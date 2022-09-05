Swami Lied About Trouble He Created at Movement Center

Guest View By Diana

After 26 years in Portland, Oregon, in a community based on love and respect, Swami Chetanananda left for Gold Beach.

The Swami left behind the Movement Center in Portland.

The tone he left was filled with bitterness, disappointment (towards the community), and anger.

There was a great photo that Swami posted of himself, his leg hoisted up on the fender of a U-Haul truck as he prepared to move for good. It had all the charm and grace of an angry teenager telling his parents to fuck off.

Swami Chetantananda’s 2019 post, DOORS CLOSE AND DOORS OPEN: “On Sunday, I got into my car and drove off with 90% of my stuff to Gold Beach, Oregon, where I am now going to live. “I have no idea what is in front of me. I mean really zero. That doesn’t trouble me.”

He may not have known what awaited him. But he did buy the Harrison Ridge Estate in Gold Beach, so he at least had a slight idea he would not be homeless.

Video tour of Harrison Ridge Estate at Gold Beach, Oregon

“I went off to Gold Beach because it was clear that for this circumstance a door was closing on me. It was time to move on,” the brave Swami said.

“In life, some doors close and others open.”

Swami Chetanananda, May 18, 2019: “After being betrayed by loved ones, thrown under the bus by friends, attacked and slandered by strangers with no actual information whatsoever… I decided… enough… and retired to the wilderness to completely change my life… surprisingly… it turns out to be not an end, but a new beginning and another unimaginable possibility…!!! Thanks to the blessings of my Gurus, and the Goddess…! Amazing! “This is the biggest change in my life since I met Rudi… and finally… I’m going to stop at failing at making everyone else happy… and start taking care of myself!” So here is this guy: gloating, belligerent, and defiant in his tasteless, disgraceful departure from the community he established in 1993 in Portland.

His anger and disappointment were over problems HE created. How ironic.

Remember: a narcissist can never be wrong. No matter what. Their bruised and fragile egos won’t allow for that.

The entire closing down of the Ashram would not have been handled worse. And people noticed.

Angry teenager is apropos, because that about describes the emotional intelligence of this Guru.

Instantaneously, he set up Gold Beach in the same old secretive and preferential ways that is his bent.

Swami Chetanananda had no big reinvention upon the move to Gold Beach. Only rehashed ways of doing things, and a tired group of long time followers, none of whom have the strength to do anything else with their lives.

No change. Same same.

Get the Swami’s book, The Breath of God, before he strangles the breath of life out of you.

“This brings us to the alternative choice: always to learn, to make an effort, and to do the tedious and taxing work of taking in tensions and of promoting change and refinement within and around us. This we work at every day, step by step, by treating every person we encounter with love and respect”⠀- Swami Chetanananda, Breath of God.

310 pages, Rudra Press, publication date: February 23, 1995.