mother of his children. That is $1 million per child.

Buying Custody

If Catherine had gotten primary custody, Allan would have paid child support, possibly spousal support, and split marital assets. Now he gets all the marital assets. That alone might have been worth more than the $3 million purchase price for custody of the children.

In most cases, buying custody of children in family court is less expensive. Usually, you can buy three children for less than a million. But Catherine was a good fighter. That raises the cost.

Family law attorneys dream of cases like Kassenoff’s. They love a wealthy, allegedly abusive father and protective mother fighting it out.

The trick is to ignore the abuse, blame the children’s fear and loathing of their father on the mother, and not his own abuse and call it “parental alienation.” Then hand custody to the wealthy father.

The paid family court actors know that protective mothers will fight, and affluent abusive fathers will pay – anything – to lawyers, GALs, children’s attorneys, custody evaluators, and therapists who will help them win..

In this case, Allan had the advantage. While his wife took care of the kids, he made money. He spied on her emails and texts, possibly violating the law. He knew how to pick pro-parental alienation lawyers and therapists. He chose the right lawyer.

Despite being outspent by millions, Catherine [above] put up a brave fight and lost her home, her apartment, her savings, her children, her health, then, it seems, her life in the battle.

The filth of family court – without juries – and judges who can make up laws as they proceed make it a sure bet for abusers with money.

Family Court is money-driven. Never be fooled. Parental alienation is their mother-removing financial tool. [they use the “silver bullet”” – where abusive mothers to falsely allege abuse to remove fathers from children’s lives.]

Jury Missing

Where there is no jury, bought and paid-for lawyers, therapists, and evaluators influence the judges, who alone decide. They return the favor at election time and sometimes in between.

The people, through the jury, uninvolved in the courts is the recipe for the tyranny of the judiciary. The founding fathers knew it. Their ignorant progeny do not.

Smart guys like Allan can always win in juryless courts.

Mental Illness?

The other effective tool of the PA group is custody evaluators, who claim the mother ‘presents’ as mentally ill. None of them are legally qualified to diagnose. The mothers are not their patients. But they couch the language of their reports as she “appears to present” and then fill in some personality disorder, a faux diagnosis they conclude after one or two meetings.

The conspirators plan this. But then the children’s and father’s lawyers go before the friendly judge and ask for an emergency ex-parte hearing. In breathless words, they plead: ‘The mother is mentally ill. She alienates the children. We need an emergency ex parte hearing to protect the children from their dangerous mother.

A parental alienation-friendly Judge, like Jeffrey Lubell, will sign an ex parte motion to throw the mother out of her house – without notice and order no contact with the children.

American Due Process

Yes, this is America. Yes, this happens every day. Yes, it is a crime – against nature, against due process, against common sense – but not against profit. So it remains legal and is the root and bedrock of family court.

The sole reason for the family court’s existence is to profit lawyers and therapists.

Sure, Catherine may have, like many mothers who lose their children, after being abused by their spouse for years, presented like she is unstable. She was unstable.

Applied Mental Illness

When you take children from a mother, it destabilizes her. Suppose you went from being a mother to losing your kids overnight and by surprise, through the ruthless machinations of family court.

In Catherine’s case, she got kicked out of her home without due process, kicked out of her apartment, based on the word of her abuser and his paid “professionals” alone, lost her dogs, couldn’t take her clothes or personal possessions, (Her excellent husband wouldn’t even give her her coats for the wintertime), arrested on false charges and losing her job consequently, while living in friends’ basements or out of her car, you too might present as unstable.

This emotional distress is caused by family court vultures, not diagnosed by them.

They call it a personality disorder – as if it existed before the trauma they inflicted occurred, and they hypocritically say it is proof that the mother should have no contact with the children—mental illness.

Conversely, the calm, collected, abusive father is persuasive in court. That is his expertise. He planned. He spied on her email. Consulted with parental alienation experts and learned the names of therapists and custody evaluators who support PA. Most importantly, he retained the best-connected lawyer who knows the judges well.

A Court of Inequities

In family court, because there is no jury, it is better to know the judge, for there is no law.

The scoundrels win for scoundrel clients in what always is a small, close-knit, incestuous pool of pompous family court bottom feeders who prey on children for money. Naive parents appear mentally unstable as they lose their children to the person who abused them, making it easier to ground them to dust.

Those who think justice is a goal in family court get ruined or killed.

As in the case of Catherine Kassenoff, they might lose a life.

God rest Catherine Kassenoff. May angels minister to her motherless children. And if there be justice, let it come for those who did for money; sever them from the good, impoverish them, sever their children for children’s sake. And may their Godless system crumble into dust and be stupendous in its ruin.

Eulogy for the Acursed Father

As for the father, who on his belly slid to poison the mother of his children, no curse is needed. He will live perpetually in the shadow of gloom he created, though he may not yet know it.

All the curses come upon him without asking. They will overtake him. In his ruthless action, he stole the joyfulness, the gladness of heart, and the abundance of things from the woman he once cherished and promised to protect and for their offspring.

She died at his hand just as he had taken a dagger, stabbed her, and let her bleed to death in the street. He shall escape not until the dust comes. As he sowed for his wife during the last four lonely years of her sorrow-laden life, as he presided over her destruction with sadistic glee, he shall reap in accordance. And the dark harvest is plenteous.

In our coming posts, we will share more than 20 videos of shocking abuse and documents showing the conspiracy as we unravel how this crime against humanity occurred. It is not unique. The same thing that happened to Catherine is happening nonstop in America’s family courts.

Stay tuned.