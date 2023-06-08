Catherine Kassenoff’s Last Mother’s Day Message to Children; Allan’s Lawyer Shoves Back

Just days after she learned the news of the custody evaluation by Dr. Kathleen McKay recommending the de facto termination of her parental rights, Catherine Kassenoff sought a visit with her three children for Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023.

Dr. Mckay’s fee for the report was paid by the father, Allan Kassenoff.

Allan objected to any visit between mother and children.

There was a lot of back and forth over the visit, which ended up not occurring. It would have been the last visit she had with her alienated children before she announced her suicide 13 days later on Facebook.

Allan Kassenoff

Allan Kassenoff’s attorney, Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus, told the court that “the children were extremely reluctant to attend the visit” and warned that they might “run away” during their three-hour Mother’s Day visit with their mother and grandmother, whom the children had not seen in several years.

Catherine interpreted this statement to mean Dimopolus advised Allan to instruct the children to run away to embarrass her, create an incident and disrupt any chance of future visits.

Catherine wrote of Dimopoulus, “He is a predator, making millions from these stories.”

She wrote later, “Of course, I could not risk such a spectacle that would subject me and my mother to false reports – again – and put the children in a terrible dilemma. This is the very definition of using children as pawns.”

Mother’s Day Message

On Mother’s Day, May 14, Catherine offered a message to her daughters on Facebook to explain why she did not see them.

To my dear girls: I am so sorry that the court and the people supporting it made this day something other than what it should have been for us. When you get older, you will see what these people have done to ruin our lives. They made money – millions of dollars that should have gone to YOU – from our misery. [Therapists] Susan Adler, Carolyn McGuffog, [Attorney for the children] Carol Most, [Allan’s attorney] Gus Dimopoulos. All of them. Your grandmother and I missed you dearly today. But you are always in our hearts. Don’t forget how much you are loved by us. You deserve so much better than this. Love, Mom

On the day after Mother’s Day, Allan’s attorney, Gus Dimopoulus, wrote to the Court:

After wasting thousands of dollars in counsel fees pleading for a Mother’s Day visit, and the Court sympathetically ordering the visit, over Mr. Kassenoff’s objection – Ms. Kassenoff did not even bother to show up for the visit this morning (nor did she notify Mr. Kassenoff that she wouldn’t be coming). The children were extremely reluctant to attend the visit, but nonetheless they were expecting it. Instead, they will inevitably soon read the below Facebook post that Ms. Kassenoff made this morning while she was blowing off the visit. We hope by now that Court sees that Ms. Kassenoff doesn’t care about repairing her relationship with her children – she only cares about exacting revenge, trying to annihilate Mr. Kassenoff… and claiming she is a victim of a corrupt court system to impress her Facebook posse.

Catherine rebutted on Facebook:

FYI – there was no visit ever scheduled, no time ever agreed on, no “blowing off,” nothing. I said I wanted an ORDER OF PROTECTION and would not attend any visit – particularly with my mother – without it. So DIMOPOULOS lies again. Did DIMOPOULOS tell the girls that he refused to agree to an order of protection on behalf of his client and THAT is the reason why there was no visit? Did he tell them it was because he told them to “run away” that there was no visit? Probably not.

On May 27, Catherine announced on Facebook that she planned to commit suicide at an assisted suicide facility in Switzerland that very day. She has not posted since.