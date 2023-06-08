Catherine Kassenoff’s Last Mother’s Day Message to Children; Allan’s Lawyer Shoves Back

Mother’s Day Message
To my dear girls:
I am so sorry that the court and the people supporting it made this day something other than what it should have been for us. When you get older, you will see what these people have done to ruin our lives. They made money – millions of dollars that should have gone to YOU – from our misery. [Therapists] Susan Adler, Carolyn McGuffog, [Attorney for the children] Carol Most, [Allan’s attorney] Gus Dimopoulos. All of them.
Your grandmother and I missed you dearly today. But you are always in our hearts. Don’t forget how much you are loved by us.
You deserve so much better than this.
Love, Mom
On the day after Mother’s Day, Allan’s attorney, Gus Dimopoulus, wrote to the Court:
After wasting thousands of dollars in counsel fees pleading for a Mother’s Day visit, and the Court sympathetically ordering the visit, over Mr. Kassenoff’s objection – Ms. Kassenoff did not even bother to show up for the visit this morning (nor did she notify Mr. Kassenoff that she wouldn’t be coming). The children were extremely reluctant to attend the visit, but nonetheless they were expecting it. Instead, they will inevitably soon read the below Facebook post that Ms. Kassenoff made this morning while she was blowing off the visit. We hope by now that Court sees that Ms. Kassenoff doesn’t care about repairing her relationship with her children – she only cares about exacting revenge, trying to annihilate Mr. Kassenoff… and claiming she is a victim of a corrupt court system to impress her Facebook posse.
FYI – there was no visit ever scheduled, no time ever agreed on, no “blowing off,” nothing. I said I wanted an ORDER OF PROTECTION and would not attend any visit – particularly with my mother – without it. So DIMOPOULOS lies again. Did DIMOPOULOS tell the girls that he refused to agree to an order of protection on behalf of his client and THAT is the reason why there was no visit? Did he tell them it was because he told them to “run away” that there was no visit? Probably not.
On May 27, Catherine announced on Facebook that she planned to commit suicide at an assisted suicide facility in Switzerland that very day.
She has not posted since.
We mothers would like actual reparations for the genocide
I am trying so hard to bring something constructive to this dialogue.
I would like to say here that these two constructs posited:
1. The children being extremely reluctant to visit and
2. There was risk the children would run away.
Cannot logically be simultaneously advanced.
To where would the blessed traumatized children run BUT to their Mother? To whom have they consistently clung, hiding under her robes, metaphorically, She the Mommy with the only kangaroo pouch to protect them.
Any other reading is simply incoherent with the taped depictions of these tiny creatures caught in crossfire. My God, oh dear Lord please please somebody write something to get these little souls into therapy!
Where would the children run? They would run to their Mother. Not reluctantly at all! But eagerly, rhapsodically, zealously, excitedly. WITH EXUBERANCE THEY WOULD “RUN AWAY” to their MOMMY.
The cabal has not only tortured Catharine to her presumed death (how I pray! how I pray she is in a Swiss clinic getting “experimental cancer therapy”!) and tortured and now! Omg! continue to torture these little babies, they torture the English language, and all laws of rhetoric, assert logical fallacies on which their cronies rubber-stamp their approval.
Frank you know my writing, and when I am trying to harness my emotions, I fail. I am breathing. I am meditating. I am praying. But the connection here to what I am personally experiencing? It defies my regulation.
Narcissistic abuse is unspeakable. Because it claims or fixes to claim one’s very mind.
It has taken more strength than what I ever thought I could find to keep going.
I want to help. You know. As a lawyer. I want to help. I see the pleas for help. I want to tuck every agonizing Mother (who can also be Fathers) into my kangaroo pouch. You know this. I feed hungry homeless people every single day.
But I have learned: I can only give that which spills over from my full cup. My fingers here want to snatch those words back. My mind, my Autistic Empath mind, immediately goes to thinking:
“No, Stephanie! No, you don’t need a full cup that’s pouring over! You just need a little bit in your cup, just a little bit to keep going, and then and then share the rest of your cup. Give the rest your cup. You can always replenish your little cup.”
But then I focus all my heart and soul on Catherine.
Catherine does not want her maliciously-meted, other-worldly pain to be in vain.
I feel her: “Stephanie, stop. Nothing but your own cup. Absolutely nothing but your own cup. You and Vikky (my service dog, Frank, you’ve met him). Absolutely nothing but you. You. You. And only then can you be of Service in this cause.”
I will be here once my cup is full. I know that is not a comfort to anyone in agony at this very moment who needs a lawyer right now. I know that this is so little.
But I’m asking you to please believe me. Frank, I ask you to attest to my character, and to the fact that I never lie, and I always follow through. I will be here I promise you. I will be here. I’m a licensed New Jersey attorney admitted to that bar and also to the federal bar. I also run case management nationally. I will be here I promise you I will do something, but I don’t know what yet.
I can only tell you that I promise I promise you from my very bones, I promise you.
I promise you in the name of Catherine. And in the name of my Mommy, Marjorie.
Please pray for us too?
Allan still has money, he will just not be able to reign his terror on others without recourse.
I know how that feels Thygesen also refused my Request for a Mothers Day Visit 4 years in a row, and Judge Flores of the San Francisco Superior Court allowed this to happen. #catherinekassenoff CEO of Docusign Allan Thygesen is my Allan Kassenoff. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QPfDFfCcmpZWPkx3nZ4r27nKuXg79x1U/view?usp=sharing